Torre de lavado WashTower™ con AI DD™ 22kg (con Secadora Eléctrica Voltaje 220～ 240V)

WK22BS6E

Torre de lavado WashTower™ con AI DD™ 22kg (con Secadora Eléctrica Voltaje 220～ 240V)

WashTower LG_WK22BS6E

Disfruta de un asistente que lo sabe todo sobre lavado

Botones de ciclo en vista frontal con algunos encendidos y dedo configurando el ciclo en imagen inferior.

Smart Learner™ identifica los hábitos de lavado frecuentes y ofrece estas opciones para una experiencia de uso más simple.

Vista lateral del panel con botones iluminados. Imagen muestra botones de encendido de lavadora y secadora en ciclo normal.

Gracias a Smart ParingTM, la ropa lavada se secará en el ciclo más óptimo. Solo presiona el botón de inicio.

 

Una mano sostiene un teléfono con notificaciones del LG Wash Tower: íconos de torre LG, ciclo terminado y alerta.

Las notificaciones inteligentes en tu dispositivo te ahorrarán la molestia de tener que ir a la lavadora para verificar el progreso de la carga.

*La compatibilidad de los dispositivos domésticos inteligentes con Alexa y el Asistente de Google puede variar según el país y la configuración individual de su hogar inteligente.

Nueva solución de lavado integrada en UN SOLO EQUIPO

La innovadora torre de lavado LG WashTower™ es la primera lavadora y secadora en un solo equipo que ofrece la solución perfecta a lo que necesitas en tu vida: rapidez de lavado, practicidad, funciones inteligentes y diseño con estilo.
Dos torres LG WashTower™ en blanco y negro, integradas como lavadora y secadora, presentadas en un moderno cuarto de lavado
La torre LG WashTower™ AI DD optimiza ciclos de lavado y secado, destacada en fondo futurista.

La primera torre de lavado con inteligencia artificial en México

Esta novedosa tecnología de inteligencia artificial AI DD identifica los ciclos óptimos de lavado y secado para las prendas, y te envía alertas al dispositivo móvil.

Una torre de lavado LG está instalada en un lavadero y una mujer se para a un lado para presionar un botón en la máquina.

Optimiza tu espacio

Su diseño elegante dará más estilo a tu cuarto de lavado. LG WashTower™ es un sistema de lavandería ergonómico que ahorra espacio por su forma estilizada tipo torre.

 

Se instala una torre de lavado LG negra con estantes y una estación de lavado a la izquierda y un armario a la derecha.

Se instala una torre de lavado LG con estantes y un armario en una unidad de pared.

Toma el control

Un panel de control central, todo en uno y a tu alcance. Es tan intuitivo que se preguntará por qué no existió antes.
Una experiencia de lavado sin complicaciones

La tecnología Auto Sense AI DD™ identifica el patrón de lavado más adecuado para el cuidado de tu ropa.

La puerta circular frontal de la máquina se muestra con una camisa blanca flotando en el agua en su interior. En la puerta se muestra el ícono de una camisa con cuello y un ícono de una gota de agua que indica el ciclo de enjuague. Debajo de la puerta hay dos íconos: uno que corresponde a la temperatura y un cronómetro que indica cuánto tiempo tomará. En la parte inferior de la imagen está el logo del secado por sensor con IA.

Una experiencia de lavado sin complicaciones

Los sensores AI Sensor Dry™ analizan los datos y ajustan automáticamente la temperatura.
La puerta de la lavadora muestra cinco chorros de agua iluminados fluyendo hacia adentro, rodeados por otro chorro.

Lavado perfecto en minutos con TurboWash™ 360

Lavar tus prendas favoritas en tan solo 29 minutos con TurboWash™ 360 será espectacular. Podrás disfrutar otras actividades por más tiempo sin preocuparte.

*Probado por Intertek en ciclo normal con opción predeterminada basada en carga AMAM de 10 libras.

Prenda rodeada de vapor con logo de Certificado Libre de Alérgenos en la esquina inferior derecha.

Con ciclos de vapor, que eliminan los alérgenos y las preocupaciones

Usa tu ropa con confianza sabiendo que se elimina el 95% de los alérgenos y el 99.9% de las bacterias.

*Según la certificación de la fundación Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), el ciclo Allergiene™ reduce el 99.9% de los alérgenos de ácaros del polvo y de gatos.
*La marca ASTHMA & ALLERGY FRIENDLY es una marca registrada de ASTHMA AND ALLERGY FOUNDATION OF AMERICA y ALLERGY STANDARDS LTD.
*Probado por Intertek, reduce el 99.9% de bacterias (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa y K. pneumoniae) con el ciclo sanitario.

Fondo gris con logotipo de garantía de 10 años Inverter DirectDrive, Inverter DirectDrive y botón rojo "Más información"

Más durabilidad, menos vibración, menos ruido

El Motor LG Inverter Direct Drive de alta eficiencia mejora el rendimiento de lavado y la durabilidad del equipo, pero sin el ruido y la vibración. Además, el motor Inverter DD disipa menos energía, reduciendo el consumo de electricidad, y cuenta con 10 años de garantía.

Guía de Instalación de LG WashTower

La torre de lavado LG WashTower es un set de lavadora y secadora integradas en UN SOLO EQUIPO para optimizar tu espacio de lavado.

Verifica el tamaño del producto utilizando una cinta métrica para asegurar la precisión de las dimensiones antes de su uso.

Guía de medidas

Antes de realizar la instalación, checa por favor la siguiente guía y ve los videos de abajo
Guia de Medidas
1. Medidas cuando la conexión de agua se encuentra al lado del producto
2. Medidas cuando la conexión de agua se encuentra en la parte de atrás del producto

Ve como instalaron otras personas su WashTower

Imagen de la instalación realizada por un cliente para la visualizacion de WashTower en su hogar.
Preguntas Frecuentes

¿Se puede cambiar la dirección de apertura de las puertas de izquierda a derecha?

No, en este modelo no es posible cambiar la dirección de apertura de las puertas.


¿Cuántos cables de corriente tiene la torre de lavado LG WashTower?

LG WashTower tiene 2 cables de corriente. Lo que significa que incluso si una unidad no está funcionando, la otra unidad aún puede funcionar.


¿Cómo puedo usar el producto conectado a mi smartphone?

Primero descarga la aplicación ThinQ de Google Store o Apple Store, podrás disfrutar de las siguientes funciones a través de la aplicación:

1) Inicio remoto: controla el dispositivo de forma remota
2) Descargar ciclos: encuentre ciclos nuevos y especializados para su lavado.
3) Monitoreo de energía: realiza un seguimiento del consumo de energía
4) Diagnóstico inteligente: obtén información para diagnosticar y resolver algún problema con anticipación
5) Alertas automáticas: recibe mensajes sobre la finalización del ciclo o la configuración de algún problema.


(Secadora de gas) ¿Se puede cambiar la ventilación de la secadora hacia un lado? ¿necesito un kit?

Sí, el electrodoméstico está configurado para ventilar hacia atrás y también puede ventilar hacia un lado. La ventilación del lado derecho no está disponible en los modelos a gas.


(Secadora de gas) ¿Se puede adaptar la secadora de uso de gas natural a gas LP?

Sí, pero solo por un profesional calificado para asegurar que la boquilla del quemador, el conector y las válvulas de cierre de gas correctos estén instalados y funcionando correctamente en la secadora.



Imagen del detalle de accesorios

DIMENSIONES

WK22BS6E
Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)
22
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
700 x 1890 x 770
Tecnología Principal
Lavadora y secadora en UN SOLO EQUIPO con tecnología AI DD™ con inteligencia artificial
Beneficio Adicional
LG ThinkQ con conectividad WiFi

Especificación clave

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    22

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    700 x 1890 x 770

  • TurboWash360˚

  • AI DD

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Tipo de puerta

    Cubierta de cristal templado en color negro

  • Color de cuerpo (Secadora)

    Acero inoxidable negro

  • Color de cuerpo (Lavadora)

    Acero inoxidable negro

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de secado (kg)

    11

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    22

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Temporizador de reserva

    No

  • Tipo de pantalla

    LED completamente táctil

  • Indicador de figura

    18:88

  • Indicación de bloqueo de puerta (lavadora)

CARACTERÍSTICAS (LAVADORA)

  • ColdWash

  • Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

  • Tipo

    Lavadora de carga frontal

  • 6 Motion DD

  • AI DD

  • Reinicio automático

    No

  • Elevador de tambor

    Elevador delgado de acero inoxidable

  • Luz en el tambor

  • Tambor interior grabado

  • Señal de fin de ciclo

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Sistema de detección de espuma

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

  • Patas niveladoras

  • LoadSense

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

  • Vapor

  • TurboWash360˚

  • Sensor de vibración

  • Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

    Calor y frío

  • Nivel de agua

    Auto

CARACTERÍSTICAS (SECADORA)

  • Indicador de bloqueo de conducto FlowSense

  • SteamFresh

  • TurboSteam

  • Opción de ventilación

    Ventilación de 3 vías

  • Tipo

    Secadora con ventilación

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Sensor de secado AI Sensor Dry

  • Condensador de limpieza automática

    No

  • Reinicio automático

    No

  • Luz en el tambor

  • Bomba de calor DUAL Inverter

    No

  • Filtro de pelusas dual

  • Tambor interior grabado

    No

  • Indicador sin agua

    No

  • Señal de fin de ciclo

  • Tipo de fuente de calor

    Calentador eléctrico

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • LoadSense

    No

  • Puerta reversible

    No

  • Sensor de secado Sensor Dry

  • TrueSteam

    No

PROGRAMAS (LAVADORA)

  • Allergiene

    No

  • Ropa de Cama

  • Bright Whites

    No

  • Hand Wash/Wool

    No

  • Carga Pesada

  • Normal

    No

  • Perm. permanente

    No

  • Sanitary

    No

  • Carga pequeña

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Lavado Rápido (Velocidad de lavdo)

    No

PROGRAMAS (SECADORA)

  • Secado al aire

    No

  • Antibacterial

    No

  • Ropa de Cama

  • Carga Pesada

  • Normal

  • Planchado permanente

    No

  • Cargas Pequeñas

  • Steam Fresh

  • Steam Sanitary

    No

  • Secado Rápido

    No

  • Velocidad de secado

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Ciclo de descarga

  • Monitoreo de energía

  • Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo

  • Smart Learner

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • Ciclo en la nube

    No

  • Limpiador Tub Clean (lavadora)

  • Smart Pairing

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Profundidad del producto con la puerta abierta en 90˚ (Prof.'' mm)

    1388

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    700 x 1890 x 770

  • Peso (kg)

    142.0

  • Profundidad desde la cubierta trasera hasta la puerta del producto (Prof.' mm)

    830

