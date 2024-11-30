We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Lightwave technologie | Convectie / Grill / Magnetron | Houtskool + Quartz Hitte Element | Grill temp zone
Alle specificaties
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Capaciteit
32 liter
-
Interieur
STS
-
Vermogen
900 W
-
Verbruik magnetronstand
1400 W
-
Verbruik grillstand
1250 W
-
Verbruik convectiestand
1250 W (max 2450 W)
-
Verbruik magnetron - convectie combi
max 2600 W
-
Type hitte element
Houtskool + Quartz
-
Diameter draaischijf
340 mm
-
Afmetingen interieur (B x H x D)
368 x 240 x 357
-
Afmetingen exterieur (B x H x D)
530 x 322 x 533
-
Afmetingen in verpakking (B x H x D)
582 x 361 x 567
-
Gewicht zonder verpakking
20,9 kg
-
Gewicht met verpakking
24 kg
SPECIALE KENMERKEN
-
Klok
Ja
-
Display
LCD (2 line)
-
Bediening
Tact & Dial
-
Deur
Pull down
-
Kinderslot
Ja
-
Snelstart
Ja
-
Stage Cooking
Ja
-
Meer / Minder
Ja
SPECIALE PROGRAMMA'S
-
Recepten
Ja
-
Grill temperatuur controle
Ja
-
Automatisch koken
Ja
-
Automatisch opwarmen
Ja
-
Automatisch ontdooien
Ja
-
Krokant opwarmen
Ja
-
Hete lucht
Ja
-
Ontdooien en bereiden
Ja
ACCESSOIRES
-
Steam Chef
Nee
-
Steam Bowl
Nee
-
Metal Tray
Ja
-
Crispy Tray
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
