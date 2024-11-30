We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Ergo Gamingmonitor
Alle specificaties
SCHERM
-
Grootte (Inch)
27 inch
-
Grootte (cm)
68,5 cm
-
Resolutie
2560 x 1440
-
Schermtype
IPS
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Pixel-pitch
0,2331 x 0,2331 mm
-
Helderheid (min.)
280 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (typ.)
350 cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
1,07B
-
Contrastverhouding (min.)
700:1
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
1000:1
-
Responstijd
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
Ja
-
HDR-effect
JA
-
Nano IPS™-technologie
Ja
-
Breed kleurengamma
Ja
-
Kleurkalibratie
Ja
-
Flicker safe
Ja
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatibel
-
AMD FreeSync™
Ja
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
Ja
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Ja
-
Richtkruis
Ja
-
Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
SW-TOEPASSING
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Ja
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
HDMI
Ja (2 elk)
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
2560 x 1440 8bit bij 144Hz
-
DisplayPort
Ja (1 elk)
-
DP-versie
1.4
-
DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
2560 x 1440 10bit bij 144Hz
-
Hoofdtelefoon uitgang
JA
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Externe voeding (adapter)
-
AC-ingang
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik (type.)
51 W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
55 W
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
Minder dan 0,5 W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0,3 W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Kantelen/Hoogte/Zwenken/Draaien/Uitschuiven/Intrekken
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
614,2 x 619,2 x 410,8 mm
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
614,2 x 364,8 x 56,3 mm
-
Afmeting in verpakking (B x H x D)
717 x 247x 477 mm
-
Gewicht met standaard
8,1 kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
4,2 kg
-
Gewicht in verpakking
11,4 kg
ACCESSOIRE
-
Display Port
Ja
-
Andere (accessoires)
Doorvoer, LG-afdekking
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente