S3RFBN

Styler LG_S3RFBN
Se muestran los diversos artículos dentro del LG Styler siendo desinfectados al 99.99%
Desinfecta

Reduce los virus de manera eficiente

¡La forma saludable de tratar tu ropa!
TrueSteam™ reduce más del 99.9% * de virus y bacterias
Desinfecte fácilmente telas y artículos que sean difíciles o imposibles de lavar.
TrueSteam™ es 100% agua, sin aditivos químicos.

* Asthma & allergy friendly® certificado por AAFA (Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America)
* Probado por ITEA, elimina el 99.4% del alérgeno del polen
* Certificado por VDE, reduce el 99.9% de bacterias (E. coli y S. aureus) con programa Sanitario - Normal.
* Probado por Kitasato, reduce el 99.99% del coronavirus felino (FCoV) y el 99.9% del virus de la influenza A con el programa Sanitario - Normal.
* Probado por la Universidad Nacional Jeonbuk / Chungnam, reduce el 99.99% de los virus (hCoV-229E / MHV) con el programa Sanitary - Heavy Duty / Kid's Item
* El virus FCoV / hCoV-229E / MHV es un tipo de coronavirus y no es un resultado de prueba para el nuevo coronavirus 19 (COVID-19)

Muestra los diversos aromas que LG Styler puede erradicar.

Refresca tus prendas en la comodidad de tu hogar

Olores desagradables, contaminantes peligrosos, goteo de agua, arrugas, ropa de temporada e incluso artículos difíciles de lavar. Refresca fácil, rápido y efectivo en la comodidad de tu hogar.

Imágen demostrativa del proceso (movimiento, vapor, secado) que pasa por una prenda.

Sistema de vapor para el cuidado de tu ropa

TrueSteamTM de alta penetración del Styler LG consiste en partículas de agua pura y una percha en movimiento que ayuda a reducir alérgenos, olores y arrugas en tus prendas. El sistema de secado a baja temperatura seca las prendas más rápido que secar con aire, previene las arrugas y el daño causado por el calor.

Refresca

Refresca tu ropa con movimiento

Cuidado para trajes, vestidos, suéteres y más con solo presionar un botón, tu y tus prendas siempre lucirán bien. ¡Elimina olores con movimiento, dejando tu ropa tan fresca como flores!

Se muestran los diversos artículos dentro del LG Styler siendo desinfectados al 99.99%
Sanitiza

Reduce alérgenos eficientemente

¡La manera más higiénica de cuidar tu ropa! Reduce alérgenos y bacterias hasta en un 99.9 con TrueSteamTM. Sanitiza fácilmente las telas y objetos que son imposibles de lavar. TrueSteamTM consiste 100 en agua, sin quimicos.

Probado por Intertek

Verificado para esterilizar 99.9% de E.coli y S.epidermidis.

Aprobado por la BAF

Ofrece un rendimiento que cuenta con la aprobación de la BAF (Fundación Británica de Alergias) y evita los alérgenos que pueden causar enfermedades respiratorias y de la piel.

El secado delicado previene arrugas y daños para tus prendas delicadas.
Secado delicado

Previene arrugas y daño

Seca delicadamente las prendas que requieren un cuidado especial sin tener que preocuparse por arrugas o daños. No más humedad ni daño accidental, sólo prendas limpias y frescas ¡Como debe ser!
Muestra como la LG Styler deshumifica y refresca tu espacio.
Deshumifica

Refresca tu espacio

Mantén tu ropa fresca, así como tu closet y habitaciones. El Styler LG ayuda a refrescar tus prendas así como tu atmósfera.

*Uso cuando la puerta está abierta a 45º. Si la puerta está cerrada este curso no puede operar.
*Tanque de drenaje (1.5L) debe estar lleno antes de que el ciclo de deshumificado termine, dependiendo del ambiente.
*Resultados de pruebas LG (Puede variar ±10 por equipo).
*Basado en 2 hrs de ciclo de deshumificación.

Se muestra el cuidado de los pantalones y los pliegues perfectos que puedes obtener.
Cuidado de los pantalones con pliegues

Pliegues perfectos

Mantén los pliegues de tus pantalones perfectos reduciendo las arrugas. Rápido y fácil cuidado de tus pantalones.

Se muestra la tecnología SmartThinQ y la conectividad inteligente con tu WIFI.

SmartThinQ™

Conectividad inteligente con WiFi

La tecnología SmartThinQTM te permite operar y monitorear todas las cargas desde cualqueir lugar a cualquier hora. Puedes controlar el consumo de energía o descargar ciclos para añadir nuevos y mejorados ciclos de cuidado.

Resumen

DIMENSIONES

S3RFBN

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • [Estilo] Color de cuerpo

    Espresso (Dark Brown)

CAPACIDAD

  • CAPACIDAD

    4 artículos 3 ganchos/1 pantalón 5.2kg

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Tipo de pantalla

    Touch/Hidden LED

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Tipo de secado

    con bomba de calor (Inverter)

  • Puerta reversible

  • TrueSteam

PROGRAMAS

  • Descargado

  • Secado Suave - Deshumidificar

  • Secado Suave - Normal

  • Secado Suave - Lluvia / Nieve

  • Refrescar - Pesado

  • Refrescar - Liviano

  • Refrescar - Normal

  • Sanitario - Pesado

  • Sanitario - Artículos Infantiles

  • Sanitario - Normal

  • Cuidado Especial - Pantalón con pliegue

  • Cuidado Especial - Trajes / Abrigos

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Ciclo de descarga

  • Monitoreo de energía

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    445 x 1850 x 585

  • Peso (kg)

    78

