LG Review

LG Review+

¡Tu nueva LG TV puede regalarte hasta $20,000 MXN!

Solo válido hasta el 31 de Agosto de 2025

¡Tu nueva LG TV puede regalarte hasta $20,000 MXN! Quiero participar

Promoción valida solo para produtos selecionados exclusivos en LG.com, de 01/08/2025 a 31/08/2025. Compre, haga un reseña de su producto y gane una tarjea de regalo*.

Consulte los Términos y Condiciones

Descubra como participar:

¿Ya compraste tu nueva LG TV?

Si realizaste tu compra a partir del 01/08/2025 ¡Puedes participar y obtener una tarjeta de regalo!

Participar

¿Aún no has comprado? Aprovecha nuestras promociones

Compre un modelo LG TV participante entre el 01/08/2025 y el 31/08/2025 en LG.com y podrá ganar una tarjeta de regalo de hasta $20,000 MXN.

Compre Agora

Paso a paso para participar

passo a passo

Tabela LG Review+

Productos participantes:

Preguntas Frecuentes

P.

¿Quién puede participar en la promoción?

R.

Esta promoción es válida para personas mayores de 18 años que adquirieron un modelo participantes de LG TV en el sitio LG.com entre el 01/08/2025 y 31/08/2025.

P.

¿En donde debo de comprar para participar?

R.

Solo las compras hechas en LG.com partiipan comprando los modelos participantes.

P.

¿Qué producto participan en la promoción?

R.

A campanha é válida apenas para os modelos de TV LG listados abaixo, comprados no site oficial da marca:

OLED:

 OLED83G5PSA, OLED77G5PSA, OLED65G5PSA,

 OLED65G5PSA, OLED55G5PSA, OLED77C5ESA,

 OLED65C5ESA, OLED55C5ESA, OLED77B5PSA,

 OLED65B5PSA, OLED55B5PSA

 

QNED:

 100QNED86AS, 75QNED9MASA, 65QNED9MASA,

 86QNED80ASA, 75QNED80ASA

 

UHD:

86UA8050PSA, 86UA7500PSA

Los modelos deben ser adquiridos entre el 01/08/2025 y el 31/08/2025 y exclusivamente adquiridos en LG.com/mx. Los modelos adquiridos en otros canales durante el periodo de la promoción no podrán ser elegibles.

P.

¿Cuál es el periodo de la promoción?

R.

Entre el 01/08/2025 a las 00:00:00 y el 31/08/025 a las 23:59:59

P.

¿Cómo puedo participar?

R.

Después de comprar un televisor participante:

Visite www.lg.com/mx y escriba una reseña del producto adquirido utilizando el mismo correo electrónico que utilizó para comprarlo.

Complete el formulario de la campaña en el enlace de la página oficial, incluyendo su información y la reseña que escribió.

P.

¿Hasta cuando puedo participar?

R.

El envío del formulario debe de realizarse antes del 31/08/2025 a las 23:59:59.

P.

¿Cuales son los premios?

R.

Usted puede recibir una tarjeta de regalo de hasta $20,000 MXN dependiendo del modelo adquirido. Consulta los Términos y Condiciones de la promoción.

P.

¿Cuánto tiempo tardaré en recibir la tarjeta de regalo?

R.

Luego de verificar la información y confirmar la publicación de la reseña, se enviará la tarjeta por correo electrónico en un plazo de 30 días naturales.

P.

¿Puedo participar más de una vez?

R.

Si; sin embargo, solo se permite un premio por persona.

P.

¿Cómo puedo saber si mi participación es válida?

R.

Recibirás un correo electrónico de confirmación después de validar la información proporcionada en el formulario.

Ver más opciones
 
 