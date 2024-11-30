We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Music Flow H4 Portable
Alle specificaties
AFMETINGEN
-
Hoofdeenheid, in mm (B x H x D)
194 x 64 x 70
-
Hoofdeenheid, in kg (nettogewicht)
0.8
-
Afmetingen doos (B x H x D / mm)
221 x 97 x 147
-
Brutogewicht (kg)
1.22
VERSTERKER
-
Kanaal
2.0-kan.
-
Totaal uitgangsvermogen
20 W
-
└ Passieve verstrooier
Dubbele
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Wifi ingebouwd
Ja
-
Oplossing voor meerdere ruimten
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
INGANG EN UITGANG
-
Hoofdtelefoonaansluiting
Ja
-
Voeding
Netsnoer
COMFORT
-
Mesh-netwerk
Ja
-
Software-update via netwerk
Ja
-
Slapen
Wifistand-by
-
Afstandsbediening via app (wifi) Ondersteuning (iOS/Android)
Ja/ja
-
Ondersteunde besturingssystemen (Windows/Mac)
Ja/ja
AUDIOGELUIDSMODUS
-
24-bits/192KHz sampling
Ja
-
Partymodus
Meerdere speakers via een bron, meerdere speakers via meerdere bronnen
-
Equalizer
Standaard, stem, door gebruiker gedefinieerd
-
Dynamisch geluidsniveau
Ja
-
LR-bediening
Ja
VOEDING
-
Stroomverbruik
12 W
INGEBOUWDE ACCU
-
Accutype
Lithum-ion
-
Accuvermogen
2600 mAh
-
Oplaadtijd
3 uur
-
Acculevensduur
Wifi 4,5 uur; Bluetooth 6 uur
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
