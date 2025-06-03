We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM RNC7 bocina bluetooth con sonido potente para fiesta + Barra de sonido LG SK1D
Ilumina la pista de baile
-
Bocina Bluetooth LG XBOOM RNC7 Bocina para fiesta de karaoke
-
LG Soundbar | Barra de sonido LG SK1D | 2.0 canales | conectividad Bluetooth®
Todas las especificaciones
ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES
-
Tipo de Producto
-
OneBody
AMPLIFICADOR
-
USB 1
-
Si
-
USB 2
-
Si
-
Bluetooth
-
Si
INTERFACE
-
Audio Out Mic jack (Φ3.5 / Φ6.3)
-
1entrada (Φ6.3)
-
Audio In Optical
-
O (Rear)
-
Audio In USB 1
-
Si
-
Audio In USB 2
-
Si
-
Mic input (6.3mm)
-
1entrada (Φ6.3)
-
Guitar input (6.3mm)
-
1entrada (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function
-
Si
DISPLAY
-
Type
-
14 Seg / 8 Digit
-
Demo
-
Si
-
Dimmer
-
Si
SONIDO
-
User EQ
-
Si
-
Cluster2 EQ
-
Si
-
Standard
-
Si
-
Pop
-
Si
-
Classic
-
Si
-
Rock
-
Si
-
Jazz
-
Si
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast+
-
Bass Blast
-
Football
-
Si
-
Dangdut
-
Si
-
Arabic
-
Si
-
Afro Hip-hop
-
Si
-
India
-
Si
-
Regueton
-
Si
-
Merengue
-
Si
-
Salsa
-
Si
-
Samba
-
Si
-
Axe
-
Si
-
Forro
-
Si
-
Funk
-
Si
-
Sertanejo
-
Si
-
Juke box
-
Si
-
DJ Effect
-
Si (Solo App)
-
DJ Loop
-
Si (Solo App)
-
DJ Pro (DJ PAD)
-
Si
-
DJ scratch
-
Si (Solo App)
-
Multi Jukebox
-
Si
-
Sampler Creator
-
Si (Solo App)
-
Auto DJ
-
Si
CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA
-
Power Requirement (Narrow (50/60Hz))
-
120V 60Hz
-
Power Consumption at stand by
-
0.5W↓
TUNER
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
-
Tuning Range FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
-
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset
-
FM 50
-
Memory / Erase
-
si/si
-
Clock/alarm/Sleep/Set
-
Si
KARAOKE
-
SEMI KARAOKE
-
Si
-
Echo Mode
-
Si
-
Vocal effect
-
Si
-
Voice canceller
-
Si
-
Key changer
-
Si
TV SOUND
-
Control with your TV Remote
-
Si
-
Sound Sync
-
Si (Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical)
-
Automatic Power on/off
-
Si (Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical)
ACCESORIOS
-
Control Remoto
-
Si
-
Batería
-
Si AAAx2
-
Manual Instructivo
-
Si (Simple)
-
Tarjeta de Garantía
-
Si
-
Antena FM
-
FM ANT
-
Power cord cable
-
Si
BOCINAS
-
System
-
3vías 5bocinas
-
Tweeter Unit
-
2"x2
-
Mid Unit
-
3"x2
-
Woofer Unit
-
8"
-
Impedance
-
8Ω / 4Ω / 6Ω
FÍSICOS
-
Tamaño producto (Ancho x Alto x Profundidad, mm)
-
330 x 785 x 344
-
Tamaño de caja (Ancho x Alto x D, mm)
-
436 x 861 x 396
-
Peso Neto (Kg)
-
16
-
Peso Bruto (Kg)
-
19
Todas las especificaciones
CANALES Y POTENCIA
-
Potencia
-
100 Watts
-
Canales
-
2.0
-
Potencia de los Parlantes
-
50W x 2 (2 Tweeter)
INFORMACIÓN DE PARLANTES
-
SPL
-
82dB
-
Diseño
-
Compacto
-
Tweeter - Solo Frontal
-
2cm
-
Woofer
-
2.2"
-
Impedancia
-
4ohm
CONECTIVIDAD
-
Portable In (3.5Ø)
-
Sí
-
Optico Digital
-
Sí (1)
-
USB
-
SÍ
-
Bluetooth 4.0
-
SÍ
MODOS DE SONIDO
-
ASC (Control Adecuado de Sonido)
-
Sí
-
Standard
-
Sí
-
Cinema (Ampliación del Campo SoNoro)
-
Sí
-
EQ Usuario
-
Sí
-
Modo NocturNo
-
Sí
-
Control de rango dinámico
-
Sí
FUNCIONALIDAD
-
Control por Bluetooth App.
-
Android
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
-
Sí
-
Funciones desde el control remoto de TV
-
Vol + , - , Mute
-
Sound Sync Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Sí
-
Sound Sync Óptico digital
-
Sí
-
Encendido Automático on/off
-
Bluetooth (LG TV) / Óptico Digital
-
Mute
-
Sí
FORMATOS DE REPRODUCCION
-
LPCM
-
Sí
-
Dolby Digital
-
Sí
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Sí
-
MP3
-
Sí
-
WMA
-
Sí
INFORMACIÓN CONEXIÓN ELECTRICA
-
Cable de Poder
-
110~220V, 50/60Hz
-
Consumo de energía apagado
-
↓0.5W
-
Consumo de energía
-
27W
DISEÑO VANGUARDISTA
-
Diseño Delgado
-
Si
-
Diseño estético
-
Si
-
Compatibilidad con TV
-
Ideal para TV de 43" en adelante
-
Soporte para pared
-
Si
ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS
-
Manual de Usuario
-
Sí
-
Control Remoto
-
Sí
-
Tarjeta de Garantía
-
Sí
-
Cable Óptico Digital
-
Sí
DIMENSIONES(CM)(ANCHO X LARGO X ALTO)
-
Con Caja
-
16.8x101.2x14.5
-
Con Caja - Peso Neto
-
3.5 Kg
-
Sin Caja
-
95 x 7.1 x 4.7
-
Sin Caja - Peso Neto
-
3.2 Kg
-
