Monitor FHD LED de 19"

19M38L-B

Monitor FHD LED de 19"

()
Características clave

  • Flicker Safe
  • Control en pantalla
  • Screen Split 2.0 (Modo PIP)
  • Modo de debilidad del color
  • Ahorro de energía inteligente
Protege tus ojos y visualiza cómodamente

Protege tus ojos y visualiza cómodamente 

¿Sabías que tus ojos se ven afectados por los parpadeos del monitor aunque no los hayas visto? Con el tiempo, el trabajo, los juegos y ver películas pueden provocar fatiga y cansancio ocular. Pero, Flicker Safe y el Modo Lectura ayudan a maximizar el confort visual protegiendo tus ojos de la dañina luz azul y reduciendo el nivel de parpadeo casi a cero.

Preestablece opciones personalizadas con un solo click

Preestablece opciones personalizadas con un solo click

OnScreen Control te permite modificar la configuración de tu pantalla con unos pocos clics sin forzar los botones físicos integrados en el monitor. My Display Presets ofrece un modo de imagen personalizado para un software específico. Se ha aplicado automáticamente al modo imagen ya preestablecido. No es necesario seleccionar el modo de imagen cada vez.

*La imagen del producto son solo con fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.

Ofrece una mejor visión a los débiles.

Ofrece Visión de Color Mejorada para la debilidad visual del color.

Los algoritmos de revisión del color se utilizan para ayudar a que las personas con debilidad cromática que tienen dificultades para distinguir ciertas gamas de colores puedan ver todo el contenido importante.

Especificación clave

  • Resolución

    1366 x 768

  • Tipo de panel

    TN

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:09

  • Brillo (Típ.) [cd/m²]

    200cd/m2

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5ms

Todas las especificaciones

ACCESORIO

  • D-Sub

  • HDMI

CONECTIVIDAD

  • D-Sub

  • DVI-D

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    441.3 x167.8 x350.2

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    441.3 x 57.3 x 278.1

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    2.1kg

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    1.9kg

PANTALLA

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:09

  • Brillo (Típ.) [cd/m²]

    200cd/m2

  • Profundidad de color (número de colores)

    16.7M colors

  • Relación de contraste (típ.)

    Mega

  • Tipo de panel

    TN

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.3mm x 0.3mm

  • Resolución

    1366 x 768

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5ms

  • Tratamiento de superficies

    Antideslumbrante ,3H

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    90/65

  • Tamaño [cm]

    48.26cm

  • Gama de colores (mín.)

    72%

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Debilidad del color

  • A prueba de parpadeos

  • Modo Lector

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

MECÁNICO

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    75 x 75

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Entrada CA

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Consumo (DC Off)

    0.3W

  • Consumo de energía (modo de reposo)

    0.3W

  • Tipo

    Adaptador

APLICACIÓN SW

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Lo que dice la gente

