LG Stylus 2 DAB+, Grote ideeën hebben veel werkruimte nodig! Schrijf of teken op het uitgebreide scherm om creaties te maken die helder, levendig, en precies zijn.
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Full Touch Screen
-
Besturingssysteem
Android 6.0 Marshmallow
-
Kleur
Brown
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
155 x 79.6 x 7.4
-
Gewicht (gram)
145
-
CPU chipset type
MSM8916 (Quad 2.1 Ghz)
-
RAM
1.5 GB
SCHERM
-
Resolutie
1280 x 720
-
Grootte (inch)
5.7
-
Type
HD
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
3000mAh
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern
16 GB
-
Extern
Micro SD, tot 32 GB
AUDIO/VIDEO
-
Camera achterkant (MP)
13.0 MP
-
Camera voorkant
Ja
-
Camera voorkant (MP)
8.0 MP
-
Videocamera
2160p @ 30fps
-
Flitser
Ja
-
Functies
Gesture Shot, Pop Scanner
-
FM Radio
Ja
NETWERK
-
4G Technologie
Ja
-
4G Frequentie
LTE Cat4, VoLTE
-
3G Technologie
Ja
-
3G Frequentie
HSDPA+42Mbps
-
2G Technologie
Ja
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
4.1 LE
-
NFC
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 b/g/n
-
USB
Micro USB v2.0 HS
