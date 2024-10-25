Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Un televisor LG NanoCell sobre un fondo negro. La televisión muestra un automóvil conduciendo frente a una cadena montañosa baja en el agua que refleja el cielo vivo.

Esto no es sólo grande, es épico.

Descubre un nivel de inmersión increíble que simplemente no se puede lograr con una pantalla más pequeña.

Una pantalla masiva para una inmersión demencial.

La inmersión total adquiere un significado completamente nuevo con un televisor de pantalla ultra grande de 86 pulgadas. Esta pantalla increíblemente grande eleva todo lo que observas para maximizar tu experiencia visual.

8K Real

Vistas magníficas con un detalle impresionante.

Una pantalla UItra Grande no estaría completa sin una imagen de Ultra Alta calidad. Con 8K Real, los televisores Ultra Grandes de LG se ven espectaculares en todos los tamaños y brindan imágenes vívidas para una inmersión increíble.

Un hombre se paró frente a una imponente vista de una gran cascada que se precipitaba por los acantilados. La escena se aleja para mostrar la cascada como una imagen en un televisor montado en la pared.

Texto sobre un fondo negro que muestra cambios en la claridad en diferentes niveles de modulación de contraste.

Certificada 8K Ultra HD.

Según el CTA, al definir la resolución, el valor de la modulación de contraste (CM) debe ser del 50% o más. Cuanto mayor sea el valor de CM, más clara será la imagen. Con un valor de CM del 97,8%, LG NanoCell supera los estándares internacionales, lo que hace que los colores puros sean aún más claros.

*CTA (Consumer Technology Association): una organización estándar y comercial que representa a más de 2200 empresas de tecnología de consumo en los Estados Unidos.

*La certificación CTA se otorga a un producto que cumple con los requisitos oficiales de la industria.

*Solo disponible en modelos 8K.

*Valores CM basados ​​en modelos 65NANO99 probados por investigación interna de LG.

*El valor CM mencionado se prueba en horizontal.

Consistencia de color del 100%

Colores increíbles desde todos los ángulos.

Con una consistencia de color del 100%, los LG Ultra Grandes ofrecen colores intensos y una imagen precisa desde amplios ángulos de visión. Esto significa que puedes sentarte con toda la familia en cualquier asiento que elijas y disfrutar de una experiencia de visualización sin comprometer la imagen.

Habitación con vistas al río y al paisaje urbano. Un televisor está instalado frente a la ventana que muestra una vista nocturna del horizonte de la ciudad contra un cielo oscuro.

*Certificado por Interteck que el 100% de la consistencia del color medido a CIE DE2000 con 18 patrones de color Macbeth con ángulo de visión ±30°.

*La consistencia de color del 100% no es compatible con el modelo NANO85 de 50 pulgadas. Es compatible con todos los demás tamaños del modelo NANO85 y todos los tamaños de los modelos NANO90, NANO95 y NANO99. Todos los modelos que son compatibles con la consistencia de color del 100% cuentan con la certificación de Interteck.

Vista de arriba hacia abajo de una ciudad en dos pantallas de televisión, la izquierda muestra la vista desde un ángulo y la derecha muestra la misma vista de frente.

Certificado de 100%  Consistencia de Color

Los colores puros logran una consistencia de color del 100% desde ángulos de visión amplios gracias a la tecnología Nano. La consistencia de color es una representación de la consistencia de la pantalla en términos de color y luminosidad. Certificado a través de pruebas de terceros independientes, LG NanoCell logra una consistencia de color del 100% según CIE DE2000 en 18 patrones de color con un ángulo de visión de ± 30°.

Detalle y profundidad a gran escala.

Full Array Dimming ofrece un control de luz de fondo más preciso para negros más profundos incluso en nuestros televisores más grandes. Esto significa que los LG Ultra Grande pueden ofrecer un mayor nivel de detalle y profundidad en toda la pantalla.

Imagen desplazable de un televisor montado en la pared que muestra una escena oscura de una luna llena que se refleja en el agua. La escena alterna entre un televisor de tamaño normal y un televisor LG NanoCell de pantalla grande.
Escena oscura de una luna llena brillando sobre el agua. La sección en la parte inferior izquierda muestra la imagen en un televisor convencional con halo y colores menos claros, la imagen circundante más grande muestra la escena en el televisor LG NanoCell.

*Full Array Dimming es compatible con todos los tamaños de los modelos NANO99, NANO95 y NANO 90. Solo está disponible en el modelo NANO85 de 86 pulgadas.

*En comparación con los televisores UHD convencionales de LG sin tecnología NanoCell.

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones.

¿Has encontrado tu televisor perfecto?

Este gran televisor de pantalla plana se integra perfectamente.

Los televisores LG Ultra Grande están diseñados para ser impresionantes. Súper delgado y optimizado para el montaje en la pared, incluso la pantalla más grande de 86 pulgadas se cuelga a ras de la pared para que quede armonioso con el interior de tu hogar y para maximizar tu espacio.

Tres imágenes de un televisor de pantalla plana grande montado contra la pared en varios interiores modernos.

Un televisor de pantalla plana grande montado contra una pared rosa rodeado de muebles naturales. La pantalla muestra un bosque frondoso.

Observa cómo una pantalla grande se adapta a tu espacio

¿No estás seguro de qué tamaño de pantalla es el adecuado para ti? Simplemente ingresa las dimensiones de tu habitación en el simulador de TV LG para verificar el tamaño real del producto y descubre qué televisor se adapta mejor a tu espacio.

Observa cómo una pantalla grande se adapta a tu espacio PRUÉBALO AHORA

¿Has encontrado tu televisor perfecto?

Lleva las películas al máximo con una pantalla Ultra Grande.

MÁS INFORMACIÓN

Televisor de pantalla grande montado en la pared frente a varias sillas bajas. La pantalla muestra a un hombre sacando a un niño de un edificio en llamas.

Sube de nivel tus partidos con una pantalla Ultra Grande.

MÁS INFORMACIÓN

Un par de manos sosteniendo un controlador de juegos frente a un televisor. La pantalla muestra un automóvil conduciendo por una pista de tierra a través de un bosque.

Haz que la jornada sea épica con una pantalla ultra grande.

MÁS INFORMACIÓN

Vista posterior de un grupo de hombres sentados frente a un gran televisor montado en la pared. La pantalla muestra jugadores de baloncesto.

