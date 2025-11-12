About Cookies on This Site

Refrigerador LG French Door 32 pies³

Refrigerador LG French Door 32 pies³

Refrigerador LG French Door 32 pies³

GM90KP
Vista frontal del refrigerador de varias puertas 897L Prime Silver con DoorCooling+ e Hygiene Fresh+. ({Código del modelo de venta})
Vista frontal abierta de los alimentos del refrigerador de varias puertas.
Vista cercana de la parte del refrigerador de un refrigerador de varias puertas.
Vista cercana de la parte del congelador de un refrigerador de varias puertas.
Vista cercana de la parte del congelador de un refrigerador de varias puertas.
Vista cercana del LG ThinQ® de un refrigerador de varias puertas.
Vista lateral izquierda del refrigerador de varias puertas.
Vista lateral derecha de un refrigerador de varias puertas.
Características clave

  • Gran capacidad- Organiza y guarda todo lo que necesites en un amplio espacio.
  • Conectividad LG ThinQ™ - Controla y monitorea tu dispositivo desde tu smartphone.
  • Dimensiones (An. x Alt. x Prof.) 908 mm x 1785 mm x 874 mm.
  • Smart Diagnosis™- Realiza un diagnóstio para detectar fallas.
  • LINEAR Cooling™ - Control preciso de la temperatura para conservar la frescura de los alimentos hasta por 7 días.
  • Multi Air Flow - Proporcionan enfriamiento constante para conservar los alimentos en la temperatura ideal.
Más

¿Qué es lo que amarás de los refrigeradores-congeladores LG?

Primer plano de la función DoorCooling+™, que garantiza una refrigeración uniforme y fresca en todo el interior del refrigerador LG de varias puertas.

DoorCooling+ ™

Enfriamiento rápido y uniforme

Teléfono celular con la aplicación LG thingQ® activada.

LG ThinQ ®

Control inteligente para una vida más inteligente

Refrigerador LG de varias puertas con compresor Smart Inverter™.

Smart Inverter™

Rendimiento eficiente, durabilidad confiable

Gran capacidad

Aprovecha al máximo tu espacio

Con el refrigerador de gran capacidad de 32 pies cúbicos, dispondrás de aún más espacio útil*, lo que te permitirá almacenar más alimentos que nunca.

Un refrigerador LG multipuertas de gran capacidad, con 32 pies cúbicos, que destaca por su capacidad para almacenar más alimentos que nunca.

Un refrigerador LG multipuertas de gran capacidad, con 32 pies cúbicos, que destaca por su capacidad para almacenar más alimentos que nunca.

*Comparación con los refrigeradores de puerta francesa de ancho estándar de LG.

Congelador 3-Tier Organization™

Organiza tu congelador

El sistema de 3 niveles de The 3-Tier Organization™ permite mantener los alimentos organizados y fácilmente accesibles. Ahora puedes priorizar lo que hay en tu congelador para encontrar cualquier cosa rápidamente.

DoorCooling+™

Enfriamiento rápido y eficaz

Las bebidas se enfrían más rápido¹⁾ gracias a la confiable tecnología DoorCooling⁺ ™

LG ThinQ®

Aprovecha al máximo tu experiencia

La aplicación LG ThinQ® te ayuda a administrar todos tus electrodomésticos inteligentes LG y mucho más para facilitarte el día a día y hacer que tu hogar funcione de forma más inteligente.

*LG SmartThinQ ahora se llama LG ThinQ®.

*Las funciones de ThinQ® pueden variar según el producto y el país. Consulte con su distribuidor local o con LG la disponibilidad del servicio.

Imagen del compresor con inversor inteligente con 10 años de garantía.

Imagen del compresor con inversor inteligente con 10 años de garantía.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Eficiente energéticamente y duradero

El compresor LG Smart Inverter™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y disfrutar de 10 años de tranquilidad.

*Garantía de 10 años solo para la pieza del compresor. Se pueden cobrar costos adicionales distintos al del compresor (mano de obra, otras piezas, etc.).

*Las imágenes y los videos mostrados arriba son solo ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

 

1)DoorCooling+ ™

-Basado en los resultados de las pruebas de TÜV Rheinland utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG, en las que se compara el tiempo que tarda en bajar la temperatura del recipiente de agua colocado en la cesta superior entre la condición de ventilación DoorCooling⁺ ™ cerrada y abierta del LBD33BLM. Se supone que DoorCooling⁺ ™ se detiene cuando se abre la puerta. El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

-Solo en modelos aplicables.

 

2)Bacterias

-Bacterias utilizadas en la prueba: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiella pneumonia

 

 

-Los resultados pueden variar en condiciones de uso reales.

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

GM90KP_Techspecs

Especificación clave

  • DIMENSIONES Y PESO - Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    908 x 1785 x 874

  • RENDIMIENTO - Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

    632

  • RENDIMIENTO - Tipo de compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

  • CARACTERÍSTICAS - InstaView

    No

  • CARACTERÍSTICAS - Door-in-Door

    No

  • TECNOLOGÍA SMART - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • MATERIAL Y ACABADO - Acabado (puerta)

    Plata Premium

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    French Door (3 puertas)

  • Estándar/Profundidad de alacena

    Profundidad estándar

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Express Freeze

  • Pantalla LED interna

    Pantalla LED

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    No

  • Luz del dispensador

    No

  • Máquina de hielo doble

    No

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    No

  • Dispensador de hielo y agua

    No

  • Fábrica de hielo manual

    No

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

  • Nombre del modelo del filtro de agua

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Puerta (Material)

    VCM

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Plata Premium

  • Tipo de manija

    Pocket

  • Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

    No

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad Total (pies cúbicos)

    31.7

  • Capacidad Congelador (pies cúbicos)

    10.3

  • Capacidad Refrigerador (pies cúbicos)

    21.4

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Zero Clearance

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Cleaning Time

  • Door Cooling+

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

  • Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

    632

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Hygiene Fresh+

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Repisa voladiza

    Sí (híbrido)

  • Repisa Plegable

    No

  • Repisa de Cristal_templado

    4 divididos

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    8

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (2)

  • Amplia despensa

    Sí (controlable por temperatura)

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

COMPARTIMENTOS DE MÚLTIPLES ESPACIOS

  • Cajón convertible

    No

  • Cajón Full-Convert

    No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Cajón_de_congelador

    Organización en 2 niveles

  • Divisor de cajón

    No

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    119

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    908 x 1785 x 874

  • Peso con empaque (kg)

    126

