Pantalla 77 pulgadas LG SIGNATURE OLED T4 AI SMART TV 2025 T transparente y totalmente inalámbrica con transmisión de audio y video 4K

OLED77T4PSA
  • Front view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T, 12 years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, LG SIGNATURE OLED T logo, both embedded above the background depicting a moon above shore on a transparent screen. Zero Connect Box with 4K 120Hz wireless video & audio transfer connected to the TV, and a Wi-Fi signal coming out of the box.
  • Front view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T, 12 years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, LG SIGNATURE OLED T logo, both embedded above the background depicting a moon above shore on a transparent screen. Zero Connect Box with 4K 120Hz wireless video & audio transfer connected to the TV sitting on an attached modular shelving unit, and a Wi-Fi signal coming out of the box.
  • Slightly-angled left-facing side view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T screen depicting a moon above shore on a transparent screen. Zero Connect Box with 4K 120Hz wireless video & audio transfer connected to the TV sitting on an attached modular shelving unit, and a WiFi signal coming out of the box.
  • Living room of a penthouse apartment with an LG Signature OLED T by the floor-to-ceiling panoramic window. Outside is a beautiful view of a cityscape by a body of water. On the TV screen is a yacht, but because the TV is in transparent mode, the yacht looks like it's floating in the actual water outside.
  • LG SIGNATURE OLED T displays a moon depicted above a shore on the transparent screen. The LG SIGNATURE OLED T sits in the middle of a room with a cliff side view that looks out to the sea. On the right is a bed and a lounge chair.
  • LG SIGNATURE OLED T displaying a green tree that’s been snowed on.
  • LG SIGNATURE OLED T with the LG webOS home screen. Because the TV is in transparent mode, the UI looks like it's floating, blending with reality. The title reads, T-Contents, designed for transparent screens, made to blend with reality.
  • LG Signature OLED T sits in the middle of a modern living room depicting a dancer. Zero Connect Box is placed on a small table next to the couch.
  • Front view of an LG SIGNATURE OLED T, featuring objects placed on the left and right modular shelving units.
  • Side view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T with the Zero Connect Box placed on the floor directly below.
  • Rear view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T with the shade drawn up to show the black backdrop and the back of a Zero Connect Box.
  • Front view of the Zero Connect Box.
  • Rear view of a Zero Connect Box.
  • Front view of the LG SIGNATURE OLED T with an attached modular shelving unit and a side view of the LG SIGNATURE OLED T showing dimensions.
  • Slightly angled left facing view of the Zero Connect Box showing dimensions.
Características clave

  • El primer OLED TV 4K transparente y totalmente inalámbrico del mundo
  • T-Curtain Call, T-Content, T-Bar
  • Zero Connect
  • Diseño Modular
  • Procesador alpha 11 AI 4K Gen2
Más
Logotipo de la Mejor Innovación de los Premios a la Innovación CES 2024.

Premios a la Innovación CES: Lo Mejor de la Innovación

Video Display

Logotipo de los Mejores Inventos de TIME 2024.

Mejores Invenciones de TIME.

Una nueva versión del televisor sutilmente atractivo

Logotipo de CES 2025 de USA Today.

USA Today - Mejores Inventos CES 2025

OLED T

Logo Premio iF Design Gold Award 2025

Premio iF Design Award - Ganador de Oro

OLED T

Insignia de los premios CES Innovation Awards con mención de Homenajeado 2025.

Premios a la Innovación CES - Homenajeado

Imágenes y fotografía digitales, tecnologías integradas

Insignia de los premios CES Innovation Awards con mención de Homenajeado 2025.

Premios a la Innovación CES - Homenajeado

Contenido y entretenimiento

Logotipo ganador del premio iF Design Award.

Ganador del premio iF Design Award

OLED T

Premio CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

Premios a la Innovación CES - Galardonado en 2025 (webOS Re:New Program)

Ciberseguridad

Logotipo de elección del editor de AVForums para LG webOS 24 como mejor sistema de TV inteligente 2024/2025.

Elección del editor de AVForums: Mejor sistema de Smart TV 2024/25

“webOS 24 sigue ofreciendo una experiencia inteligente, elegante, rápida y fácil de usar que, además, es fresca y ordenada”.

*Los Premios a la Innovación CES se basan en materiales descriptivos presentados a los jueces. CTA no verificó la veracidad de los materiales presentados ni de las afirmaciones realizadas, ni realizó pruebas al producto premiado.

Primer televisor OLED transparente y verdaderamente inalámbrico del mundo con transferencia inalámbrica de audio y video 4K

Las ballenas nadan hacia la esquina izquierda del LG SIGNATURE OLED T a medida que el nivel del agua baja, revelando la pantalla transparente. El encuadre se aleja para mostrar el LG SIGNATURE OLED T en el vestíbulo, frente a la gente sentada en el sofá, mientras las ballenas siguen nadando por la pantalla transparente, revelando el horizonte de la ciudad contra el cielo del atardecer.

Admira la parte oculta de la vida


Con el primer televisor OLED transparente y verdaderamente inalámbrico del mundo con transferencia inalámbrica de audio y video 4K , experimenta el factor WOW que va más allá de las expectativas, desde una pantalla transparente hasta una pantalla de fondo negro para una excelente resolución.

Haz que tu espacio sea surrealista

Diferentes escenas que muestran imágenes surrealistas cuando el LG Signature OLED T está en modo transparente. Un paisaje urbano con fuegos artificiales, un pájaro que come algo de un pequeño árbol y peces dentro de un enorme acuario. Todas estas escenas parecen reales, pero se revela que son solo imágenes provenientes de la pantalla del LG Signature OLED T, que se fusionan con el fondo real.
LG Signature OLED T se presentó en tres salas de estar diferentes. En cada uno de estos hermosos espacios, el LG Signature OLED T se presenta en modo transparente, con imágenes que parecen flotar en el aire, añadiendo un toque de sofisticación a la habitación.

LG Signature OLED T se presentó en tres salas de estar diferentes. En cada uno de estos hermosos espacios, el LG Signature OLED T se presenta en modo transparente, con imágenes que parecen flotar en el aire, añadiendo un toque de sofisticación a la habitación.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T redefine lo que es posible, ofreciendo una experiencia visual impresionante y verdaderamente surrealista.

Diferentes ángulos del contenido T en el LG Signature OLED T en modo transparente. Uno muestra un primer plano de la barra de información. El otro muestra los iconos de LG webOS flotando en el aire. El otro muestra una luna que se funde con el horizonte nocturno al otro lado de la ventana.

Diferentes ángulos del contenido T en el LG Signature OLED T en modo transparente. Uno muestra un primer plano de la barra de información. El otro muestra los iconos de LG webOS flotando en el aire. El otro muestra una luna que se funde con el horizonte nocturno al otro lado de la ventana.


T-Contents presenta visuales innovadores. La pantalla transparente permite una interacción con el contenido a la vanguardia.

Cambia sin problema de una pantalla transparente a una pantalla negra, todo en OLED 4K.

T-Curtain Call

Cambia sin problema de una pantalla transparente a una pantalla negra, todo en OLED 4K.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T muestra una pantalla transparente con un árbol verde. La sombra se extiende a medida que la estación cambia a invierno y la nieve cae sobre el árbol.

Mira cómo el contenido se integra a la perfección en tu espacio con el modo transparente. O cambia al modo de pantalla negra para disfrutar de una impresionante calidad OLED 4K.

*La función T-Curtain Call en los televisores LG SIGNATURE OLED T se activa mediante sombreado físico.

*Las escenas cambiantes de este video se simulan con fines ilustrativos.

Diseñado para pantallas transparentes, hecho para mezclarse con la realidad.

T-Contents

Diseñado para pantallas transparentes, hecho para mezclarse con la realidad.

La pantalla del LG SIGNATURE OLED T muestra T-Home y luego cambia a Always Ready, donde se selecciona el T-Objet Acuario. Se muestra una escena de acuario en la pantalla transparente del LG Signature OLED T.

Experimente el futuro de la tecnología a través de contenido que solo una pantalla transparente puede ofrecer, brindando una sensación de realidad aumentada con T-Home, T-Objet y T-Bar

Ver la información de nuevas formas

T-Bar mejora la visualización de información con un elegante diseño. Mantente informado fácilmente con las noticias, el clima, la fecha y más, presentados para una visualización lo más atractiva posible.

*Según la región y la conectividad de red, es posible que se muestre contenido reducido o limitado.

*Las funciones, menús y aplicaciones compatibles mencionadas anteriormente pueden variar según el país y el momento del lanzamiento.

*Se han realizado algunos cambios en el diseño de la interfaz de usuario y la configuración de la página principal de webOS para optimizar las pantallas transparentes.

*T-Objet y T-Bar ofrecen diversas configuraciones/modos de pantalla para su comodidad.

*T-Contents está disponible tanto en pantalla transparente como en pantalla negra.

Una nueva pieza central para tu decoración

Espacio abierto

Una nueva pieza central para tu decoración

El LG SIGNATURE OLED T muestra una luna sobre la costa en su pantalla transparente. El LG SIGNATURE OLED T se encuentra en el centro de una habitación con vistas a un acantilado que da al mar. A la derecha hay una cama y un sillón.

Ve más allá del diseño con la nueva pantalla transparente. Elige un televisor que desaparece a tu antojo, exclusivamente para ti.

LG Signature OLED T se encuentra en el centro de una moderna sala de estar con una bailarina. La Zero Connect Box está colocada sobre una mesita junto al sofá.

La verdadera innovación inalámbrica que te libera

Maximiza tu espacio con libertad de ubicación inigualable. Disfruta de imagen 4K sin pérdidas y un sonido envolvente con el primer televisor OLED transparente y totalmente inalámbrico del mundo.

Nuestra Zero Connect Box transmite imagen 4K sin pérdidas visuales y con baja latencia. Olvídate de los cables y disfruta de diversos contenidos sin las molestias de las complejas instalaciones cableadas.

*Zero Connect Box debe instalarse por debajo del receptor inalámbrico del televisor.

*Los dispositivos deben conectarse mediante cable a la Zero Connect Box.

*Se requiere una conexión de cable de alimentación tanto a la pantalla del televisor como a la Zero Connect Box.

*Al adquirir la Zero Connect Box, puede incluir la LG OLED evo o la LG OLED Signature.

Estantería modular con un distinguido diseño

Resalta tu espacio con la compra de una unidad modular. Composición exclusiva para una experiencia visual igual de única.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T muestra un gato saltando por la pantalla transparente mientras muestra simultáneamente el espacio interior. Se colocan objetos a los lados derecho e izquierdo del estante modular. Otro televisor transparente se coloca contra la ventana, enmarcando el paisaje invernal del exterior de la casa. En la pantalla se ven pétalos de flores cayendo. Volviendo al LG SIGNATURE OLED T de la primera escena, la pantalla muestra tres objetos de cerámica que pasan de líneas borrosas a un objeto solidificado.
Vista frontal del LG SIGNATURE OLED T con un fondo abstracto sobre una pantalla transparente. Esquina izquierda del LG SIGNATURE OLED T con la barra T mostrando la hora y el clima sobre un fondo urbano.

*Los estantes modulares se venden por separado.

*Los estantes modulares LG SIGNATURE OLED T se pueden colocar a la derecha o a la izquierda del televisor y desmontar según las preferencias del cliente. La instalación puede variar. Consulte la guía de instalación para obtener más información.

Excelente claridad de imagen y audio

El procesador alpha 11 AI 4K de LG se ilumina con un degradado azul y morado entre rayos de colores que salen disparados. Más rayos aparecen a lo largo de la placa base, extendiéndose aún más.

El procesador alpha 11 AI 4K de LG se ilumina con un degradado azul y morado entre rayos de colores que salen disparados. Más rayos aparecen a lo largo de la placa base, extendiéndose aún más.

Procesador alpha 11 AI Gen2

Una inteligencia con refinamientos extremos. Optimización hasta el último píxel y sonido afinado al tono deseado.

Precisión visual en detalles translúcidos

Brillo OLED en un televisor transparente para un contenido más rico. Dolby Vision y el MODO CINEMATOGRÁFICO™ no dejan lugar a distorsiones.

Un potente sonido fluye desde una pantalla transparente

Dolby Atmos eleva la acústica para llenar el espacio designado para una aventura cinematográfica inmersiva.

*FILMMAKER MODE es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

*Las imágenes de arriba en esta página de detalles del producto son solo ilustrativas. Consulte las imágenes de la galería para obtener una representación más precisa.

*Todas las imágenes de arriba son simuladas.

*Los estantes modulares se venden por separado.

*La transparencia del producto, determinada por pruebas internas, es del 43 %; esto puede variar según el entorno y las condiciones de uso reales.

*El televisor OLED inalámbrico se refiere a la conectividad entre el dispositivo Zero Connect y la pantalla.

*Validación de compatibilidad con NVIDIA G-Sync para la reducción de tartamudeo, bajo retardo de entrada y sin parpadeos.

*Sin pérdida de imagen, según los resultados de pruebas internas con ISO/IEC 29170-2. Los resultados de las mediciones pueden variar según el estado de la conexión.

