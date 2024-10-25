Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Refrigerador LG Top Freezer 20 pies³ Negro Mate

LT57AWT

Refrigerador LG Top Freezer 20 pies³ Negro Mate

(0)
Front
Se muestra un LG Top Freezer en una cocina con las puertas abiertas. Un cuadrado azul resaltado en el centro del refrigerador se expande al tamaño del refrigerador para mostrar que tiene más espacio.

Gran capacidad en un tamaño compacto

Disfruta de 20 pies cúbicos de espacio para tus alimentos dentro de un refrigerador que no ocupa mucho espacio en tu cocina.

Se puede ver una imagen del Smart Inverter Compressor a través de la puerta de un refrigerador en una cocina. Un vapor azul recorre el refrigerador para indicar que se está enfriando.

Aumenta la eficienca energética un 36%

El Smart Inverter Compressor™ enfría de la forma más eficiente posible para reducir el consumo de energía hasta un 36%.

*La prueba se basa en la norma «KS C ISO 15502» (Modelo : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP). El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

Una mujer y un perro duermen en un sofá cerca del refrigerador.

Siempre funcionando silenciosamente

El Smart Inverter CompressorT Mreduce el ruido en un 20% para que tu refrigerador sea tan silencioso como una biblioteca.

*Resultado de la prueba interna de LGE utilizando el método de prueba interna de LGE comparando los niveles de ruido del modelo Smart Inverter Compressor de LG, GA-B459CLWL(2020), con el modelo Reciprocating Compressor de LG, GBB530NSQWB(2013). El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

El refrigerador está en una cocina con puerta de apertura a la derecha. Junto al refrigerador hay un pequeño círculo con una imagen del mismo refrigerador con una puerta que se abre hacia la izquierda para indicar que la puerta es reversible.

Una puerta personalizable para satisfacer tus necesidades

La puerta reversible te permite personalizar el refrigerador para que se adapte al espacio de la habitación

*La inversión de la puerta debe ser realizada por un instalador o servicio técnico autorizado. En caso contrario, las puertas no estarán cubiertas por la garantía. Pueden producirse gastos de servicio. Póngase en contacto con el comerciante para más detalles.

Los cajones inferiores del refrigerador se muestran llenos de productos. Un círculo ampliado muestra la palanca de control de humedad en la parte superior del cajón con flechas para indicar que se puede cambiar.

Frutas y verduras frescas todos los días

Dos cajones antihumedad mantienen la fruta y la verdura frescas durante más tiempo.

Se muestra un refrigerador LG Top Freezer con la puerta inferior abierta. El refrigerador está lleno de productos y el sistema de refrigeración libera aire frío que circula desde la parte superior a la inferior del refrigerador.

Enfriamiento uniforme de arriba abajo

Con el sistema Total No Frost, los alimentos se mantienen frescos durante más tiempo. Ahorra energía y evita el congelamiento.

*Velocidad de enfriamiento del agua embotellada : Tiempo necesario para enfriar la botella de agua de 30℃ a 7℃ en las cestas de la puerta del refrigerador. Probado por SLG (SLG : Certificado por un laboratorio de pruebas alemán «SLG Prüf-und Zertifizierungs GmbH).

