Refrigerador Top Freezer 14 pies³ Negro Mate + 2.0 canales Barra de sonido LG para TV con Dolby Atmos S20A

VT40BKOB.S20A
Bundle image
Front view
Front View
Bundle image
Front view
Front View

Características clave

  • LinearCooling™ proporciona un enfriamiento uniforme para mantener tus alimentos frescos por más tiempo
  • Multi Air Flow mantiene los niveles de temperatura ideales en tu refrigerador
  • Dimensiones (An. x Alt. x Prof.) 700 mm x 1760 mm x 680 mm
  • [Nuevo Paquete Acústico] Sonido equilibrado con los subwoofers incorporados.
  • [Sonido AI Pro] AI optimiza el sonido para cada género.
  • [Interfaz WOW] Controla las configuraciones de tu Barra de Sonido a través tú LG TV.
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
REFRIGERADOR_LG_VT40BK

VT40BK

Refrigerador Top Freezer 14 pies³ Negro Mate
Vista frontal de la 2.0 canales Barra de sonido LG para TV con Dolby Atmos S20A

S20A

2.0 canales Barra de sonido LG para TV con Dolby Atmos S20A
frutas y verduras como la lechuga, los tomates y los arándanos se conservan frescos en el producto.

LinearCooling™

Conserva la frescura de la granja durante más tiempo

LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura, conservando el sabor fresco hasta 7 días1).

Multi Air Flow

 

Temperaturas óptimas en todas partes

El sistema Multi-Air Flow se ha diseñado para mantener los niveles de temperatura ideales y conservar los alimentos frescos durante más tiempo. Los sensores digitales controlan constantemente las condiciones en el interior del refrigerador, y las rejillas de ventilación están colocadas estratégicamente para rodear los alimentos con aire frío y mantenerlos frescos en todo momento.

Luz LED, eficiente en energía y dura más tiempo que bombillas convencionales.
Iluminación de Panel LED

Eficiencia Energética y Mayor Durabilidad

La iluminación de Panel LED brinda una mayor eficiencia energética y una vida útil más larga que la iluminación de los focos convencionales.
La barra de sonido LG S20A se encuentra sobre una consola de madera para TV, debajo de un televisor y entre sus soportes. En el televisor se muestra un automóvil rojo con humo.

LG Soundbar S20A

Sonido equilibrado en un formato compacto

Experimenta lo inesperado de una barra de sonido independiente y compacta. Un sonido más claro y equilibrado que llena tu espacio y eleva tu momento.

*Mostrado en un televisor de 48” con fines demostrativos.

**La apariencia del producto puede variar en el uso real, dependiendo de la configuración y otros factores.

En la imagen de la izquierda se encuentran colocadas 2 unidades de Soundbar S20A, una mostrando sus partes internas como woofers y tweeters sin rejilla y otra mostrando la parte posterior. En el lado derecho se muestran el logo dts y el logo de audio Dolby digital. En la imagen del centro se muestran 3 pantallas de TV: Un escenario y un micrófono en su mano, una reportera hablando con un micrófono y una tableta en cada mano y un caballo. Debajo de los televisores se encuentra colocada la barra de sonido SH5A con gráficos de ecualización. En la parte inferior se presentan 3 íconos: MÚSICA, VOZ y CINE. En la imagen de la derecha se muestra un televisor montado en la pared con la pantalla de inicio de LG webOS y el SH5A se encuentra colocado debajo del televisor, sobre la mesa del televisor. A la izquierda se muestra parcialmente un control remoto de TV LG y a la derecha 4 íconos muestran las funciones de la Interfaz WOW.

Subwoofers incorporados en un diseño compacto

Equipada con woofers, ofrece un sonido potente y envolvente en un diseño compacto. El paquete acústico mejorado, con tweeters dobles y radiador pasivo, crea un sonido claro y equilibrado.

Se colocan 2 unidades de Soundbar S20A, una mostrando sus partes interiores como woofers y tweeters sin rejilla y otra mostrando la parte trasera. En el lado derecho se muestra el logo de dts y el logo de audio Dolby digital.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

DIMENSIONES Y PESO - Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

700 x 1760 x 680

RENDIMIENTO - Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

347

RENDIMIENTO - Tipo de compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

CARACTERÍSTICAS - Door-in-Door

No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO - Acabado (puerta)

Esencia Negro Mate

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

Top Freezer

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Pantalla LED interna

Sí [Pantalla de puntos]

Express Freeze

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso con empaque (kg)

71.1

Peso del producto (kg)

65.5

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

700 x 1760 x 680

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

No

Door-in-Door

No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Fábrica de hielo manual

No

Dispensador solo de agua

No

Máquina de hielo automática

No

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

N/A

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

N/A

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Puerta (Material)

PET

Acabado (puerta)

Esencia Negro Mate

Tipo de manija

Bolsillo horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

347

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Puerta cesta_Transparente

4

Luz del refrigerador

LED superior

Repisa de Cristal_templado

2

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Caja de las verduras

Sí (1)

Hygiene Fresh

No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Puerta cesta_Transparente

2

Repisa de Cristal_templado

1

Imprimir

Especificación clave

General - número de canales

2.0

General - Potencia de salida

50 W

Dimensiones (An. x Al. x Pr.) - Principal

650 x 63 x 99 mm

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

número de canales

2.0

Potencia de salida

50 W

Número de altavoces

4 EA

EFECTO DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro

Cine

Juego

Estándar

FORMATO DE AUDIO

Dolby Digital

AAC

DTS Digital Surround

CONECTIVIDAD

Salida HDMI

1

USB

1

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

Códec de Bluetooth

SBC / AAC

COMPATIBLE CON HDMI

Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

CEC (Simplink)

Versión HDMI

1.4

CONVENIENCIA

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Modo Compartir sonido de TV

Control de modo de barra de sonido

WOW Interfaz

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

Principal

650 x 63 x 99 mm

Tamaño de la caja

898 x 145 x 123 mm

PESO

Principal

2.2 kg

Peso bruto

2.8 kg

FUERZA

Consumo de apagado (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (principal)

15 W

ACCESORIO

Control remoto

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable HDMI

