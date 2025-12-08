About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla 77 pulgadas LG AI OLED evo C5E 4K Smart TV 2025

Pantalla 77 pulgadas LG AI OLED evo C5E 4K Smart TV 2025

OLED77C5ESA
Video introductorio de OLED C5E USP.
Vista frontal de la Pantalla 77 pulgadas LG AI OLED C5E 4K Smart TV 2025 OLED77C5ESA
Vista trasera de la Smart TV LG OLED AI C5E 4K.
Vista lateral de la Smart TV LG OLED AI C5E 4K.
Vista de frente y lateral de la Smart TV LG OLED AI C5E 4K en la que se ven sus dimensiones de longitud, ancho, altura y profundidad.
El procesador alpha 9 AI Gen8 se ilumina con diferentes tonos de azul y de él salen rayos de luz que resaltan sus circuitos. Se muestran estadísticas de rendimiento. Procesamiento neuronal de IA 1.7 veces superior, unidad de procesamiento neuronal (Neural Processing Unit, NPU). Operación 1.7 veces más rápida, unidad central de procesamiento (Central Processing Unit, CPU). Gráficos 2.1 veces mejorados, unidad de procesamiento gráfico (Graphics Processing Unit, GPU).
LG Pantalla 77 pulgadas LG AI OLED evo C5E 4K Smart TV 2025, OLED77C5ESA
Sala de estar con una LG OLED TV montada en la pared. En la TV, se muestra una cadena montañosa bajo un cielo nocturno oscuro lleno de estrellas. Esta escena está dividida a la mitad para mostrar cómo Negro Perfecto ofrece verdaderos niveles de negro, ya sea que haya luz u oscuridad a tu alrededor. Una mitad de la imagen muestra una versión más opaca y gris del paisaje, con la etiqueta: Pantalla mate. La otra mitad muestra una imagen más atractiva con un mayor rango dinámico de negros y blancos. Esta mitad dice: Pantalla negro perfecto. También puede verse el logotipo de certificación: La tecnología Negro Perfecto ofrece niveles de negro inferiores o iguales a 0,24 nit y hasta 500 lux. A su lado, hay un globo de texto que dice: Verifica la marca de certificación Negro Perfecto.
Un loro colorido en ultra alta definición sobre un fondo negro. A su alrededor hay gotas de agua suspendidas en el aire. La imagen muestra un Color Perfecto, ya que cada tono diferente del cuerpo del loro es vibrante y vívido. Se observan diferentes certificaciones de logotipos de UL e Intertek. Estos se refieren a su 100 % de fidelidad de color y 100 % de volumen de color. También se observa un texto: Verifica la marca de certificación de Color Perfecto.
Leopardo en el bosque en colores vivos y con gran detalle. El leopardo tiene una cuadrícula y una luz que brilla detrás de él, lo que indica cómo LG AI Picture Pro realizó impresionantes mejoras visuales en la resolución, el brillo, la profundidad y la claridad de la escena.
Pantalla de LG TV con un AI Magic Remote de fondo. El botón de IA está resaltado y con un globo de texto: Sugiere una película que me guste. En la pantalla, se muestra el ícono de usuario E, que indica cómo AI Voice ID identificó al usuario y dio recomendaciones personalizadas basándose únicamente en su voz.
LG AI Magic Remote con el botón de IA resaltado. A su alrededor, se encuentran las diferentes funcionalidades a las que el usuario puede acceder con el botón. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard y AI Sound Wizard. El texto explica que el LG AI Magic Remote completa la AI Experience con un botón de IA exclusivo y su función de ratón aéreo. Tan solo apunta y haz clic.
Un LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de una LG TV. En la pantalla, aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones del usuario. En el control remoto hay un ícono y una etiqueta en los que se indica que se puede acceder fácilmente a las funciones de AI Concierge con solo pulsar brevemente el botón de IA.
Pantalla de una LG TV que reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción. La interfaz de AI Chatbot aparece en la pantalla. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot en el que dijo que la pantalla está demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. Esta escena también está dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante; esto muestra cómo AI Chatbot solucionó automáticamente el problema del usuario. Texto explica que AI Chatbot puede entender la intención del usuario y proporcionar soluciones para solucionar problemas.
Vista amplia de una sala de estar elegante y colorida. Smart TV LG OLED AI C5E 4K montada en la pared con una LG Soundbar debajo. El diseño de la televisión se integra bien en el espacio. En la pantalla de la televisión se ve una colorida obra de arte.
Características clave

  • Calidad de imagen 4K, imágenes mejoradas y sonido envolvente gracias al procesador alpha 9 AI Gen8
  • Los niveles reales del color negro en cada píxel crean un contraste, una profundidad y un detalle asombrosos
  • 100 % de fidelidad de color para colores reales. 100 % de volumen de color para tonos más intensos.
  • AI Picture Pro mejora la calidad de la imagen general al analizar y mejorar cada fotograma
  • Nuevo botón de IA, controles de voz y funciones de arrastrar y soltar en el AI Magic Remote
Más
Insignia de los CES Innovation Awards con mención a 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Ciberseguridad

Logotipo de Selección del editor de AVForums para LG webOS 24 como mejor sistema para TV inteligente 2024/2025.

Selección del editor de AVForums - Mejor sistema de TV inteligente 2024/25

“webOS 24 ofrece una experiencia inteligente, elegante y rápida, además de innovadora y ordenada”.

*Los premios CES Innovation Awards se basan en los materiales descriptivos presentados a los jueces. CTA no verificó la exactitud de ninguna declaración ni de ninguna afirmación realizada y no probó el artículo al que se concedió el premio.

En la pantalla de una TV LG OLED AI aparece una imagen abstracta con detalles, colores y un contraste impactantes. Detrás de la TV, se muestra una versión ampliada del procesador alpha 9 AI Gen8. Brilla con una luz que ilumina los circuitos de microchips a su alrededor. El título dice LG OLED AI. También puede verse el texto: Con la tecnología del procesador LG alpha 9 AI Gen8. En la esquina aparece un logotipo dorado con estrellas que dice: OLED TV número uno del mundo durante 12 años.

En la pantalla de una TV LG OLED AI aparece una imagen abstracta con detalles, colores y un contraste impactantes. Detrás de la TV, se muestra una versión ampliada del procesador alpha 9 AI Gen8. Brilla con una luz que ilumina los circuitos de microchips a su alrededor. El título dice LG OLED AI. También puede verse el texto: Con la tecnología del procesador LG alpha 9 AI Gen8. En la esquina aparece un logotipo dorado con estrellas que dice: OLED TV número uno del mundo durante 12 años.

Vea los detalles de la
luz y la oscuridad

*Omdia. 12 años de ser el n.º 1 en unidades más vendidas entre 2013 y 2024. Este resultado no constituye una garantía de LGE ni de sus productos. Visita https://www.omdia.com/ para obtener más información.

Calidad de la imagenwebOS para IACalidad de sonidoDiseñoEntretenimiento

Detalle visual de alto nivel con el brillante procesador alpha 9 AI Gen8

El motor de IA del procesador analiza y realza los cuadros en detalle. Al reconocer los rostros, no solo ofrece calidad visual 4K, sino también una mayor profundidad y expresiones faciales mejoradas.

El procesador alpha 9 AI Gen8 se destaca sobre un fondo oscuro. Emana una luz verde azulada desde su interior que ilumina los circuitos de microchips a su alrededor. Se muestran estadísticas de rendimiento. Procesamiento neuronal de IA 1.7 veces superior, unidad de procesamiento neuronal (Neural Processing Unit, NPU). Operación 1.7 veces más rápida, unidad central de procesamiento (Central Processing Unit, CPU). Gráficos 2.1 veces mejorados, unidad de procesamiento gráfico (Graphics Processing Unit, GPU).

*En comparación con una TV inteligente básica del mismo año con procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8, según una comparación de las especificaciones internas.

El título dice: Descubre OLED Negro Perfecto, solo con LG OLED.

El título dice: Descubre OLED Negro Perfecto, solo con LG OLED.

Negro perfecto incluso en espacios luminosos u oscuros

Negro Perfecto está verificado por UL y ofrece niveles de negro reales para mejorar el brillo y el contraste percibidos, ya sea que haya luz u oscuridad a tu alrededor.

Sala de estar con una LG OLED TV montada en la pared. En la TV, se muestra una cadena montañosa bajo un cielo nocturno oscuro lleno de estrellas. Esta escena está dividida por la mitad. Una mitad muestra una versión más opaca y gris del paisaje, etiquetada como: Pantalla sin Perfect Black. La otra mitad muestra una imagen más atractiva con un mayor rango dinámico de negros y blancos. Esta mitad dice: Pantalla negro perfecto. También puede verse el logotipo de certificación: La tecnología Negro Perfecto ofrece niveles de negro inferiores o iguales a 0,24 nit y hasta 500 lux. A su lado, hay un globo de texto que dice: Verifica la marca de certificación Negro Perfecto.

*La pantalla LG OLED está verificada por UL para un negro perfecto, medido según los estándares IDMS 11.5 de reflexión de aro de luz, basado en un entorno de iluminación típico (de 200 a 500 lux).

*El rendimiento real puede variar según la iluminación del ambiente y el entorno de visualización.

Color perfecto

Certificación 100 % de volumen de color y 100 % de fidelidad de color. Disfrute de colores precisos e intensos incluso en ambientes iluminados u oscuros.

Un loro colorido en ultra alta definición sobre un fondo negro. A su alrededor hay gotas de agua suspendidas en el aire. La imagen muestra un Color Perfecto, ya que cada tono diferente del cuerpo del loro es vibrante y vívido. Se observan diferentes certificaciones de logotipos de UL e Intertek. Estos se refieren a su 100 % de fidelidad de color y 100 % de volumen de color. También se observa un texto: Verifica la marca de certificación de Color Perfecto.

* Los conceptos “100 % de fidelidad de color” y “100 % de volumen de color según DCI-P3” se aplican a las OLED TV de 2025.

*La pantalla LG OLED cuenta con la verificación de UL de Color perfecto medida según los estándares IDMS 11.5 de reflexión de aro de luz.

* 100 % de volumen de color se define como el rendimiento de la pantalla que es igual o superior al tamaño del volumen de color del estándar DCI-P3 según la verificación independiente de Intertek.

* El panel LG OLED cuenta con la certificación de Intertek para el 100 % de fidelidad de color, medido según el estándar CIE DE2000 con 125 patrones de color.

AI Picture Pro le da vida a cada cuadro

El superescalado de IA y el mapeo dinámico de tonos de OLED analizan los elementos de cada cuadro para mejorar la resolución, el brillo, la profundidad y la claridad.

Las líneas cobran vida en una imagen muy opaca y casi gris de un leopardo en un bosque, como si una supercomputadora analizara los elementos del cuadro. Un láser traza la silueta del leopardo y luego se mejora para que sea más brillante, nítida y colorida. El fondo también se transforma de izquierda a derecha, ahora con contraste, profundidad y colores mejorados.

*AI Picture Pro no funcionará con contenido protegido por derechos de autor en servicios de OTT.

*La calidad de la imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de origen.

La próxima generación de la LG AI TV

Más información

AI Magic Remote completa la AI Experience

Controla fácilmente tu TV con AI Magic Remote, sin dispositivos extra. Con un sensor de movimiento y una rueda de desplazamiento, apunta y haz clic para usarlo como un ratón o simplemente di los comandos de voz.

*El diseño, la disponibilidad y las funciones del AI Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma admitido, incluso para el mismo modelo.

*Algunas características pueden requerir una conexión a Internet.

*AI Voice Recognition solo puede ofrecerse en países que admiten PLN en su lengua materna.

Una familia de cuatro integrantes reunida alrededor de un LG AI TV. Alrededor de la persona que sostiene el control remoto, aparece un círculo con su nombre. Esto muestra cómo AI Voice ID reconoce la voz única de cada usuario. Luego, en la interfaz de webOS, se muestra cómo la IA cambia automáticamente la cuenta y recomienda contenido personalizado.

Al Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID reconoce la voz única de cada usuario y ofrece recomendaciones personalizadas en el momento en que hablas.

*El contenido reducido o limitado puede variar según la región y la conectividad de red.

*El soporte de Voice ID puede variar según la región y el país, y está disponible en las TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzadas a partir de 2024.

*Solo funciona con aplicaciones compatibles con la cuenta de Voice ID.

Primer plano de la pantalla de una LG OLED TV en la que se muestra cómo funciona AI Search. Hay una pequeña ventana de chat abierta que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué eventos deportivos están disponibles. AI Search respondió a través del chat y mostró imágenes en miniatura del contenido disponible. También hay un indicador para hacer preguntas a Microsoft Copilot.

Primer plano de la pantalla de una LG OLED TV en la que se muestra cómo funciona AI Search. Hay una pequeña ventana de chat abierta que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué eventos deportivos están disponibles. AI Search respondió a través del chat y mostró imágenes en miniatura del contenido disponible. También hay un indicador para hacer preguntas a Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Pregúntale lo que quieras a tu TV. La IA integrada reconoce tu voz y da recomendaciones personalizadas rápidas a tus solicitudes. También puedes obtener resultados y soluciones adicionales con Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search está disponible en las TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzadas a partir de 2024.

*En los Estados Unidos y en Corea se usa el modelo LLM.

*Se requiere una conexión a Internet.

Pantalla de una LG OLED TV que reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción. La interfaz de AI Chatbot aparece en la pantalla. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot en el que dijo que la pantalla está demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. Esta escena también está dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante; esto muestra cómo AI Chatbot solucionó automáticamente el problema del usuario.

Pantalla de una LG OLED TV que reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción. La interfaz de AI Chatbot aparece en la pantalla. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot en el que dijo que la pantalla está demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. Esta escena también está dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante; esto muestra cómo AI Chatbot solucionó automáticamente el problema del usuario.

AI Chatbot

Interactúa con AI Chatbot con el AI Magic Remote y resuelve todas tus dudas, desde configuración hasta solución de problemas. La IA puede entender la intención del usuario y brindar soluciones inmediatas.

*Se requiere una conexión a Internet.

*AI Chatbot está disponible en países que admiten procesamiento del lenguaje natural (PLN) en su lengua materna.

*AI Chatbot se puede vincular con el servicio de atención al cliente.

Un LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de una LG TV. En la pantalla, aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones del usuario. En el control remoto hay un ícono y una etiqueta en los que se indica que se puede acceder fácilmente a las funciones de AI Concierge con solo pulsar brevemente el botón de IA.

Un LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de una LG TV. En la pantalla, aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones del usuario. En el control remoto hay un ícono y una etiqueta en los que se indica que se puede acceder fácilmente a las funciones de AI Concierge con solo pulsar brevemente el botón de IA.

AI Concierge

Con solo pulsar el botón de IA del control remoto, se abre AI Concierge, un servicio que ofrece palabras clave y recomendaciones personalizadas según tu historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones.

*Los menús y las aplicaciones que se admiten pueden variar según el país.

*Los menús que se muestran pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.

*Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

La pantalla de un usuario durante el proceso de personalización AI Picture Wizard. Se muestran varias imágenes en las que se destacan las selecciones del usuario. Aparece un ícono de carga y se muestra una imagen de un paisaje que va mejorando de izquierda a derecha.

AI Picture Wizard

Los algoritmos avanzados aprenden tus preferencias al revisar 1,600 millones de posibilidades de imágenes. En función de tus selecciones, la TV crea una imagen personalizada solo para ti.

La pantalla de un usuario durante el proceso de personalización AI Sound Wizard. Se seleccionan series de íconos de clips de sonido. Se muestra un cantante de jazz y un saxofonista; las ondas de sonido representan el sonido personalizado animado en la imagen.

AI Sound Wizard

Elige el audio que prefieras de una selección de clips de sonido. De entre 40 millones de parámetros, la IA crea un perfil de sonido personalizado ajustado a tus preferencias.

Una persona en su living. Globo de diálogo a su alrededor que muestra cómo interactúa con LG TV con solo decir: “Hola, LG”.

Una persona en su living. Globo de diálogo a su alrededor que muestra cómo interactúa con LG TV con solo decir: “Hola, LG”.

Solo diga “Hola, LG” para empezar a interactuar con su TV

La IA de tu TV está siempre lista para tus solicitudes. Sin siquiera presionar un botón, simplemente di “Hola, LG” y la IA comenzará a escuchar tus solicitudes.

Logotipo y nombre del webOS Re:New Program con la insignia de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree cerca de él.

Logotipo y nombre del webOS Re:New Program con la insignia de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree cerca de él.

Actualizaciones durante 5 años con el Programa webOS Re:New

Obtén las actualizaciones, las características y el software más recientes. Gracias a CES Innovation Award en ciberseguridad, puedes sentirte seguro, ya que webOS protege tu privacidad y datos.

*El webOS Re:New Program se aplica a las TV OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD de 2025.

*El webOS Re:New Program brinda soporte para un total de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años a partir de la versión preinstalada de webOS, y la programación de las actualizaciones varía de fin de mes a comienzo de año.

*Las actualizaciones y la programación de algunas características, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo o la región.

*Actualizaciones disponibles para modelos OLED de 2022 y UHD de 2023 y posteriores.

Disfruta lo que LG AI TV puede hacer por ti.

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot y AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

LG TV con Home Hub en la pantalla. En la interfaz de usuario se muestran los dispositivos de Google Home, ThinQ y otros dispositivos IoT para que puedas administrar fácilmente todos tus dispositivos inteligentes desde tu televisión.

El control remoto de la televisión frente a una pantalla de LG TV con Home Hub. Se muestran todas las funciones y los controles respecto a otros dispositivos inteligentes.

Home Hub, plataforma todo en uno para tu hogar inteligente

Administra varios electrodomésticos de LG junto con tus dispositivos de Google Home y más. Experimenta la conveniencia de controlar todo tu hogar desde un único panel de control intuitivo.

*LG es compatible con dispositivos wifi 'Matter'. Los servicios y características compatibles con “Matter” pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe hacerse a través de la aplicación móvil de ThinQ.

*El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin un control remoto solo es posible con los procesadores IA Alpha 9 y Alpha 11. Puede variar según los productos y las regiones.

AI Sound Pro afina el sonido para lograr una experiencia con más impacto

*Se debe activar a través del menú Modo Soundbar.

*El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

Mejora tu sonido con LG TV y LG Soundbar 

*La Soundbar puede comprarse por separado.

*El control de modo de la Soundbar puede variar según el modelo.

*Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Para las actualizaciones se necesita una conexión de red.

*El uso del control remoto de LG TV está limitado solamente a ciertas funciones.

*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface se aplica a las LG OLED TV de 2025.

Encuentre las mejores LG Soundbars para su TV

Diseño delgado

Dele un toque moderno con un diseño elegante que se integre armoniosamente en su espacio.

*El tamaño de los biseles varía según la serie y el tamaño.

Persona sosteniendo su teléfono en una sala de estar. Se muestra un ícono de transmisión en el teléfono, que indica que la pantalla del teléfono se está transmitiendo en la televisión. En la televisión se muestra un partido de básquet y a un lado se muestra la pantalla transmitida con las estadísticas de los jugadores.

Persona sosteniendo su teléfono en una sala de estar. Se muestra un ícono de transmisión en el teléfono, que indica que la pantalla del teléfono se está transmitiendo en la televisión. En la televisión se muestra un partido de básquet y a un lado se muestra la pantalla transmitida con las estadísticas de los jugadores.

'Maximiza la diversión y usa varias pantallas con Multi View

Aprovecha tu televisión con Multi View. Transmite desde tus dispositivos con Google Cast y AirPlay. Divide la pantalla en dos vistas diferentes y disfruta de entretenimiento en múltiples pantallas.

*Los ajustes de imagen y sonido de ambas pantallas son los mismos.

*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y en otros países.

*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Google Cast puede variar según la región y el idioma.

Pantalla principal de LG Channels en la que se muestra la variedad de contenido disponible en una LG TV.

Pantalla principal de LG Channels en la que se muestra la variedad de contenido disponible en una LG TV.

Transmite una gran variedad de contenido. Gratis. 

LG Channels, el servicio de streaming exclusivo de LG, pone una amplia selección de canales en directo y bajo demanda a tu disposición de forma gratuita.

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

Tres íconos diferentes que muestran cómo los LG Channels se pueden usar sin necesidad de suscribirse, pagar ni configurar ningún decodificador periférico.

Tres íconos diferentes que muestran cómo los LG Channels se pueden usar sin necesidad de suscribirse, pagar ni configurar ningún decodificador periférico.

 Sin cargo. Sin contratos. Sin cables.

Lo único que tienes que hacer es conectarte y empezar a ver sin preocuparte de costos ocultos ni de instalar un decodificador.

El portal de juegos transforma tu televisión en un centro de juegos perfecto

Disfruta de miles de juegos directamente desde tu LG TV a través de las aplicaciones GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid y ahora Xbox. Disfruta de una variedad de experiencias de juego: desde juegos AAA que puedes controlar con un mando de juegos hasta juegos casuales que puedes jugar con el control remoto.

Pantalla principal del portal de juegos. El cursor se mueve y hace clic para mostrar muchos juegos populares, así como la función adicional de poder seleccionar juegos según el tipo de control que tengas, ya sea un mando de juegos o el control remoto.

*La compatibilidad con el portal de juegos puede variar según el país.

*La compatibilidad con los servicios de juegos en la nube y los juegos del portal de juegos puede variar según el país.

*Algunos servicios de juegos pueden requerir una suscripción y un mando de juegos.

Máxima experiencia de juego

Viva la mejor experiencia de juego con compatibilidad G-Sync, 0.1 ms de tiempo de respuesta de pixeles y AMD FreeSync Premium. Juegue sin desfase ni desenfoques de movimiento.

Dos imágenes de un auto en un videojuego, una al lado de la otra. En una se observa mucho desenfoque de movimiento. La otra se ve nítida y en enfoque, por lo que se exhibe la alta frecuencia de cuadros de la LG OLED TV. También se ve el logotipo de Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium y otras certificaciones relevantes.

*HGiG es un grupo empresas de la industria de los videojuegos y las pantallas para televisiones que trabajan de forma voluntaria, y se reúnen para definir y poner a disposición del público guías para mejorar la experiencia de juego en HDR de los consumidores.

*La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Mejor OLED TV para películas

Ve las películas cobrar vida en tu propio cine mediante FILMMAKER MODE con compensación de luz ambiental que se ajusta a la iluminación ambiental para brindar una imagen de calidad cinematográfica.

Dolby Vision y FILMMAKER MODE de ambiente

Vive el cine tal como el director lo imaginó con Dolby Vision y FILMMAKER MODE con compensación de luz ambiental que se adapta al entorno y mantiene las imágenes lo más cerca posible del original.

Dolby Atmos

Sienta el sonido envolvente a su alrededor y sumérjase en la acción.

*FILMMAKER MODE de ambiente es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER MODE de ambiente con Dolby Vision son compatibles.

*FILMMAKER MODE de ambiente empieza automáticamente en AppleTV+ y la aplicación de Amazon Prime Video.

Sello de certificación de Carbon Trust, reducción y medición de emisiones de carbono, y un sello de certificación de Intertek por la eficiencia en el uso de recursos.

Sello de certificación de Carbon Trust, reducción y medición de emisiones de carbono, y un sello de certificación de Intertek por la eficiencia en el uso de recursos.

Hecho pensando en el medio ambiente

Instituciones globales de confianza han reconocido los esfuerzos ecológicos de los LG TV. Ahora verificados por Carbon Trust por la reducción de carbono y la medición de emisiones de carbono, y certificados por Intertek por su eficiencia en el uso de recursos.

*La certificación de eficiencia en el uso de recursos de Intertek se aplica a los siguientes modelos: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5, y QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82, y QNED80.

*La verificación de Carbon Trust aplica a los modelos OLED G5 de 83, 77, 65 y 55 pulgadas, y al modelo OLED C5 de 83 pulgadas por la reducción de la huella de carbono; y a los modelos OLED C5 de 77, 65 y 55 pulgadas por la medición de la huella de carbono.

*Visita https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home para obtener más información.

Gran espacio en blanco lleno de OLED TV que muestran cómo LG introdujo innovaciones revolucionarias durante más de una década. También se observa el emblema de “La OLED TV número uno del mundo durante 12 años”.

Gran espacio en blanco lleno de OLED TV que muestran cómo LG introdujo innovaciones revolucionarias durante más de una década. También se observa el emblema de “La OLED TV número uno del mundo durante 12 años”.

LG OLED

Ve la innovación infinita

Ve la innovación infinita Más información

*Las imágenes anteriores de esta página de detalles del producto son meramente ilustrativas. Consulta la galería de imágenes para obtener una representación más precisa.

*Todas las imágenes anteriores son simuladas.

*La disponibilidad del servicio varía según la región y el país.

*Los servicios personalizados pueden variar según las políticas de las aplicaciones de terceros.

*AI Magic Remote puede requerir una compra por separado dependiendo del tamaño, modelo y región de tu televisor.

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

¡Vista de dimensiones del LG OLED AI B4 4K 77-inch, 1719×1057×319 mm, panel 50.9 mm, VESA 300x200.

Especificación clave

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Tipo de Pantalla

    4K OLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    120Hz (VRR 144Hz)

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Amplia gama de colores

    OLED Color

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α9 AI 4K Gen8

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • GAMING - Compatible con G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Si

  • GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • AUDIO - Salida de audio

    40W

  • AUDIO - Sistema de altavoces

    2.2 Ch

  • AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY - Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1711 x 982 x 47.1

  • DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY - Peso del televisor sin soporte

    23.5

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K OLED

  • Resolución de pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz (VRR 144Hz)

  • Amplia gama de colores

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α9 AI 4K Gen8

  • Escalador AI

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si (OLED Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

  • Selección de género AI

    Si (SDR/HDR)

  • Control de brillo AI

    Si

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Tecnología de atenuación

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Modo de imagen

    10 modos

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Si

  • Calibración Automática

    Si

  • QMS (Cambio Rápido de Medios)

    Si

GAMING

  • Compatible con G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Si

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Si

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Sí (hasta 144Hz)

  • Dolby Vision para juegos (4K 120Hz)

    Si

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    Menos que 0.1ms

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Alto contraste

    Si

  • escala de grises

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1711 x 982 x 47.1

  • Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1711 x 1035 x 267

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1879 x 1130 x 228

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    520 x 267

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    23.5

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    27.1

  • Peso del embalaje

    38.5

  • Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

    300 x 200

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Sonido AI

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si (AI Voice remasterizado)

  • WiSA Ready

    Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

    Si

  • Salida de audio simultánea

    Si

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de audio

    40W

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Si

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Dirección del altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.2 Ch

  • WOW Orquesta

    Si

CONNECTIVITY

  • Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Sí (v 5.3)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    4ea (soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Cámara USB compatible

    Si

  • AI Chatbot

    Si

  • Siempre listo

    Si

  • Navegador web completo

    Si

  • Google Cast

    Si

  • Google Home / Hub

    Si

  • Control de voz manos libres

    Si

  • Panel de Control

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

    Si

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Vista múltiple

    Si

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • Voice ID

    Si

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

POWER

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remoto

    Magic Remote MR25

  • Montaje en pared

    Sí (Attached)

TRANSMISIÓN

  • Recepción de TV Análoga

    NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

  • Recepción de TV Digital

    ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

Lo que dice la gente

