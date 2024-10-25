Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pantalla LG AI SMART TV 43 pulgadas webOS SMART TV 2024 con ThinQ AI 43LR67PSA

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Pantalla LG AI SMART TV 43 pulgadas webOS SMART TV 2024 con ThinQ AI 43LR67PSA

43LR6700PSA

Pantalla LG AI SMART TV 43 pulgadas webOS SMART TV 2024 con ThinQ AI 43LR67PSA

(0)
Vista frontal del televisor LG QNED, QNED89

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV  Más información

webOS

Pocket-lint

webOS de LG, el mejor sistema operativo para televisiones inteligentes

Más información

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

“Ganadora” de iF Design Award

Más información

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulta la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Una obra de arte de burbujas con textura de vidrio coloreada con azul verdoso, verde claro, violeta y marrón claro en un televisor LG FHD.

Sumérgete en colores vibrantes y claridad

La tecnología Full HD hace que los colores naturales cobren vida. Observa detalles fantásticos en cada escena en un Smart TV de 43 pulgadas

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

HDR10 Pro

Ilumina los detalles finos

Ingresa a un mundo donde cada color resalta y el brillo está ajustado para brindar vistas impresionantes, todo logrado gracias al brillante HDR10Pro 

Se muestra una imagen en primer plano de la cara de un hombre en una habitación oscura y con un tono violeta. A la izquierda, se muestra "SDR" y la imagen está borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra "HDR10 Pro" y la imagen es clara y nítida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Procesador Alpha 5 AI Gen6

Experimenta cada momento aún más real

Procesador AI Alpha 5 Gen6 de LG con luz roja y verde que emana por debajo y líneas de circuitos coloridos que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

El procesador Alpha 5 AI Gen6 mejora la imagen y el sonido para una experiencia más inmersiva.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Personalización de AI

Se sincroniza con tu forma de ver el TV

Una imagen de un televisor LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante la noche. La imagen de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales

Noite

Una imagen de un televisor LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales

Dia

Inteligencia que brilla bajo cualquier luz

Ya sea de día o de noche, Brightness Control detecta la luz en su espacio y equilibra la imagen según corresponda para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

Virtual 5.1 

Sumérgete en una sinfonía espacial

Siente la emoción inmersiva de un cautivador sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 5.1 y escucha cada eco con gran detalle de audio.

El televisor LG emite burbujas y ondas de sonido desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

**Se debe activar a través del menú de modo de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

webOS 23

Haz que tu TV se sincronice contigo

Descubre el televisor diseñado especialmente para ti, con Mi perfil, Quick Card y AI Concierge.

*Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día, y solo se proporcionan en países que admiten NLP en su idioma nativo.

***Se aplica a los modelos OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD/HD/FHD fabricados a partir del año 2023.

****Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

La pantalla de inicio de webOS con un cursor hace clic en la inicial en la esquina superior izquierda y cambia a otro perfil.

Mi Perfil

Explora un centro de TV que solo es tuyo.

Ve solo lo que quieres con un perfil personal diseñado exclusivamente para ti. Disfruta de un acceso rápido a tus aplicaciones frecuentes y recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas solo para ti.

Pantalla de inicio webOS y el cursor hace clic en la tarjeta rápida de juego y luego en la tarjeta rápida de deportes, las cuales conducen a pantallas con contenido relacionado.

Carpetas Rápidas 

Encuentra tus favoritos más rápido

Ve tu contenido y aplicaciones favoritos más rápido, y en un solo lugar. . Incluso puedes crear una Quick Card personal para cada perfil de usuario para marcar como favorito el contenido que más te gusta.

Televisor LG FHD y control remoto. El botón del micrófono del control remoto se iluminó y las recomendaciones de palabras clave de búsqueda por voz aparecen en la pantalla.

Conserje AI 

Explora contenido recomendado para ti

Conserje AI recomienda contenido nuevo que te encantará y palabras clave solo para ti, en función de tus búsquedas.

*Se puede crear una cantidad ilimitada de perfiles, pero la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

**Las funciones, los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles que se mencionan anteriormente pueden variar según el país y el momento del lanzamiento.

***La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región y la serie.

****La palabra clave "Para ti" en AI Concierge solo se puede proporcionar en países que admitan NLP en su idioma nativo.

*****Las palabras clave recomendadas varían según la aplicación en primer plano y el momento.

******Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Un control remoto LG Magic con el botón circular central, con una luz violeta neón alrededor del botón para resaltarlo. Un suave resplandor violeta rodea el control remoto sobre un fondo negro.

Magic Remote 

La magia está en tus manos

Libérate de las limitaciones de los botones anticuados. El control remoto LG Magic Remote desbloquea todas las funciones inteligentes de tu televisor LG con un clic, un desplazamiento o tu voz.

*Las funciones y características de Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma.

Una amplia gama de contenidos listos para ver

Se muestran seis miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión y los logotipos de LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV+ se encuentran debajo.

Servicios OTT 

Explora fácilmente tus servicios de streaming favoritos

Sumérgete directamente en una nueva serie de la forma más sencilla posible, con acceso directo integrado a tus aplicaciones y servicios de transmisión favoritos.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

***Se requiere una suscripción por separado y sus entidades relacionadas para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+.

****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.

*****Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados.

Interfaz WOW

La sencillez a tu alcance

Accede a la interfaz WOW en el televisor LG para un control simple de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado y el control del modo de barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del control remoto de TV LG está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Ten en cuenta que el servicio puede no estar disponible al momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

****FHD es compatible con la interfaz WOW.

Sumérgete en la zona de películas y juegos definitiva

Experiencia de Cine en Casa 

Magia de Cine con la comodidad de tu hogar

Ambiente de cine recreado en casa. HDR10 Pro garantiza que cada película se presente en su máximo esplendor, con colores y contrastes excepcionalmente precisos para una experiencia cinematográfica más envolvente.

Una familia estaba sentada en el suelo de una sala de estar poco iluminada, junto a una pequeña mesa, mirando un televisor LG montado en la pared que mostraba la Tierra desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Powerful Gameplay

Mejora tu experiencia de juego con funciones de siguiente nivel

La tecnología HGiG inmersiva garantiza que cada momento de juego se vea increíble, mientras que eARC hace que todo suene increíble.

Un juego de carreras de coches en la línea de meta, con el cartel que dice "¡GANA!", mientras el jugador agarra el joystick del juego. Los logotipos de eARC y HGiG se encuentran en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*HGiG es un grupo de voluntarios de empresas de las industrias de los videojuegos y las pantallas de televisión que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

**La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controles justo donde los necesitas

No dejes de utilizar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el Tablero de juego que aparece sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú del Optimizador de juego que aparece sobre el juego.

*El Game Dashboard se activa únicamente cuando tanto ""Game Optimizer"" como ""Game Dasboard"" están activados.

**Imágenes de pantalla simulada.

Sustentabilidad

Descubre la visión de LG FHD AI para el futuro

Elije lo mejor para el planeta con envases livianos y biológicos y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Embalaje de LG FHD sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

Las asociaciones permitidas pueden variar según el país.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    FHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α5 AI Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    973 x 572 x 85.0

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    8.0

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    FHD

  • Resolución de pantalla

    Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

  • Tipo de retroiluminación

    Directa

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α5 AI Gen6

  • Escalador AI

    Escalador de resolución

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si

  • Control de brillo AI

    Si

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Modo de imagen

    8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

    200 x 200

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    973 x 572 x 85.0

  • Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    973 x 623 x 216

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1060 x 660 x 152

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    809 x 216

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    8.0

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    8.1

  • Peso del embalaje

    10.2

GAMING

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Alto contraste

    Si

  • escala de grises

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

AUDIO

  • Sonido AI

    Sonido AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

    Si

  • Salida de audio simultánea

    Si

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Ready (se requiere Magic Remote)

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

  • Dirección del altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

CONNECTIVITY

  • Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (V5.0)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    2ea (soporta eARC)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Configuración familiar

    Si

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ready (se requiere Magic Remote)

  • Navegador web completo

    Si

  • Panel de Control

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

    Sí (con LG ThinQ)

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Ready (se requiere Magic Remote)

  • Compartir Habitación a Habitación

    Sí (Receptor)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

POWER

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remoto

    Standard Remote

  • Montaje en pared

    Sí (Detachable)

  • Baterías Remote Control

    Sí (AAA x 2EA)

TRANSMISIÓN

  • Recepción de TV Análoga

    NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

  • Recepción de TV Digital

    ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

Lo que dice la gente

Encontrar una tienda cerca de ti

Experimenta este producto en tu entorno.

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 