Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Todas las TVs y Soundbars
Combos TV
LG SIGNATURE OLED
Televisor realmente inalámbrico
OLED evo
MiniLED
OLED
QNED
QNED evo
NanoCell
Ultra Grandes
4K UHD TVs
Smart TVs
TV de 65 pulgadas
TV de 55 pulgadas
Soundbars
Soundbar de cine en casa

86 pulgadas – 98 pulgadas LG NanoCell TVs

Siente la escencia del color puro gracias a la tecnología exclusiva NanoCell, con la mejor inteligencia artificial en un TV.

86 pulgadas – 98 pulgadas LG NanoCell Tvs

NanoCell TVs

 

Dale vida a tus películas y series favoritas con los televisores LG NanoCell, diseñados para ofrecer colores vibrantes y contrastes nítidos. Con Nano Accuracy, estos televisores ofrecen una reproducción precisa del color desde cualquier ángulo, convirtiendo cada asiento en el mejor de la casa. La tecnología LG NanoCell mejora el contenido HDR, garantizando negros profundos y luces brillantes.

 

Con el escalado a 4K con AI, incluso el contenido que no es 4K se ve espectacular. Además, Filmaker Mode garantiza que las películas se reproduzcan como deben, lo que lo convierte en uno de los mejores televisores LG para los amantes del cine. Además, con las funciones inteligentes de webOS, acceder a tus servicios de streaming favoritos es muy fácil, y los comandos de voz facilitan la navegación como nunca.

 

Compra desde 55 pulgadas, 65 pulgadas y televisores Ultra Grandes que brindan una calidad de imagen increíble a tu sala.

Conviértete en un LG Member

Disfruta de todos los beneficios por ser LG member,

desde descuentos especiales, servicios exclusivos y ofertas.

Suscríbete¡Conviértete en LG member!

¡Bienvenido!

Disfruta de un 3% off en tu primer compra al suscribirte.

Precios Exclusivos

Disfruta de un 2% adicional como parte de tus beneficios exclusivos.

Envío Gratis

En todas tus compras en tienda LG.com

¿Necesitas Ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ofrecerte toda la ayuda que necesites.

Obtener asistencia
Ver más opciones
 
 