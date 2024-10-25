Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Refrigerador LG Top Freezer 14 pies³ Negro Mate + Lavadora LG Carga Superior 6 Motion DD 21 kg + Pantalla LG AI UHD UR78 43 pulgadas 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Refrigerador LG Top Freezer 14 pies³ Negro Mate + Lavadora LG Carga Superior 6 Motion DD 21 kg + Pantalla LG AI UHD UR78 43 pulgadas 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI

VT40WT21.43UR780

Refrigerador LG Top Freezer 14 pies³ Negro Mate + Lavadora LG Carga Superior 6 Motion DD 21 kg + Pantalla LG AI UHD UR78 43 pulgadas 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI

()
  • Front bundle
  • Front view1
  • Front view2
  • Front view3
Front bundle
Front view1
Front view2
Front view3

Características clave

  • LinearCooling™ y Door Cooling+™ proporcionan un enfriamiento uniforme para mantener tus alimentos frescos por más tiempo
  • Multi Air Flow mantiene los niveles de temperatura ideales en tu refrigerador
  • Agitador 4-Way™
  • 6 Motion DD
  • Colores vivos y detalles notables con 4K HDR10 Pro
  • Una experiencia visual más Inteligente con el Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6
Más
Productos en este Combo: 3
43UR7800PSB

43UR7800PSB

Pantalla LG AI UHD UR78 43 pulgadas 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI
Refrigerador VT40BK

VT40BK

Refrigerador LG Top Freezer 14 pies³ Negro Mate
Lavadora WT21MT6HKA

WT21MT6HKA

Lavadora LG Carga Superior 6 Motion DD 21 kg

frutas y verduras como lechuga, tomates y arándanos están recién conservadas en el producto.

LinearCooling™

Conserva la frescura de la granja durante más tiempo

LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura, conservando el sabor fresco hasta 7 días1).

Multi Air Flow

 

Temperaturas óptimas en todas partes

El sistema Multi-Air Flow se ha diseñado para mantener los niveles de temperatura ideales y conservar los alimentos frescos durante más tiempo. Los sensores digitales controlan constantemente las condiciones en el interior del refrigerador, y las rejillas de ventilación están colocadas estratégicamente para rodear los alimentos con aire frío y mantenerlos frescos en todo momento.

Se abre un video con una vista del interior de la lavadora LG con Agitator. La ropa blanca se mueve en el agua mientras la cámara se mueve hacia el agitador desde la parte inferior y va subiendo, hasta salir del agua para enfocarse en el movimiento del agitador mientras se lava la ropa. La cámara sube y sale de la lavadora, pero mantiene la vista del agitador a través de la tapa transparente y luego se aleja para ver la lavadora junto a una secadora instalada en un cuarto de lavado. Suena música cinematográfica en todas partes.

NUEVA Lavadora LG con Agitador

Llevando la eficiencia de lavado a un nuevo nivel
La herencia del lavado se renueva gracias a la continua innovación en la tecnología LG. Con el Nuevo Agitador de alto desempeño 4-Way™, obtén mejor limpieza y lavado profundo en menos tiempo.

Mayor cobertura de lavado

Las corrientes de agua rápidas y potentes hacen circular la ropa a mayor distancia, desde el fondo de la tina hasta la parte superior.

*Esta es una imagen con fines de simulación. Dramatizada visualmente para ayudar a la comprensión.

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV  Más información

La imagen de la naturaleza con la montaña rocosa enfrentada desde arriba y desde abajo muestra el contraste y los detalles.

Revela hasta el último detalle

LG UHD TV con HDR10 Pro ofrece niveles de brillo optimizados para colores vivos y detalles notables.

*HDR10 Pro no es un formato propio de LG Dynamic Tone Mapping aplicado cuadro por cuadro para contenido HDR10.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de audio

20W

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

967 x 564 x 57.1

Peso del televisor sin soporte

8.8

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Resolución de pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de retroiluminación

Directa

Refresh Rate

60Hz

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Control de brillo AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Modo de imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

Modo HGIG

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

ACCESSIBILITY

Alto contraste

escala de grises

Colores invertidos

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

967 x 564 x 57.1

Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

967 x 621 x 200

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1055 x 660 x 142

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

804 x 200

Peso del televisor sin soporte

8.8

Peso del televisor con soporte

8.9

Peso del embalaje

10.7

Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

200 x 200

AUDIO

Sonido AI

Sonido AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

LG Sonido Sync

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Salida de audio simultánea

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de audio

20W

Afinación acústica IA

Ready

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Dirección del altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

CONNECTIVITY

Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (compartible con eARC, ALLM como se especifica en HDMI 2.1)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Alerta Deportes

Configuración familiar

LG ThinQ® AI

Cámara USB compatible

Amazon Alexa

Sí (incorporado)

Navegador web completo

Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

Ready

Canales LG

Control Magic Remote

Ready

Compartir Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Receptor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

POWER

Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remoto

Standard Remote

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Detachable)

Baterías Remote Control

Sí (AAA x 2EA)

Resumen

Imprimir
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
700 x 1760 x 680
Tipo de compresor
Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]
Tecnología
LinearCooling™ y Door Cooling™ proporcionan un enfriamiento uniforme para mantener tus alimentos frescos por más tiempo
Beneficio adicional
Multi Air Flow mantiene los niveles de temperatura ideales en tu refrigerador

Especificación clave

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

700 x 1760 x 680

Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

347

Tipo de compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Acabado (puerta)

Esencia Negro Mate

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

Top Freezer

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Pantalla LED interna

Sí [Pantalla de puntos]

Express Freeze

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso con empaque (kg)

71.1

Peso del producto (kg)

65.5

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

700 x 1760 x 680

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

No

Door-in-Door

No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Fábrica de hielo manual

No

Dispensador solo de agua

No

Máquina de hielo automática

No

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

N/A

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

N/A

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Puerta (Material)

PET

Acabado (puerta)

Esencia Negro Mate

Tipo de manija

Bolsillo horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

347

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Puerta cesta_Transparente

4

Luz del refrigerador

LED superior

Repisa de Cristal_templado

2

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Caja de las verduras

Sí (1)

Hygiene Fresh

No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Puerta cesta_Transparente

2

Repisa de Cristal_templado

1

Resumen

Imprimir

Dimension (mm)

Especificación clave

Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

21

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

690 x 1130 x 730

ezDispense

No

Vapor

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Color exterior

Negro medio

Tipo de tapa

Cristal templado

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

21

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Temporizador de reserva

1-19 horas

Tipo de pantalla

LED dial + táctil

Indicación de bloqueo de puerta

Indicador de figura

88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

6 Motion DD

TurboWash™﻿

AI DD

No

Tipo

Lavadora de carga superior

Agitador de 4 vías

Señal de fin de ciclo

ColdWash

Añadir artículo

No

ezDispense

No

Reinicio automático

Inverter DirectDrive

Sistema de detección de espuma

LoadSense

Vapor

No

Patas niveladoras

Tambor de acero inoxidable

No

Tambor interior grabado

Sensor de vibración

No

Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

Calor y frío

Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

No

JetSpray

No

Filtro de pelusas

No

Golpe + 3

No

Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

Caída de agua lateral

Puerta con cerrado suave

Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

No

TurboDrum

No

TurboWash 3D

No

Nivel de agua

Auto

WaveForce

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Diagnóstico inteligente

Ciclo de descarga

No

Monitoreo de energía

Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Limpiador Tub Clean

Smart Pairing

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

690 x 1130 x 730

Peso (kg)

58.0

Lo que dice la gente

Encontrar una tienda cerca de ti

Experimenta este producto en tu entorno.

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 