We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
De LG L40 is de ideale instap-smartphone voor de no-nonsense beller; de snelste in zijn soort! Met de krachtige 1.2 GHz dualcoreprocessor open je apps en programma’s razendsnel, terwijl het 3,5 inch IPS-scherm scherp beeld levert.
De LG L40 is de ideale instap-smartphone voor de no-nonsense beller; de snelste in zijn soort! Met de krachtige 1.2 GHz dualcoreprocessor open je apps en programma’s razendsnel, terwijl het 3,5 inch IPS-scherm scherp beeld levert.
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Touch screen
-
Besturingssysteem
Android 4.4, KitKat
-
Kleur
Zwart, Wit
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
109.4 x 59.0 x 11.9 mm
-
Gewicht (gram)
133
-
CPU
1.2 GHz Dual Core
-
CPU chipset type
MSM8210
-
RAM
512 MB
-
SAT
0.433 W/kg
-
SAT Klasse | De waarde wordt vergezeld van een vermelding van de categorie (A, B, C, D, of E) tot welke de mobiele telefoon behoort.
C | Voor de SAT-waarde gelijk aan of groter dan 0,8 W/kg, maar kleiner dan 1,2 W/kg
-
EAN Code
8808992096290
SCHERM
-
Resolutie
480 x 320
-
Grootte (inch)
3.5
-
Type
True HD IPS
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
1540 mAh
-
Standby tijd
600 uur
-
Gesprekstijd *ideale condities
tot 12 uur
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern geheugen
4 GB
-
Extern geheugen
MicroSD, tot 32 GB
CAMERA
-
Camera achterkant (Mp)
3
-
Camera voorkant
Nee
-
Videocamera
Ja, VGA@24fps
-
Flitser
Nee
NETWERK
-
4G Technologie
Nee
-
3G Technologie
Ja
-
3G Frequentie
HSDPA 900 / 2100
-
2G Technologie
GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
v3.0
-
NFC
Nee
-
Wi-Fi
Ja
-
USB
v2.0
-
HDMI
Nee
AUDIO/VIDEO
-
Headset jack
3.5 mm
-
Audio codec
MP3/AAC(/AAC+)
-
Video codec
H.263/H.264/MP4/VP8
GEAVANCEERDE FUNCTIES
-
DLNA
Nee
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Nee
-
Miracast
Nee
-
FM Radio
Ja
-
GPS
Ja
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente