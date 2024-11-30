Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gamingmonitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10
27GS60F_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

Functies

Galerij

Specs

Recensies

Waar te koop

Ondersteuning

  • Betaal in 3 termijnen tegen 0% rente

  • 8% welkomstkorting voor nieuwe leden (niet te combineren met lopende promoties)

  • Gratis verzending. Levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen

27” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gamingmonitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10

27GS60F_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad
27GS60F-B

27” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gamingmonitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10

(0)
vooraanzicht

UltraGear™-gamingmonitor.

Born to game

UltraGear™-gamingmonitor.

Een snel begin.
Altijd een voorsprong

Dit is de nieuwe gamingmonitor die zorgt dat je altijd een voorsprong hebt met een refreshrate van 180Hz.

Display

27" Full HD (1920 x 1080)

HDR10 en sRGB 99% (typ.)

Snelheid

180Hz refreshrate

IPS 1ms (GtG) responstijd

Technologie

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™

*Beelden gesimuleerd om inzicht van functies te verbeteren. Kan afwijken van werkelijk gebruik.

180Hz refreshrate

Geüpgrade snelheid
Nieuwe standaard

We hebben de snelheidsstandaard van de UltraGear verhoogd van 144Hz naar 180Hz. Geniet van ultrascherpe en soepele beelden met een refreshrate van 180Hz, die afbeeldingen 180 keer per seconde laadt.

180Hz refreshrate.

*Beelden gesimuleerd om inzicht van functies te verbeteren. Kan afwijken van werkelijk gebruik.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Scherp beeld
vanuit elke hoek.

Geniet van levendige beelden met een snelle responstijd van 1ms. Dit vermindert omgekeerde ghosting en input lag. Daarnaast kun je dankzij het IPS-paneel genieten van verbluffende, haarscherpe beelden vanuit een brede hoek tot 178°.

*Beelden gesimuleerd om inzicht van functies te verbeteren. Kan afwijken van werkelijk gebruik.
*Selecteer 'Faster Mode' om '1ms reactietijd' uit te voeren. Gameaanpassing → Reactietijd → Faster mode).
*De kijkhoek van deze IPS-display is 178 graden.

HDR10 met sRGB 99% (typ.).
HDR10 met sRGB 99% (typ.)

Waarheidsgetrouwe kleuren

Deze monitor ondersteunt een breed kleurengamma, sRGB 99% (typ.), en HDR10, voor natuurgetrouwe kleuren voor gamers, zodat ze kunnen genieten van de dramatische kleuren die de ontwikkelaars voor ogen hadden.

*Beelden gesimuleerd om inzicht van functies te verbeteren. Kan afwijken van werkelijk gebruik.

Technologie voor
perfect gamen

Geniet van perfecte graphics met minder vervegingen, haperingen of bevend beeld veroorzaakt door verschil in de hardware- en softwarespecificatie door synchronisatie via NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible, AMD FreeSync™.

Technologie voor perfect gamen

*Beelden gesimuleerd om inzicht van functies te verbeteren. Kan afwijken van werkelijk gebruik.
*De prestaties van deze functie is vergeleken met de modellen die geen gebruik maken van de synchronisatietechnologie..
*Fouten of vertragingen kunnen optreden door de netwerkverbinding.

Ontworpen voor gamers

Geef jouw gamingbelevenis iets extra’s met een 3-zijdig virtueel randloos design voor een meeslepende weergave en kantelbare voet, zodat je altijd comfortabel kunt gamen.
Randloos ontwerp

Randloos ontwerp

Bijna randloos aan 3 zijden

Kanteling

Kanteling

-5 ~ +15º

UltraGear™-gamingmonitor.

HDMI 2.0

HDMI 2.0

DisplayPort 1.4

DisplayPort 1.4

*Beelden gesimuleerd om inzicht van functies te verbeteren. Kan afwijken van werkelijk gebruik.

Gaming-GUI

Bekroonde gaming-GUI

Gamers kunnen On-Screen Display en OnScreen Control gebruiken om de instelling gemakkelijk aan te passen, van het instellen van schermopties tot het registreren van de 'User Defined Key' waarmee de gebruiker de sneltoets kan instellen.

*Om de nieuwste OnScreen Control te downloaden, gaat u naar LG.COM.
*Beelden gesimuleerd om inzicht van functies te verbeteren. Kan afwijken van werkelijk gebruik.

Dynamic Action Sync

Gamers kunnen in realtime reageren op belangrijke momenten in de game dankzij de verlaagde input lag van Dynamic Action Sync.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helpt gamers bij het ontdekken van snipers die in een donker hoekje zijn verscholen of het snel ontwijken van flashbangexplosies.

Crosshair

Het mikpunt is vastgezet in het centrum voor nauwkeuriger schieten.

FPS-teller

Met de FPS-teller is te zien hoe goed alles laadt. Of u nu video’s bewerkt, games speelt of een film bekijkt: elk frame is belangrijk en met de FPS-teller beschikt u over realtime gegevens.

*Beelden gesimuleerd om inzicht van functies te verbeteren. Kan afwijken van werkelijk gebruik.
*De functie "Crosshair" is niet beschikbaar als FPS-teller is geactiveerd.
*De FPS-teller kan een waarde weergeven die hoger is dan de maximale refreshrate van het scherm.

Printen

Belangrijkste specs

  • Maat (Inch)

    27

  • Resolutie

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99%

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Ronding

    NO

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Reactie Tijd

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

Alle specificaties

DISPLAY

  • Maat (Inch)

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Oppervlak Behandeling

    Anti-Glare

  • Reactie Tijd

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolutie

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3108 x 0.3108

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99%

  • Ronding

    NO

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95%

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • Maat (cm)

    68.5

VERBINDING

  • Audio In

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Ingebouwde KVM

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    JA(1ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    JA(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Alleen Audio)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    NO

  • USB-C (Data overdracht)

    NO

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    NO

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    NO

KENMERKEN

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Auto Helderheid

    NO

  • Color Weakness

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    JA

  • Kleur gekalibreerd in Fabriek

    JA

  • PIP

    JA

  • PBP

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    JA

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    JA

  • Zwart stabilizatie

    JA

  • Crosshair

    JA

  • Overige (Kenmerken)

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    JA

  • FPS Counter

    JA

  • VRR

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    JA

  • Auto Input Switch

    JA

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • Camera

    NO

  • Microfoon

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    JA

MECHANISCH

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtueel Randloos Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • OneClick Stand

    NO

AUDIO

  • Bluetooth Verbinding

    NO

  • DTS Headphone:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    NO

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]

    707 x 164 x 453

  • Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.2 x 454.2 x 224.8

  • Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7

  • Gewicht in doos [kg]

    7.9

  • Gewicht met Stand [kg]

    5.8

  • Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]

    5.1

INFO

  • Product naam

    UltraGear

  • Jaar

    2024

STROOM

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    22W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    21W

  • Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)

    Minder dan 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    19W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Minder dan 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V, 2.1A

ACCESSOIRES

  • Adapter

    JA

  • Calibratie Rapport (Document)

    JA

  • Display Port

    JA

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • HDMI (Kleur/Lengte)

    NO

  • Overige (Accessoires)

    Muis houder, Body Top Dekking, Gebruikers Schroef

  • Stroomkabel

    JA

  • Afstandbediening

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

SW APPLICATIE

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

STANDAARD

  • UL (cUL)

    JA

  • CE

    JA

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    JA

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Lokaal zoeken

Vind een winkel of installateur bij jou in de buurt

Onze keuze

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 