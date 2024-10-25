Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
S80TR

Front view of LG Soundbar S80TR and subwoofer

Barra de sonido LG sobre una superficie gris contra un fondo gris en perspectiva aérea en ángulo.

Mejora tu experiencia del televisor LG con una barra de sonido de primera categoría

Complementa la experiencia del televisor LG con la barra de sonido que combina a la perfección su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

Impresionantes paisajes sonoros te rodean.

LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación oscura donde se reproduce una interpretación musical. Las gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. LG Soundbar y LG TV en una sala de estar donde se reproduce una interpretación de orquesta. Ondas blancas de gotas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. LG Soundbar, LG TV, parlantes traseros y un subwoofer están en una sala de estar. Aparece una superposición de cuadrícula sobre la habitación, como un escaneo del espacio. Las ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas muestran que los parlantes traseros y la barra de sonido tocan en armonía juntos.

*Las imágenes en pantallas son simuladas

Siente el realismo de un panorama auditivo

Canal central ascendente

Los paisajes sonoros te sitúan en su epicentro

El canal central ascendente crea un sonido más realista, lo que hace que las voces sean más claras y que la acción en pantalla esté perfectamente sincronizada con el audio, sin retrasos ni interrupciones.

Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG en una habitación oscura donde se reproduce una interpretación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*Lo anterior se confirma mediante una investigación de sus propios estándares.

**Las imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Las palabras 'UNA EXPERIENCIA' en un patrón degradado de verde y amarillo.

Dolby Atmos

La noche de películas suena como en el cine con Dolby Atmos

Sumérgete en la perfecta experiencia Dolby de LG TV con Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos en la barra de sonido LG.

Se reproduce una película en un televisor LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un departamento moderno de la ciudad en una vista de ángulo lateral. Las perlas blancas que representan ondas de sonido se proyectan hacia arriba y hacia abajo desde la barra de sonido y el televisor, creando una cúpula de sonido en el espacio. Logotipo de Dolby Atmos Logotipo de DTS X

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**El símbolo de la doble D es una marca comercial de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Las imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Sonido espacial de triple nivel

Una capa virtual crea un sonido realista

El sonido espacial de triple nivel agrega una capa virtual para crear una cúpula de sonido más rica a tu alrededor.

*El sonido espacial de triple nivel está disponible a través de los modos Cinema y AI Sound Pro.

**La capa intermedia se crea utilizando el canal de altavoz de la barra de sonido. El sonido de los altavoces frontales y frontales superiores se sintetiza para crear un campo de sonido. Si no hay altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo trasero.

***Las imágenes en pantalla son simuladas.

****Si no hay altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo trasero.

Sonido envolvente de 5.1.3 canales

Sonido fascinante en todas partes

Mejora tu televisor LG con sonido envolvente de 580 W y 5.1.3 canales, un subwoofer, bocinas traseras orientadas hacia arriba y la excelencia inmersiva de Dolby Atmos y DTS:X.

La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG, las bocinas traseras y un subwoofer se encuentran en la sala de estar de un rascacielos y reproducen una interpretación musical. Las ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotitas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y forman unas ondas alrededor del sofá y la sala de estar. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. Logotipo de Dolby Atmos Logotipo de DTS X

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**El símbolo de la doble D es una marca registrada de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Las Imágenes en pantalla son simuladas.

Altavoces traseros de 2 canales

Los altavoces traseros ofrecen libertad inalámbrica

Instala los altavoces traseros en cualquier lugar de tu espacio sin preocuparte por los cables, lo que proporciona una integración perfecta para un sonido envolvente.

*Las Imágenes en pantalla son simuladas.

El control remoto LG apunta hacia un televisor LG con la barra de sonido LG debajo. LG TV muestra el menú de la interfaz WOW en la pantalla.

WOW Interface

La simplicidad está al alcance de tu mano.

Accede a la interfaz WOW a través de tu televisor LG para controlar la barra de sonido de forma clara y sencilla, como cambiar los modos de sonido, los perfiles y acceder a otras funciones útiles, incluso mientras miras.

La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y un subwoofer están en una sala de estar interpretando un concierto de música. Las gotas blancas generan ondas de sonido que se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor. Un subwoofer está creando un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

WOW Orchestra

Duetos con el sonido de tu televisor LG

El sonido, el alcance y las cualidades únicas de tu barra de sonido LG y tu televisor LG se unen en armonía para brindar una experiencia sonora cautivadora e impactante.

Primer plano de una barra de sonido LG debajo de un TV LG. Un símbolo de conectividad se encuentra entre la barra de sonido LG y un TV LG, lo que muestra el funcionamiento inalámbrico de WOWCAST.

WOWCAST Ready

Vea su TV sin ningún desorden de cables a la vista

WOWCAST te permite conectar tu barra de sonido LG a tu TV LG de forma inalámbrica y desbloquea la compatibilidad con audio multicanal sin pérdida.

*Las Imágenes de pantalla son simuladas.

**El uso del control remoto de LG TV está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Televisores compatibles con WOW Interface: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Los televisores compatibles con FHD 63 pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento.

****Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Los televisores compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento. QNED 80 compatibilidad limitada a los modelos 2022 y 2023.

*****Ten en cuenta que es posible que los servicios no estén disponibles en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

******La interfaz WOW puede variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

El sonido inteligente conoce tus gustos

AI Room Calibration Pro

En sintonía con tu espacio sin distorsión

La barra de sonido escanea la habitación para encontrarte a ti y a tus bocinas traseras y, sin importar la ubicación, ajusta las diferencias de volumen y el tiempo de retardo para una experiencia de escucha incomparable que se eleva desde el fondo de la habitación.

*AI Room Calibration Pro es una tecnología de ajuste automático del sonido que compensa el entorno en el que se encuentra la barra de sonido mediante algoritmos que mejoran el rendimiento sonoro.

**Admite altavoces traseros incluidos (6 canales) y opcionales (2 canales), y no hay diferencia en la calibración según la cantidad de canales (incluidos y opcionales calibran la misma diferencia de nivel de ganancia y retraso).

***Funciona con el antiguo algoritmo '23 cuando las bocinas traseras no están conectados.

****Al configurar las bocinas traseras, AI Room Calibration Pro se puede realizar a través de la aplicación LG Soundbar.

*****Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

******Las imágenes en pantalla son simuladas.

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en un apartamento moderno de la ciudad. La barra de sonido LG emite tres ramas de ondas sonoras, formadas por gotitas blancas que flotan en el fondo del suelo. Junto a la barra de sonido hay un subwoofer, que crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

2 Kanäle

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en un apartamento moderno de la ciudad. La barra de sonido LG emite tres ramas de ondas sonoras, formadas por gotitas blancas que flotan en el fondo del suelo. Más ondas sonoras de gotitas blancas se disparan desde la parte superior de la barra de sonido. Junto a la barra de sonido hay un subwoofer, que crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. En conjunto, crean un efecto de cúpula en toda la habitación.

Multi-Channel

"*El algoritmo de mezcla inteligente aplica el sonido a cada canal en los modos AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game y Sports.

**La experiencia de audio multicanal funciona a través de un algoritmo de mezcla inteligente. Este algoritmo no se aplica al modo estándar ni a los modos de música. Bass Blast no utiliza el algoritmo de mezcla inteligente, sino que copia la información de 2 canales y la envía a todos los canales.

***Las imágenes en pantalla son simuladas".

AI Sound Pro

Todos los estados de ánimo y géneros suenan bien

AI Sound Pro clasifica los diferentes sonidos en efectos, música y voces, y luego aplica la configuración ideal para crear la experiencia de audio óptima.

*Las imágenes en pantalla son simuladas.

Funciona en armonía con tus favoritos

Videojuegos intensos

El sonido se sincroniza con cada cuadro

Libera puertos en tu TV y conecta consolas a tu barra de sonido LG sin comprometer el rendimiento de los gráficos. La compatibilidad con VRR/ALLM garantiza juegos sin cortes y con bajo retraso de entrada.

La barra de sonido LG y el televisor LG se muestran juntos. Se muestra un juego de carreras de autos en la pantalla.

*Las imágenes en pantalla son simuladas.

**Según los estándares de especificaciones HDMI 2.1, esta barra de sonido admite eARC, VRR y ALLM.

***El televisor, la barra de sonido y el dispositivo fuente (por ejemplo, la consola de juegos) deben admitir VRR/ALLM.

****La transferencia VRR admite contenido de 120 Hz. (Para 4K, admite YCbCr 4:2:0 / Para 1080p, admite 120 Hz)

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

******HDCP 2.3 admite contenido con resolución 4K. La compatibilidad con 120 Hz varía según el dispositivo, con compatibilidad hasta YCbCr4:2:0 para 4K.

Transmisión en HD

Transmisiones en impresionante HD

Transmite desde tus plataformas favoritas sin compresión gracias a la compatibilidad con HD sin pérdida para Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect y Google Cast.

*La disponibilidad de contenido y aplicaciones puede variar según el país o la región.

**Se requieren suscripciones independientes para los servicios OTT.

***Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

Compatibilidad

Usa la plataforma que prefieras

Las barras de sonido LG ahora son compatibles con más servicios de IA. Puedes controlar fácilmente la barra de sonido LG con la plataforma que prefieras.

*Algunas funciones requieren una suscripción o cuenta de terceros.

**Google es una marca comercial de Google LLC y el Asistente de Google no está disponible en ciertos idiomas y países.

***Amazon, Alexa y todas las marcas relacionadas son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados.

****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple AirPlay 2 son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.

*****Ten en cuenta que el servicio puede no estar disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

******Las imágenes en pantalla son simuladas.

Sonido claro para un planeta limpio

Interior reciclado

Partes internas fabricadas con plástico reciclado

Las barras de sonido LG utilizan plástico reciclado en las partes superior e inferior. Prueba de que estamos adoptando un enfoque más ecológico para la producción de barras de sonido.

Hay una perspectiva frontal de la barra de sonido detrás y una representación del marco de metal de la barra de sonido al frente. Una observación inclinada de la parte trasera del marco de metal de la barra de sonido con las palabras "Plástico reciclado" que indican el borde del marco.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Las imágenes en pantalla son simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Exterior reciclado

Tejido de jersey fabricado con botellas de plástico

Todas las barras de sonido LG están diseñadas cuidadosamente con una consideración cuidadosa para garantizar un alto porcentaje de materiales recuperados. El Estándar Global de Reciclaje certifica que el tejido de jersey de poliéster está hecho de botellas de plástico.

Un pictograma muestra botellas de plástico con la palabra "botellas de plástico" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho señala un símbolo de reciclaje con la frase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho señala la parte izquierda de una barra de sonido LG con la frase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" debajo.

"*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Las imágenes en pantalla son simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo".

Empaque de pulpa

Empaque fabricado con pulpa reciclada

La barra de sonido LG ha sido certificada por SGS como un producto ecológico debido a un cambio en el embalaje interno de espuma EPS (poliestireno expandido) y bolsas de plástico a pulpa moldeada reciclada, una

El empaque de la barra de sonido LG tiene un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados. Logotipo de Energy Star Logotipo de SGS Eco Product

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Las imágenes en pantalla son simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

  • número de canales

    5.1.3

  • Potencia de salida

    580 W

  • Dolby Atmos

  • DTS:X

  • WOW Orquesta

  • Principal

    39.37 x 2.48 x 5.31 inch

  • Bocina trasera

    3.94 x 6.95 x 4.72 inch

  • Subwoofer

    7.94 x 16.02 x 15.87 inch

Todas las especificaciones

EFECTO DE SONIDO

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Estándar

  • Música

  • Cine

  • Clear Voice Pro

  • Deportes

  • Juego

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

AUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUCIÓN

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    1

  • Salida HDMI

    1

  • Versión Bluetooth

    5.1

  • Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

  • Wi-Fi

  • Wireless Rear Ready

  • USB

    1

  • Funciona con Alexa

  • Spotify Connect

  • Tidal Connect

  • AirPlay 2

  • Chromecast

  • Funciona con Google Home

  • Óptico

    1

COMPATIBLE CON HDMI

  • Transferencia

  • Transferencia (4K)

  • VRR / ALLM

  • 120Hz

  • HDR10

  • Dolby Vision

  • Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

  • Canal de retorno de audio (e-ARC)

  • CEC (Simplink)

GENERAL

  • número de canales

    5.1.3

  • Número de altavoces

    11 EA

  • Potencia de salida

    580 W

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • DTS:X

  • AAC

  • AAC+

CONVENIENCIA

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

  • Control de modo de barra de sonido

  • Modo Compartir sonido de TV

  • WOW Orquesta

  • WOW Interfaz

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

  • Principal

    39.37 x 2.48 x 5.31 inch

  • Bocina trasera

    3.94 x 6.95 x 4.72 inch

  • Subwoofer

    7.94 x 16.02 x 15.87 inch

PESO

  • Principal

    9.48 lbs

  • Bocina trasera (2 piezas)

    5.16 lbs

  • Subwoofer

    22.05 lbs

  • Peso bruto

    49.82 lbs

ACCESORIO

  • Tarjeta de garantía

  • Cable HDMI

  • Soporte para montaje en pared

  • Control remoto

FUERZA

  • Consumo de apagado (principal)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energía (principal)

    59 W

  • Consumo de apagado (altavoz trasero)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energía (altavoz trasero)

    20 W

  • Consumo de apagado (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo de energía (altavoz de graves)

    40 W

Lo que dice la gente

