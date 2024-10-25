Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

S70TR

LG Soundbar | Barra de Sonido LG S70TR | 5.1.1 canales | Dolby Atmos

Front view of LG Soundbar S70TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción del producto que aparece a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Audio óptimo digno de LG QNED

Completa la experiencia LG QNED con la barra de sonido que complementa a la perfección su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

Sonido más envolvente

Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG QNED contra la pared con el soporte compatible con QNED en una habitación gris y de madera en perspectiva en ángulo, que muestra a un hombre tocando una guitarra frente al océano. Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG en una sala de estar donde se reproduce una interpretación de orquesta. Las ondas blancas de gotas que representan ondas de sonido se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG en una sala negra donde se reproduce una interpretación musical. Las gotas blancas que representan ondas de sonido se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*Las imágenes de pantalla son simuladas.

Las barras de sonido LG completan la experiencia de LG TV

Diseño en sinergia con LG QNED

Combina a la perfección con LG QNED

Disfruta de la armonía visual de LG QNED diseñada para interiores refinados.

LG Soundbar y LG QNED TV contra la pared con el soporte compatible con QNED en una habitación gris y de madera en perspectiva en ángulo, mientras el LG QNED TV muestra a un hombre tocando una guitarra. LG Soundbar y LG QNED TV contra una pared de color crema con el soporte a juego QNED TV. El televisor reproduce un video de una mujer cantando en un estudio de grabación. Debajo del televisor, hay un soporte de madera geométrico moderno. LG Soundbar y LG QNED TV en una pared con el soporte a juego QNED TV en una habitación acogedora y poco iluminada con juguetes para niños. El televisor reproduce un video de un niño pequeño tocando el violonchelo.

Synergy Bracket

Se ajusta perfectamente a tu LG QNED

El soporte Synergy está diseñado específicamente para encajar con elegancia en tu televisor LG QNED para lograr una armonía visual y una mejora en el rendimiento del audio.

*Se aplica a los modelos QNED 2024 QNED 90/QNED 85/QNED 80.

**El soporte Synergy viene con un soporte de 1 poste o de 2 postes, que pueden variar según el país/producto.

***El soporte Synergy se puede comprar por separado.

Se está reproduciendo un concierto acogedor en un televisor LG con una barra de sonido LG debajo.

WOW Interface

La simplicidad está al alcance de tu mano

Accede a la interfaz WOW a través de tu televisor LG para controlar la barra de sonido de forma clara y sencilla, como cambiar los modos de sonido, los perfiles y acceder a otras funciones útiles, incluso mientras ves algún contenido.

La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y un subwoofer están en una sala de estar tocando una interpretación musical. Las gotas blancas crean ondas de sonido que se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor. Un subwoofer está creando un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

WOW Orchestra

La simplicidad está al alcance de tu mano

Accede a la interfaz WOW a través de tu televisor LG para controlar la barra de sonido de forma clara y sencilla, como cambiar los modos de sonido, los perfiles y acceder a otras funciones útiles, incluso mientras ves algún contenido.

*Las imágenes de pantalla son simuladas.

**El uso del control remoto de LG TV está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Televisores compatibles con WOW Interface: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Los televisores compatibles con FHD 63 pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento.

****Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Los televisores compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento. QNED 80 compatibilidad limitada a los modelos 2022 y 2023.

*****Ten en cuenta que es posible que los servicios no estén disponibles en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

******La interfaz WOW puede variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

Siente el realismo de un panorama de audio

Canal central ascendente

Los paisajes sonoros te sitúan en su epicentro

El canal central ascendente crea un sonido más realista, lo que hace que las voces sean más claras y que la acción en pantalla esté perfectamente sincronizada con el audio, sin retrasos ni interrupciones.

Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG en una habitación oscura donde se reproduce una interpretación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*Lo anterior se confirma mediante una investigación de sus propios estándares.

**Las imágenes de pantalla son simuladas.

Dolby Atmos

La noche de peliculas suena como en el cine con Dolby Atmos

Sumérgete en la experiencia perfecta con Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos de LG TV en la barra de sonido LG.

Se reproduce una película en un televisor LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un departamento moderno de la ciudad en una vista de ángulo lateral. Las perlas blancas que representan ondas de sonido se proyectan hacia arriba y hacia abajo desde la barra de sonido y el televisor, creando una cúpula de sonido en el espacio. Logotipo de Dolby Atmos Logotipo de DTS X

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas comerciales registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**El símbolo de la doble D es una marca comercial de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Sonido espacial de tres niveles

Sonido más realista

El sonido espacial de triple nivel añade una capa virtual para crear una experiencia sonora más envolvente

La LG Soundbar y el LG TV se encuentran en un gran apartamento de la ciudad. Tres bandas rojas que representan capas virtuales con una audaz capa intermedia crean una cúpula sonora que envuelve los sofás.

*El sonido espacial de triple nivel está disponible a través de los modos Cinema y AI Sound Pro.

**La capa intermedia se crea utilizando el canal de altavoces de la barra de sonido. El sonido de los altavoces frontales y frontales superiores se sintetiza para crear un campo de sonido. Si no hay altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo trasero.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas. 

****Si no hay altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo trasero.

Sonido envolvente de 5.1.1 canales

Sonido que te cautiva por todas partes

Experimenta la inmersión de Dolby Atmos y DTS:X llenando tu habitación con un sistema de sonido envolvente de 500 W y 5.1.1 canales, subwoofer y bocinas traseras.

La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG, las bocinas traseras y un subwoofer se encuentran en la sala de estar de un rascacielos y se reproduce una interpretación musical. Las ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotitas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y forman un bucle alrededor del sofá. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. Logotipo de Dolby Atmos Logotipo de DTS X

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas comerciales registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**El símbolo de la doble D es una marca comercial de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Las imágenes de pantalla son simuladas. 

Bocinas traseras de 2 canales

Las bocinas traseras ofrecen libertad inalámbrica

Instala las bocinas traseras en cualquier lugar de tu espacio sin preocuparte por los cables, gracias al receptor inalámbrico integrado.

*Las imágenes de pantalla son simuladas.

**las bocinas traseras están conectados mediante cables.

El sonido inteligente conoce tus gustos

Experiencia de audio multicanal

Siente una maravilla sonora amplia y expresiva

La barra de sonido LG convierte el audio básico de 2 canales en audio multicanal para un sonido profundo que resuena en todo tu espacio.

Una cálida zona gris a efectos de diseño.

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en un departamento moderno de la ciudad. La barra de sonido LG emite tres ramas de ondas sonoras, formadas por gotitas blancas que flotan en el fondo del suelo. Junto a la barra de sonido hay un subwoofer, que crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. "*El algoritmo de mezcla inteligente aplica el sonido a cada canal en los modos AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game y Sports.

2 canales

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en un departamento moderno de la ciudad. La barra de sonido LG emite tres ramas de ondas sonoras, formadas por gotitas blancas que flotan en el fondo del suelo. Más ondas sonoras de gotitas blancas se disparan desde la parte superior de la barra de sonido. Junto a la barra de sonido hay un subwoofer, que crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. En conjunto, crean un efecto de cúpula en toda la habitación.

Multicanal

*La experiencia de audio multicanal funciona a través de un algoritmo de mezcla inteligente. Este algoritmo no se aplica al modo estándar ni a los modos de música. Bass Blast no utiliza el algoritmo de mezcla inteligente, sino que copia la información de 2 canales y la envía a todos los canales.

**Las imágenes de pantalla son simuladas. 

Una barra de sonido LG tiene tres pantallas de TV diferentes encima. La que está justo encima muestra un concierto de música con una mujer cantando. El televisor del lado derecho muestra a un locutor de noticias filmando una transmisión de noticias de último momento afuera de un edificio ornamentado. El televisor del lado izquierdo muestra una imagen fija de una película de acción con un hombre en la sombra. Entre el televisor y la barra de sonido, hay un diagrama violeta de una onda de sonido.

AI Sound Pro

Todos los estados de ánimo y géneros suenan bien

AI Sound Pro clasifica los diferentes sonidos en efectos, música y voces, y luego aplica las configuraciones ideales para crear la experiencia de audio óptima.

Una barra de sonido LG tiene tres pantallas de TV diferentes encima. La que está justo encima muestra a un locutor de noticias filmando una transmisión de noticias de último momento afuera de un edificio ornamentado. El televisor del lado derecho muestra una imagen fija de una película de acción con un hombre en la sombra. El televisor del lado izquierdo muestra un concierto de música con una mujer cantando. Entre el televisor y la barra de sonido, hay un diagrama impecable de una onda de sonido.

AI Sound Pro

Todos tus contenidos de cualquier género suenan bien

AI Sound Pro clasifica los diferentes sonidos en efectos, música y voces, y luego aplica las configuraciones ideales para crear la experiencia de audio óptima.

Una barra de sonido LG tiene tres pantallas de TV diferentes encima. La que está justo encima muestra una imagen fija de una película de acción con un auto que se dirige a toda velocidad hacia un hombre y una mujer. El televisor del lado derecho muestra un concierto de música con una mujer cantando. El televisor del lado izquierdo muestra a un locutor de noticias filmando una transmisión de noticias de último momento afuera de un edificio ornamentado. Entre el televisor y la barra de sonido, hay un diagrama azul de una onda de sonido.

AI Sound Pro

Todos tus contenidos de cualquier género suenan bien

AI Sound Pro clasifica los diferentes sonidos en efectos, música y voces, y luego aplica las configuraciones ideales para crear la experiencia de audio óptima.

*Las imágenes de pantalla son simuladas.

Funciona en armonía con tus favoritos

Videojuegos intensos

El sonido se sincroniza con cada escena

Libera puertos en tu TV y conecta consolas a tu barra de sonido LG sin comprometer el rendimiento gráfico. La compatibilidad con VRR/ALLM garantiza juegos sin interrupciones y con bajo retraso de entrada.

Un área gris cálida con fines de diseño.

La barra de sonido LG y el televisor LG se muestran juntos. Se muestra un juego de carreras de autos en la pantalla.

*Las imágenes de pantalla son simuladas.

**Según los estándares de especificaciones HDMI 2.1, esta barra de sonido admite eARC, VRR y ALLM.

***El televisor, la barra de sonido y el dispositivo fuente (por ejemplo, la consola de juegos) deben admitir VRR/ALLM.

****La transferencia VRR admite contenido de 120 Hz. (Para 4K, admite YCbCr 4:2:0 / Para 1080p, admite 120 Hz)

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

******HDCP 2.3 admite contenido con resolución 4K. La compatibilidad con 120 Hz varía según el dispositivo, con compatibilidad hasta YCbCr4:2:0 para 4K.

Sonido claro para un planeta limpio

Reciclado por dentro

Partes internas hechas con plástico reciclado

Las barras de sonido LG utilizan plástico reciclado en las partes superior e inferior. Prueba de que estamos adoptando un enfoque más ecológico en la producción de barras de sonido.

Hay una perspectiva frontal de la barra de sonido detrás y una representación del marco de metal de la barra de sonido al frente. Una observación inclinada de la parte trasera del marco de metal de la barra de sonido con las palabras "Plástico reciclado" que indican el borde del marco.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Las imágenes de pantalla son simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Exterior reciclado

Tejido de jersey fabricado con botellas de plástico

Todas las barras de sonido LG están diseñadas cuidadosamente con una consideración cuidadosa para garantizar un alto porcentaje de materiales recuperados. El Estándar Global de Reciclaje certifica que el tejido de jersey de poliéster está hecho de botellas de plástico.

Un pictograma muestra botellas de plástico con la palabra "botellas de plástico" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a un símbolo de reciclaje con la frase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a la parte izquierda de una barra de sonido LG con la frase "Barra de sonido LG con tela reciclada" debajo.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Las imágenes de pantalla son simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Embalaje de pulpa

Embalaje fabricado con pulpa reciclada

La barra de sonido LG ha sido certificada por SGS como un producto ecológico debido a un cambio en el embalaje interno de espuma EPS (poliestireno expandido) y bolsas de plástico a pulpa moldeada reciclada, una alternativa ecológica que aún protege el producto.

El empaque de la barra de sonido LG tiene un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados. Logotipo de Energy Star Logotipo de SGS Eco Product

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Las imágenes de pantalla son simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

  • número de canales

    5.1.1

  • Potencia de salida

    500 W

  • Principal

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • número de canales

    5.1.1

  • Potencia de salida

    500 W

  • Número de altavoces

    9 EA

EFECTO DE SONIDO

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Música

  • Cine

  • Juego

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

  • Clear Voice Pro

  • Deportes

  • Estándar

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital

  • AAC

  • Dolby Atmos

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • DTS:X

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Óptico

    1

  • Entrada HDMI

    1

  • Salida HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Versión Bluetooth

    5.1

  • Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

  • Wireless Rear Ready

COMPATIBLE CON HDMI

  • Transferencia

  • Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

  • CEC (Simplink)

  • 120Hz

  • Canal de retorno de audio (e-ARC)

  • Dolby Vision

  • HDR10

  • Transferencia (4K)

  • VRR / ALLM

CONVENIENCIA

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

  • Modo Compartir sonido de TV

  • Control de modo de barra de sonido

  • WOW Interfaz

  • WOW Orquesta

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

  • Principal

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

  • Bocina trasera

    100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

PESO

  • Principal

    3.0 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.7 kg

  • Peso bruto

    15.4 kg

  • Bocina trasera (2 piezas)

    2.1 kg

FUERZA

  • Consumo de apagado (principal)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energía (principal)

    33 W

  • Consumo de apagado (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energía (altavoz de graves)

    33 W

  • Consumo de energía (altavoz trasero)

    20 W

  • Consumo de apagado (altavoz trasero)

    0.5 W ↓

ACCESORIO

  • Soporte para montaje en pared

  • Control remoto

  • Tarjeta de garantía

  • Cable HDMI

AUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUCIÓN

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

