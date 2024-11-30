We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
625L inhoud | Water- en ijsdispenser | Moist Balance Crisper™ | Total No Frost | Inverter Linear Compressor
Samenvatting
AFMETINGEN
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE PRODUCT INFORMATIE
-
Energielabel
F
-
Type product
Amerikaanse koelkast
CAPACITEIT
-
Netto inhoud vriezer (L)
214
-
Netto inhoud koelkast (L)
411
-
Totale netto inhoud (L)
625
BEDIENING & DISPLAY
-
Extern LED display
√
-
Intern LED display
x
-
Express Freeze
√
AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT
-
Gewicht incl. verpakking (kg)
135
-
B x H x D product (mm)
912 x 1 790 x 738
-
Netto gewicht (kg)
124
-
Netto hoogte (tot de bovenkant van het scharnier, mm)
1 790
-
Netto hoogte (tot de bovenkant van het frame, mm)
1 750
-
Netto diepte (zonder deur, mm)
610
-
Netto diepte (incl. deur handvat mm)
738
-
Netto breedte (mm)
912
KENMERKEN
-
DoorCooling+
x
-
Door-in-Door
x
-
LINEAR Cooling
√
-
InstaView
x
VRIEZER
-
Doorzichtige deur mand
√ (2)
-
Verlichting
LED
-
Geharde glazen plank
√ (4)
-
Aantal lades
√ (2)
IJS- EN WATERSYSTEEM
-
Wateraansluiting
x (Non-Plumbing)
-
IJs- en watersysteem
√
MATERIAAL & AFWERKING
-
Afwerking (deur)
Matte Black
-
Vlak metaal (Metal Fresh)
x
-
Type handvat
Horizontal
PRESTATIES
-
Klimaatklasse
T
-
Type Compressor
Linear Inverter Compressor
-
Geluidsvermogen (dB)
39
-
Geluidsvermogen (gradering)
C
-
Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)
431
KOELKAST
-
Doorzichtige deur mand
√ (3)
-
Verlichting
LED
-
Geharde glazen plank
√ (4)
-
Dispenser Light
√
-
Pure N Fresh
x
-
Groente lades
√ (2)
-
Flessen/Wijn rek
√
-
Fresh Converter
x
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
√
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
√
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
