Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pantalla LG AI OLED B4 55 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Pantalla LG AI OLED B4 55 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

OLED55B4PSA

Pantalla LG AI OLED B4 55 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

(2)
Vista frontal con la LG OLED TV, OLED AI B4, el emblema de la OLED número 1 del mundo durante 11 años y el logotipo del programa webOS Re:New en la pantalla con soporte de 2 polos

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV  Más información

webOS

Pocket-lint

webOS de LG, el mejor sistema operativo para televisiones inteligentes

Más información

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

“Ganadora” de iF Design Award

Más información

Una obra maestra PERFECCIONADA por la EXPERIENCIA a través del tiempo

Años de compromiso con la innovación no se pueden imitar de la noche a la mañana. El procesador Alpha 8 AI 4K exclusivo de la marca OLED líder en el mundo, eleva la experiencia visual a nuevas alturas.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada

Un emblema dorado que informa que LG es la marca número 1 de televisores OLED en el mundo durante 11 años en un fondo negro.

El No.1 del mundo 

11 años después, seguimos en la CIMA

Nuestro dominio como el televisor OLED favorito en el mundo continúa.

11 años después, seguimos en la CIMA Obtén más información

*Fuente Omdia: Unidades vendidas del 2013 al 2023. Cualquier modificación en los resultados será responsabilidad de la consultora emisora. Para más detalles visita www.omdia.com

¿Qué hace a LG OLED evo AI destacar del resto?

El procesador AI α8 de LG encima de una placa base, emitiendo rayos de luz naranja. OLED TV con el menú OLED Care se selecciona en el menú de soporte que se encuentra en la pantalla. El diseño estilizado se ve desde un lado, ya que se coloca plano contra la pared en un espacio habitable moderno.

Procesador α8 AI Processor

Inteligencia Definitiva

El procesador alpha 8 AI redefine OLED con mejoras que agregan detalles transformadores pero realistas.

Más información

Una imagen del procesador AI alpha 9 Gen7 encima de una placa base, emitiendo rayos de luz verdes. Una imagen que muestra Brightness Booster con una cara lateral de un leopardo blanco. Una vista lateral del dispositivo ultradelgado y listo para la barra de sonido LG colocados contra la pared en un espacio habitable moderno. Se selecciona una imagen del televisor OLED con el menú OLED Care en el menú de soporte que se encuentra arriba en la pantalla.

1.5x

Rendimiento de AI más rápido

2.3x

Gráficos mejorados

1.8x

Velocidades de procesamiento

*La comparación se basa en un televisor convencional con procesador alpha 5 AL.

**Imagen de pantalla simulada. 

Inteligencia que incrementa la experiencia OLED 

LG OLED en un espacio moderno que muestra una actuación musical en la pantalla. Ondas circulares azules que representan personalización rodean el televisor y el espacio. Una mujer con ojos azules y un top naranja en un espacio oscuro. Las líneas rojas que representan los refinamientos de la AI cubren parte de su rostro, que es brillante y detallado, mientras que el resto de la imagen parece aburrido. Un televisor LG OLED mientras burbujas y ondas sonoras se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

Personalización de AI

Se sincroniza con tu forma de ver el TV

Una imagen hecha a tu gusto 

Selecciona tu estilo de imágenes favoritas y Picture Wizard AI creara una imagen adaptada exactamente a tu gusto único entre 85 millones de posibilidades y luego la guardará en tu perfil.

Un televisor LG OLED en un departamento moderno de la ciudad. Aparece una cuadrícula puesta sobre la imagen como un escáner del espacio, y luego se proyectan ondas sonoras azules desde la pantalla, llenando perfectamente la habitación con sonido.

Ajuste Acústico AI 

Audio óptimo que se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta el layout de tu habitación y el lugar donde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

Inteligencia que brilla en cualquier tipo de luz

Ya sea de día o de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz en tu habitación y da equilibrio a la imagen para obtener nitidez y claridad.

LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante la noche. La imagen de la pantalla de aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Noche

LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen de la pantalla de aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Día

Imagen AI Pro 

Realismo increíble con encanto auténtico.

Súper Escalador AI

Mejora la resolución con AI

Después de clasificar el cuadro, las escenas escalan de manera mucho más realistas con la reducción de ruido AI y la súper resolución AI.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada 

Sonido AI Pro 

Escucha cada detalle sonoro en todas las escenas

Televisor LG OLED mientras burbujas y ondas sonoras se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

Audio realista que se eleva a través de la habitación

Experimenta la increíble inmersión de un sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 9.1.2 que lo abarca todo.

Un hombre conduciendo una motocicleta por una pista de tierra con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor de motocicleta.

Sonido impactante que resuena

Las mejoras del nuevo Procesador AI te brindan un Amplificador Dinámico de Sonido repleto de potencia.

Un televisor LG OLED muestra unos músicos tocando, con gráficos circulares alrededor de los micrófonos e instrumentos.

El sonido se adapta a cualquier contenido que estés viendo.

El Control de Sonido Adaptativo equilibra el audio según el género en tiempo real para lograr una sonido de mayor claridad.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada                                

**Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha. 

PIXELES DE AUTO ILUMINACIÓN OLED 4K

Brinda una belleza ilimitada ya que no cuenta con retroiluminación 

En lugar de depender de una luz de fondo adicional, los PIXELES DE AUTO ILUMINACIÓN de LG OLED se iluminan de forma independiente y cuando se requiere. El resultado son colores realistas, negros perfectos que nunca son grises y una imagen incomparable. Con las certificaciones en tecnología Eye Comfort mira durante más tiempo tu televisor sin fatiga visual, con baja emisión de luz azul, sin parpadeos y sin molestos reflejos.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Una imagen de un leopardo blanco que muestra su cara lateral en el lado izquierdo de la imagen. A la izquierda aparecen las palabras "Hasta un 30% más brillante".

El contraste infinito crea un impacto infinito

 

 

Las escenas cobran vida y sobresalen donde las sombras más oscuras y las luces más brillantes se entrelazan.

  •  

La Vía Láctea cubre el cielo nocturno sobre la escena de un cañón. Encima de la imagen se lee “El gris no es negro” en mayúsculas blancas sobre fondo negro. La pantalla se divide en dos lados y está marcada como “Otros” y “LG OLED”. El otro lado es notablemente más apagado y de menor contraste, mientras que el lado LG OLED es brillante y de alto contraste. El lado LG OLED también incluye la certificación Sin resplandores incómodos.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**“Otros” hace referencia a que se trata de una OLED no brillante.

***Los paneles LG OLED TV cuentan con la certificación Sin reflejos incómodos de UL, basada en el método de evaluación Índice unificado de resplandor (UGR).

****Verificación emitida cuando el UGR es inferior a 22 al ver la televisión entre 70 lux y 300 lux.

*****La pantalla LG OLED solo aplicada a las pantallas C4, B4 y CS4 ha recibido la verificación de UL de negro perfecto medida según los estándares IDMS 11.5 de reflexión de aro de luz.

Una escena urbana bulliciosa al atardecer con colores llamativos y contrastes.

100% Fidelidad de Color y Volumen 

Las escenas brillan con colores realistas 

El Volumen de Color de 100% realza los tonos intensos, mientras que la Fidelidad del Color de 100% preserva los tonos sin distorsión.

*El panel LG OLED está certificado por Intertek para una Fidelidad de Color de 100% medida según CIE DE2000 con 125 patrones de color.

**El volumen de la gama de colores de la pantalla (CGV) es equivalente o excede el CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según lo verifica de forma independiente Intertek.

El televisor OLED se encuentra en el lado derecho de la imagen. El menú soporte aparece en la pantalla y el menú OLED Care está seleccionado.

OLED Care

Aumenta el tiempo de vida de tu OLED 

Relájate disfrutando más con el cuidado del panel integrado que mantiene tu pantalla como nueva por más tiempo.

El televisor LG OLED B4 de diseño ultra delgado en la pared de una sala de estar neutral, mostrando una foto colorida de una puesta de sol sobre el océano.

Diseño Ultra Delgado.

Sus líneas limpias crean una impresión elegante.

En la esquina inferior del televisor LG OLED, el OLED B4 se encuentra sobre una superficie de mármol. Una ola de color azul pálido aparece en la pantalla. LG OLED TV, OLED B4 sobre soporte en un espacio minimalista.

Tan cerca como se puede llegar.

Líneas increíblemente delgadas mantienen su atención en toda la pantalla sin distracciones mientras se combinan maravillosamente con los interiores de su hogar.

*El tamaño del bisel varía según la serie y el tamaño.

**Disponibilidad de base varía según la región.

Una imagen del logotipo de webOS Re:New Program sobre un fondo negro con la parte superior de una esfera circular azul y morado en la parte inferior.

webOS Re:New Program

Sistema Operativo actualizado mucho más tiempo

Mantente actualizado con funciones y tecnologías útiles a través de 4 actualizaciones de webOS, garantizadas durante 5 años.

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.

**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el programa webOS Re:New es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.

***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra.

****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.

*****Hay actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos de lanzamiento de 2022, incluidos todos los OLED y 8K QNED, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023 incluyen UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED

webOS 24

Tu experiencia televisiva aún mejor.

Experimenta el televisor hecho para ti con Mi perfil, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Cards.

Obtén más información

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

***Aplicado al modelo OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD fabricado en el año 2023 y posteriores.

****Se proporcionará un total de 4 actualizaciones en el período de 5 años y el cronograma puede variar según la región o el país.

*****Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Sincroniza las maravillas cinematográficas y diversión de arcade 

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Escenas auténticas cinematográficas que cobran vida

Transforma la noche de cine. La imagen ultra vívida de Dolby Vision se combina con FILMMAKER MODE™ para preservar la intención del director, optimizando la calidad de la imagen y garantizando que no haya distorsión y sobre procesamiento.

Un director frente a un panel de control editando la película ""Killers of the Flower Moon"" en un televisor LG OLED. Una cita de Martin Scorsese: ""Para verla en casa, cada película debe verse en modo cineasta,"" superpone la imagen con el logotipo ""Killers of the Flower Moon"", el logotipo de Apple TV+ y un logotipo ""próximamente". **Logotipo de FILMMAKER MODE™

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.                                                                                           

**FILMMAKER MODE es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Atractivos paisajes sonoros que te rodean

Escucha la acción que te rodea con la claridad incomparable, con detalles intrincados y la profundidad espacial de Dolby Atmos.

Un espacio acogedor y con poca luz. En la TV se muestra una escena en la que una pareja usa un paraguas y gráficos circulares brillantes rodean la habitación. Logotipo de Dolby Atoms en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.                                                                                            

Aprobado por el director para procesamiento avanzado

Sean Baker, ganador de la Palma de Oro, habla sobre sus influencias e inspiraciones.

En conversación con el director de Beef de Netflix, Lee Sung Jin.

Donde Ryusuke Hamaguchi elabora sus películas premiadas.

Alta Experiencia en Gaming

La acción del juego no se ve afectada.

Prepárate para la victoria con AMD FreeSync Premium, compatibilidad G-SYNC, 120Hz Mode y VRR.

*Certificado por "Excelente rendimiento en juegos" y tiempos de respuesta por Intertek.                           

**VRR varía de 40 Hz a 144 Hz y es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1.

Ajustes del juego donde los necesitas 

No necesitas pausar para usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Un juego de FPS con el Panel de juego que aparece sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El Panel de juego se activa solo cuando ""Game Optimizer"" y ""Game Dashboard"" están activados.

**Imagen de pantalla simulada

Sustentabilidad

Descubre la visión de LG OLED AI para el mañana 

Elije lo que es mejor para el planeta con empaques ligeros, biológicos y credenciales de sustentabilidad global.

Empaque de un LG OLED sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Todos los modelos de LG OLED 2024 cuentan con un embalaje ecológico.

**Todos los modelos G4, C4 y B4 están certificados “Con evaluación medioambiental”.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Amplia gama de colores

    OLED Color

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α8 AI 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Compatible con G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Si

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1228 x 708 x 45.9

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    14.3

Todas las especificaciones

CONNECTIVITY

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • Entrada HDMI

    4ea (soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

  • Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1228 x 708 x 45.9

  • Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1228 x 772 x 235

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1360 x 810 x 172

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    1057 x 235

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    14.3

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    14.5

  • Peso del embalaje

    19.5

  • Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

    300 x 200

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K OLED

  • Resolución de pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Amplia gama de colores

    OLED Color

ACCESSIBILITY

  • escala de grises

    Si

  • Alto contraste

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

GAMING

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • Compatible con G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Si

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Si

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Si

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    Menos que 0.1ms

  • Dolby Vision para juegos (4K 120Hz)

    Si

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α8 AI 4K

  • Escalador AI

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Selección de género AI

    Si (SDR/HDR)

  • Control de brillo AI

    Si

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Tecnología de atenuación

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Modo de imagen

    10 modos (Asistente de imagen personalizado, Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Iluminada), (ISF)Experto(Habitación oscura))

  • Calibración Automática

    Si

  • AI Picture Pro

    Si

AUDIO

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dirección del altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Sonido AI

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Si

  • WiSA Ready

    Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

    Si

  • Salida de audio simultánea

    Si

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • WOW Orquesta

    Si

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sí (incorporado)

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • Navegador web completo

    Si

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Vista múltiple

    Si

  • Compartir Habitación a Habitación

    Sí (Receptor)

  • Configuración familiar

    Si

  • Siempre listo

    Si

  • Cámara USB compatible

    Si

  • Panel de Control

    Si

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

TRANSMISIÓN

  • Recepción de TV Digital

    ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

  • Recepción de TV Análoga

    NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

POWER

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remoto

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Baterías Remote Control

    Sí (AA x 2EA)

  • Montaje en pared

    Sí (Attached)

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 