Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM RNC7 bocina bluetooth con sonido potente para fiesta + Barra de sonido LG SK1D

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG XBOOM RNC7 bocina bluetooth con sonido potente para fiesta + Barra de sonido LG SK1D

LG XBOOM RNC7 bocina bluetooth con sonido potente para fiesta + Barra de sonido LG SK1D

RNC7OB.SK1D
  • Front view
  • LG XBOOM RNC7 bocina bluetooth con sonido potente para fiesta + Barra de sonido LG SK1D, RNC7OB.SK1D
  • LG XBOOM RNC7 bocina bluetooth con sonido potente para fiesta + Barra de sonido LG SK1D, RNC7OB.SK1D
Front view
LG XBOOM RNC7 bocina bluetooth con sonido potente para fiesta + Barra de sonido LG SK1D, RNC7OB.SK1D
LG XBOOM RNC7 bocina bluetooth con sonido potente para fiesta + Barra de sonido LG SK1D, RNC7OB.SK1D

Características clave

  • Double Super Bass Boost
  • Iluminación de fiesta
  • Party Strobe
  • 100 Watts
  • 2.0 Canales
  • Conectividad Bluetooth
Más
Productos en este Combo: 0
front view

RNC7

Bocina Bluetooth LG XBOOM RNC7 Bocina para fiesta de karaoke
Front view

SK1D

LG Soundbar | Barra de sonido LG SK1D | 2.0 canales | conectividad Bluetooth®

Siente el Sonido de la fiesta



Siente el Sonido de la fiesta

Double Super Bass Boost, X-Shiny Woofer y otras funciones divertidas brindan un ritmo poderoso que animará la fiesta.

Dale a la música un doble boost



Double Super Bass Boost

Dale a la música un doble boost

Haz que la fiesta sea más prendida: LG RNC7 ofrece graves profundos y ricos que hacen vibrar la fiesta.
Iluminación de fiesta

Ilumina la pista de baile

Las coloridas luces LED cambian con el ritmo del beat para añadir más emoción a tus fiestas.

Tecnología ASC (Control Adaptable de Sonido)

Tecnología ASC (Control Adaptable de Sonido)

El Control Adaptable de Sonido analiza el contenido en tiempo real. Cuando ASC detecta que se está transmitiendo más "diálogos" se ajusta automáticamente para permitir que estos diálogos sean más claros. Y cuando detecta más acción eleva los sonidos bajos para obtener más impacto.

Balance de sonido en cualquier volumen.

Balance de sonido en cualquier volumen.

El Procesador Automático de Sonido optimiza el audio en cada nivel de volumen, ofreciendo un balance de sonido correcto sin importar el volumen.

Bluetooth Stand-by

Bluetooth Stand-by

Cuando la barra de sonido se encuentra en reposo, al momento de mandar la música vía Bluetooth automáticamente el sistema se enciende y comenzará la reproducción de la música.

Contrólala con tu control remoto de TV

Contrólala con tu control remoto de TV

Una opción adicional para controlar tu Barra de Sonido a través de tu control Remoto de TV.
(*Compatible con marcas LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba y Samsung).
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES

Tipo de Producto

OneBody

AMPLIFICADOR

USB 1

Si

USB 2

Si

Bluetooth

Si

INTERFACE

Audio Out Mic jack (Φ3.5 / Φ6.3)

1entrada (Φ6.3)

Audio In Optical

O (Rear)

Audio In USB 1

Si

Audio In USB 2

Si

Mic input (6.3mm)

1entrada (Φ6.3)

Guitar input (6.3mm)

1entrada (Φ6.3)

Karaoke Function

Si

DISPLAY

Type

14 Seg / 8 Digit

Demo

Si

Dimmer

Si

SONIDO

User EQ

Si

Cluster2 EQ

Si

Standard

Si

Pop

Si

Classic

Si

Rock

Si

Jazz

Si

Bass Blast / Bass Blast+

Bass Blast

Football

Si

Dangdut

Si

Arabic

Si

Afro Hip-hop

Si

India

Si

Regueton

Si

Merengue

Si

Salsa

Si

Samba

Si

Axe

Si

Forro

Si

Funk

Si

Sertanejo

Si

Juke box

Si

DJ Effect

Si (Solo App)

DJ Loop

Si (Solo App)

DJ Pro (DJ PAD)

Si

DJ scratch

Si (Solo App)

Multi Jukebox

Si

Sampler Creator

Si (Solo App)

Auto DJ

Si

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Power Requirement (Narrow (50/60Hz))

120V 60Hz

Power Consumption at stand by

0.5W↓

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

Tuning Range FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

Station Preset

FM 50

Memory / Erase

si/si

Clock/alarm/Sleep/Set

Si

KARAOKE

SEMI KARAOKE

Si

Echo Mode

Si

Vocal effect

Si

Voice canceller

Si

Key changer

Si

TV SOUND

Control with your TV Remote

Si

Sound Sync

Si (Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical)

Automatic Power on/off

Si (Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical)

ACCESORIOS

Control Remoto

Si

Batería

Si AAAx2

Manual Instructivo

Si (Simple)

Tarjeta de Garantía

Si

Antena FM

FM ANT

Power cord cable

Si

BOCINAS

System

3vías 5bocinas

Tweeter Unit

2"x2

Mid Unit

3"x2

Woofer Unit

8"

Impedance

8Ω / 4Ω / 6Ω

FÍSICOS

Tamaño producto (Ancho x Alto x Profundidad, mm)

330 x 785 x 344

Tamaño de caja (Ancho x Alto x D, mm)

436 x 861 x 396

Peso Neto (Kg)

16

Peso Bruto (Kg)

19

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

CANALES Y POTENCIA

Potencia

100 Watts

Canales

2.0

Potencia de los Parlantes

50W x 2 (2 Tweeter)

INFORMACIÓN DE PARLANTES

SPL

82dB

Diseño

Compacto

Tweeter - Solo Frontal

2cm

Woofer

2.2"

Impedancia

4ohm

CONECTIVIDAD

Portable In (3.5Ø)

Optico Digital

Sí (1)

USB

Bluetooth 4.0

MODOS DE SONIDO

ASC (Control Adecuado de Sonido)

Standard

Cinema (Ampliación del Campo SoNoro)

EQ Usuario

Modo NocturNo

Control de rango dinámico

FUNCIONALIDAD

Control por Bluetooth App.

Android

Bluetooth Stand-By

Funciones desde el control remoto de TV

Vol + , - , Mute

Sound Sync Bluetooth (LG TV)

Sound Sync Óptico digital

Encendido Automático on/off

Bluetooth (LG TV) / Óptico Digital

Mute

FORMATOS DE REPRODUCCION

LPCM

Dolby Digital

DTS Digital Surround

MP3

WMA

INFORMACIÓN CONEXIÓN ELECTRICA

Cable de Poder

110~220V, 50/60Hz

Consumo de energía apagado

↓0.5W

Consumo de energía

27W

DISEÑO VANGUARDISTA

Diseño Delgado

Si

Diseño estético

Si

Compatibilidad con TV

Ideal para TV de 43" en adelante

Soporte para pared

Si

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Manual de Usuario

Control Remoto

Tarjeta de Garantía

Cable Óptico Digital

DIMENSIONES(CM)(ANCHO X LARGO X ALTO)

Con Caja

16.8x101.2x14.5

Con Caja - Peso Neto

3.5 Kg

Sin Caja

95 x 7.1 x 4.7

Sin Caja - Peso Neto

3.2 Kg

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 