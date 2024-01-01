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Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX

Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX

DT22PBTX
Vista frontal de Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
Vista frontal de Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX
LG Secadora LG Carga Superior con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Negro Platino - DT22PBTX, DT22PBTX

Características clave

  • Sensor de Secado AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial)
  • Flow Sense™ genera alertas de bloqueo
  • Autodiagnóstico con Smart Diagnosis™
  • Secado rápido
  • 24 programas de secado
  • ThinQ ™ (Conectividad Wi-Fi)
Más
Sensor Dry mide la humedad y optimiza el tiempo de secado. ¡Asegurándose de que su ropa esté completamente seca!
Sistema Sensor Dry, sensor de secado

Excelente desempeño de secado

El sistema Sensor Dry mide el nivel de humedad durante el ciclo y optimiza automáticamente el tiempo de secado.¡Asegúrese de que el secado de su ropa esté completamente hecho!

Detecta bloqueos en conductos y alerta. Mantener limpio mejora eficiencia, reduce tiempo de secado y llamadas de servicio.
Flow Sense™

Mantenga su Secadora Siempre Funcionando

Detecta y genera alertas de cualquier bloqueo en los conductos que pudieran reducir el flujo de salida de la secadora. Mantener un sistema de escape limpio ayuda a mejorar la eficiencia del secado, a reducir tiempo de secado largo y minimizar las llamadas a algún centro de servicio.

Smart Diagnosis

La función Smart Diagnosis es una manera práctica y fácil de diagnosticar y solucionar algún problema de tu equipo sin tener realizar una visita al centro de servicio. Simplemente por medio de un sonido, la secadora se comunica con una computadora que diagnosticará el problema en segundos.
*La imagen del producto es de referencia para la representación gráfica de la característica. La imagen del producto varía dependiendo el modelo.

Preguntas Frecuentes

Q.

¿Qué tipo de características tiene una secadora LG? 

A.

Las características de las secadoras LG varían según el modelo. No todas las funciones mencionadas en las preguntas y respuestas a continuación están disponibles en todos los productos de la gama LG. Por favor, consulta las especificaciones / páginas de productos para obtener detalles por modelo.

Q.

¿Qué tipo de secadora es mejor para mi hogar?

A.

La elección depende de tus necesidades, presupuesto y espacio disponible. La mayoría de las secadoras LG funcionan con conexión de gas y requieren un kit de instalación y ducto de salida que ventila el aire caliente y húmedo de la secadora hacia el exterior. Adicional, LG cuenta con productos disponibles que tienen sistema de secado eléctrico y/o sistema de secado por Bomba de Calor Dual Inverter como lavasecadoras y/o Torre de lavado WashTower.

Q.

¿Debo limpiar el filtro de pelusa de mi secadora LG? 

A.

Nuestras secadoras contienen filtros atrapa pelusa de doble capa para ayudar a capturar la pelusa de la ropa seca. Limpie regularmente el filtro de pelusa después de cada uso para mantener un rendimiento óptimo de la secadora.

Q.

¿Puedo apilar mi secadora LG encima de mi lavadora LG? 

A.

Algunos de nuestros modelos de secadoras LG de carga frontal están diseñados para apilarse con lavadoras LG compatibles, ayudando a ahorrar espacio en tu área de lavado. El kit de empotre es un accesorio adicional que puedes encontrar a la venta en nuestra página web en accesorios, el kit de empotre permite apilar de manera segura una secadora LG compatible sobre tu lavadora LG de carga frontal. Por favor, consulte las especificaciones/páginas del producto para obtener detalles sobre la compatibilidad. Otros modelos de secadoras no son empotrables.

Q.

¿Cómo puedo solucionar problemas comunes con mi secadora LG? 

A.

Proporcionamos guías de solución de problemas básicos en el manual del usuario para ayudarte a diagnosticar y resolver problemas comunes con su secadora. Es recomendable contactar a nuestro servicio de atención al cliente de LG para obtener asistencia o programar una cita de servicio si es necesario.

Q.

¿Puedo ajustar la temperatura de secado y la configuración del ciclo en mi secadora LG? 

A.

Sí, nuestras secadoras ofrecen opciones de secado personalizables, lo que te permite ajustar la temperatura y el ciclo según el tipo de tela y el nivel de secado deseado.  Nuestras secadoras también utilizan tecnología de sensores para controlar automáticamente el tiempo y la temperatura de secado según el programa seleccionado y ayudar a prevenir el sobre secado.

Q.

¿Puedo secar artículos grandes como mantas y edredones en mi secadora LG? 

A.

 Las secadoras LG están equipadas con tambores espaciosos, sin embargo, la capacidad de secar artículos grandes como mantas y edredones en una secadora LG dependerá de la capacidad de la secadora, el tamaño del artículo y la etiqueta de cuidado del artículo. Por favor, consulte siempre la etiqueta de cuidado del artículo para obtener instrucciones sobre si el artículo es apto para secar en una secadora.

Q.

¿Qué tan eficiente en energía es mi secadora LG? 

A.

Nuestras secadoras LG están diseñadas con características que ayudan con el ahorro de energía, para ayudar a reducir el consumo de energía mientras siguen ofreciendo un rendimiento óptimo de secado. Nuestras secadoras también ofrecen tecnología Eco híbrida. Esta tecnología ofrece la opción de seleccionar un ajuste de la secadora que use menos energía o un ajuste que reduzca el tiempo de secado, permitiendo al usuario controlar un elemento de ahorro energético según los requisitos y preferencias de cada individuo. 

Q.

¿Puedo invertir la puerta de mi secadora LG para un acceso más fácil? 

A.

En algunas de nuestras secadoras, las bisagras de la puerta se pueden reubicar en cualquiera de los lados de la abertura para obtener el ajuste óptimo para su espacio de lavado o gusto personal. El proceso debe ser realizado por un Técnico Autorizado de LG.  Contacte a servicio técnico si necesita realizar algún ajuste en su producto. 

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