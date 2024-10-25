Refrigerador LG Top Freezer 18 pies cúbicos Negro Mate Essence Smart Inverter

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
front view

frutas y verduras como lechuga, tomates y arándanos están recién conservadas en el producto.

LinearCooling™

Conserva la frescura de la granja durante más tiempo

LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura, fijando la frescura del sabor por hasta 7 días 1).

Se muestra un LG Top Freezer en una cocina con las puertas abiertas. Un cuadrado azul resaltado en el centro del refrigerador se expande al tamaño del refrigerador para mostrar que tiene más espacio.

Gran capacidad en tamaño compacto

Disfruta de 18 pies cúbicos de espacio para tus alimentos dentro de un refrigerador que no satura tu cocina.

Multi Air Flow

Temperaturas óptimas en todas partes

El sistema Multi-Air Flow se ha diseñado para mantener los niveles de temperatura ideales y conservar los alimentos frescos durante más tiempo. Los sensores digitales controlan constantemente las condiciones en el interior del refrigerador, y las rejillas de ventilación están estratégicamente colocadas para rodear los alimentos con aire frío y mantenerlos frescos en todo momento.

Mantente un Paso Adelante

Smart Diagnosis™

Mantente un Paso Adelante

Soluciona problemas menores y actualiza las alertas de mantenimiento para que puedas evitar la molestia de las llamadas de servicio.

Se puede ver una imagen del Compresor Smart Inverter a través de la puerta de un refrigerador en una cocina. Un vapor azul recorre el refrigerador para indicar que se está enfriando.

Aumenta la eficiencia energética en un 36%.

El Compresor Smart Inverter™ enfría de la forma más eficiente posible para reducir el consumo de energía hasta un 36%.

*La prueba se basa en la norma «KS C ISO 15502» (Modelo : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP). El resultado puede variar según el uso real.

La imagen de Compresor Smart Inverter 10 años de garantía.

Compresor Smart Inverter™

Eficiencia energética y durabilidad

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y 10 años de tranquilidad.

*Garantía de 10 años sólo en la pieza del compresor. Pueden cobrarse costos adicionales aparte del compresor (mano de obra, otras piezas, etc.).

*Las imágenes y los vídeos del producto son meramente ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

 

1)LinearCoolingTM 

-Basado en los resultados de la prueba TÜV utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide el tiempo que se tarda en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pakchoi en el estante del compartimento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCoolingTM.

-El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

-Sólo modelos aplicables.

Todas las especificaciones

Lo que dice la gente

