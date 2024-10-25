Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor gaming OLED UltraGear™ de 27'' | HDR400 True black, 240 Hz, 0.03 ms (GtG)

Monitor gaming OLED UltraGear™ de 27'' | HDR400 True black, 240 Hz, 0.03 ms (GtG)

27GS95QE-B

Monitor gaming OLED UltraGear™ de 27'' | HDR400 True black, 240 Hz, 0.03 ms (GtG)

Front view

Monitor gaming OLED UltraGear™.

Creados para jugar
Su misión es ganar

El monitor de juegos OLED más brillante con un tiempo de respuesta de 240 Hz y 0,03 ms (GtG).

Pantalla

OLED de "27

PantallaHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98,5%

Antideslumbrante y bajo reflejo

Velocidad

Frecuencia de actualización de 240 Hz

Tiempo de respuesta de 0,03 ms (GtG)

QHD@240Hz de HDMI 2.1

Tecnología

Compatible con NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

*Las imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

**DCI-P3 Típico 98,5%, Mínimo 90%.

*El brillo del monitor se compara con el modelo anterior, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

Monitor OLED QHD de 27 pulgadas.

Pantalla OLED QHD de 27 pulgadas más brillante

Brillo para todo tu juego.

Sumérgete en los juegos con un OLED, manteniendo las escenas brillantes y brindando colores vivos sin importar lo que juegues. Mejora tu experiencia de juego con esta brillante pantalla OLED.

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*El brillo del monitor se compara con el modelo anterior, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

275 nits hasta 1000 nits

OLED siempre brillante

Este monitor tiene una luminosidad de 275 nits en uso estándar y puede alcanzar hasta 1000 nits en su punto más brillante. Puedes estar seguro de que no jugarás en la oscuridad, ya que el nuevo OLED mantiene las imágenes brillantes y vibrantes.

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*275 nits es el brillo típico con un nivel de imagen promedio del 100 %.

DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400/DCI-P3 98.5%

La explosión de colores

HDR TRUE BLACK 400 hace que cada escena, ya sea brillante u oscura, cobre vida con sus detalles realistas con una relación de contraste de 1.5 M.

Sumérgete al jugar en el mundo más vibrante creado por DCI-P3 98,5% (típico).

*Las imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*TrueBlack 400 tiene un nivel de imagen promedio del 10 % y 1,5 m:1 es la relación de contraste con un nivel de imagen promedio del 25 %.

¿Cómo puedo disfrutar de un juego OLED más brillante?

Para disfrutar de una experiencia OLED más brillante en el entorno de juego, desactiva el modo de ahorro de energía inteligente.

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*El modo de ahorro de energía inteligente se aplica de forma predeterminada para optimizar el consumo de energía, pero puedes disfrutar de una experiencia de juego más brillante apagándolo.

*Seleccione 'Apagado' el modo Ahorro de energía inteligente (General → AHORRO DE ENERGÍA INTELIGENTE → Apagado).

*El consumo de energía puede aumentar cuando el modo de ahorro de energía inteligente está desactivado.

Anti-Glare y bajo reflejo.

Antideslumbrante y bajo reflejo

Muestra solo tu juego

La aplicación de la tecnología antideslumbrante y de baja reflexión puede proporcionar una mejor experiencia de visualización en cualquier lugar al reducir la distracción de la pantalla incluso en el entorno de iluminación circundante.

*Las imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Logotipo de luz azul baja en color vivo.

Disfruta tu experiencia de juego brillante, manteniendo tus ojos cómodos con la tecnología Live Color Low Blue Light de LG.

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*La característica anterior puede variar dependiendo del entorno o las condiciones informáticas del usuario.

*Los paneles LG OLED han sido certificados por UL.

Pantalla OLED con 240Hz y 0,03ms (GtG).

Pantalla OLED con 240 Hz y 0,03 ms (GtG)

OLED a velocidad ultrarrápida

El nuevo monitor UltraGear™ de LG ofrece una velocidad ultrarrápida de frecuencia de actualización de 240 Hz y un tiempo de respuesta de 0,03 ms (GtG) en la pantalla OLED.

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Velocidad increíble,
Frecuencia de actualización OLED de 240 Hz

Una velocidad rápida de 240 Hz permite a los jugadores ver el siguiente fotograma rápidamente y hace que la imagen aparezca sin problemas. Los jugadores pueden responder rápidamente a los oponentes y apuntar al objetivo fácilmente.

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Tiempo de respuesta extremadamente rápido de 0,03 ms

Con un tiempo de respuesta de 0,03 ms (GtG), que reduce el efecto fantasma inverso y ayuda a que los objetos se representen con claridad, te permite disfrutar del juego con movimientos más suaves y una fluidez visual surrealista.

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

QHD OLED@240Hz desde HDMI 2.1.

QHD OLED@240Hz desde HDMI 2.1

Amplifica tu salida de juego con la pantalla OLED

27GS95QE es capaz de alcanzar una frecuencia de actualización de hasta 240 Hz desde HDMI 2.1. Esto significa que los jugadores pueden disfrutar plenamente de la resolución QHD y 240 Hz mediante DisplayPort o HDMI.

*Soporta una frecuencia de actualización rápida de hasta 240 Hz. Se requiere una tarjeta gráfica que admita HDMI 2.1 y el cable HDMI 2.1 (incluido en el paquete) para funcionar correctamente.

*La tarjeta gráfica se vende por separado.

Tecnología enfocada en una experiencia de juego fluida

Tecnología enfocada en una experiencia de juego fluida.

Compatible con NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

27GS95QE es un monitor compatible con G-SYNC® probado y validado oficialmente por NVIDIA, que puede brindarle una buena experiencia de juego con una reducción significativa de la rotura o el parpadeo.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Con la tecnología FreeSync™ Premium Pro, los jugadores pueden experimentar un movimiento fluido en juegos de alta resolución y ritmo rápido. Reduce significativamente el desgarro y el parpadeo de la pantalla.

Diseño centrado en el jugador

Mejora tu experiencia de juego con una nueva iluminación Hexagon y un diseño prácticamente sin bordes en los 4 lados. La base ajustable soporta giro, inclinación, altura y pivote para ayudarte a jugar más cómodamente.

Diseño centrado en el jugador.

Monitor giratorio ajustable.

Girar

Monitor ajustable en inclinación/altura.

Inclinación / Altura

Monitor ajustable con pivote.

Pivote

Monitor de diseño sin bordes.

Diseño sin fronteras

Control remoto UltraGear™

Configurar y controlar a la vez

Con el control remoto UltraGear™, puede configurar y controlar cómodamente su monitor encendiéndolo o apagándolo, ajustando el sonido, cambiando el modo y otros.

*El control remoto está incluido en el paquete.

Salida de audífonos de 4 polos.

Salida de audífonos de 4 polos

Complemento para efecto de sonido inmersivo

Disfruta de tus juegos mientras chateas por voz conectándote fácilmente con una salida de audífonos de 4 polos. Además, puedes sentirte aún más inmersivo con el sonido virtual 3D con DTS Headphone :X.

*Los audífonos se venden por separado.

GUI de juegos

GUI de juegos galardonada

Los gamers pueden usar la visualización en pantalla y el control en pantalla para personalizar fácilmente la configuración, desde ajustar las opciones básicas del monitor hasta registrar la "clave definida por el usuario" para que el usuario pueda configurar el acceso directo.

*Para descargar la última versión de OnScreen Control, visite LG.COM.

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Protege tu pantalla con OLED Care

OLED Care ayuda a prevenir la imagen residual, que se produce cuando se cambia la nueva imagen después de que se mostró una imagen estática de alto contraste durante mucho tiempo.

*Esta función solo está disponible como control remoto incluido en el paquete.

Dynamic Action Sync

Con Dynamic Action Sync, los gamers pueden captar momentos críticos en tiempo real, reducir los retrasos en las entradas y responder rápidamente a sus oponentes.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer ayuda a los gamers a evitar a los francotiradores que se esconden en los lugares más oscuros y a escapar rápidamente de situaciones cuando el flash explota.

Crosshair

El punto objetivo está fijo en el centro para mejorar la precisión del disparo.

Contador de FPS

El contador de FPS te permitirá ver qué tan bien se carga todo. Ya sea que estés editando, jugando o viendo una película, cada fotograma importa y con el contador de FPS tendrás datos en tiempo real.

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*La función Punto de mira no está disponible mientras el contador FPS está activado.

*El contador de FPS puede mostrar el valor que excede la frecuencia de actualización máxima del monitor.

Estudio de calibración LG.

LG Calibration Studio

Colores precisos actualizados

Optimiza el rendimiento del color mediante la calibración de hardware a través de LG Calibration Studio, aprovechando al máximo la consistencia y el amplio espectro de colores de la pantalla LG QHD OLED.

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*El software y el sensor de calibración NO están incluidos en el paquete. Para descargar el último software LG Calibration Studio, visite LG.COM.

Especificación clave

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    26.5

  • Resolución

    2560 x 1440

  • Tipo de panel

    OLED

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Gama de colores (típ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brillo (Típ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    240

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del producto

    UltraGear

  • Año

    Y24

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    26.5

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Tipo de panel

    OLED

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Resolución

    2560 x 1440

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.2292 x 0.2292mm

  • Profundidad de color (número de colores)

    1.07B

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (Típ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Relación de contraste (típ.)

    1500000:1

  • Gama de colores (típ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Gama de colores (mín.)

    DCI-P3 90.0% (CIE1976)

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    240

  • Brillo (Mín.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Relación de contraste (mín.)

    1200000:1

  • Tamaño [cm]

    67.3

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • Versión DP

    1.4 (DSC)

  • Salida de auriculares

    4-Pole(Sound+Mic)

  • Puerto USB descendente

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Puerto USB ascendente

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Debilidad del color

    YES

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

    YES

  • Color calibrado en fábrica

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Calibración HW

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Sincronización de acción dinámica

    YES

  • Estabilizador negro

    YES

  • Cruz

    YES

  • Modo Lector

    YES

  • Contador FPS

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • Tecla definida por el usuario

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Iluminación LED RGB

    Hexagon Lighting

  • Efecto HDR

    YES

  • Iluminación

    YES

MECÁNICO

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

SONIDO

  • DTS HP:X

    YES

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    1100 x 317 x 550mm

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    992.7 x 647.7 x 362.5mm(UP) / 992.7 x 537.7 x 362.5mm(Down)

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    992.7 x 457 x 218mm

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    17.0kg

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    11.3kg

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    9.0kg

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    37.7W

  • Consumo de energía (Energy Star)

    37.7W

  • Consumo de energía (modo de reposo)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    25W

  • Consumo (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESORIO

  • Puerto de pantalla

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Mando a distancia

    YES

  • USB A a B

    YES

  • Cable de alimentación

    YES

APLICACIÓN SW

  • Estudio de calibración LG (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

