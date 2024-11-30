We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Functies
Galerij
Specs
Recensies
Waar te koop
Ondersteuning
Betaal in 3 termijnen tegen 0% rente
8% welkomstkorting voor nieuwe leden (niet te combineren met lopende promoties)
Gratis verzending. Levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
27” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gamingmonitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10
Een snel begin.
Altijd een voorsprong
Display
27" Full HD (1920 x 1080)
HDR10 en sRGB 99% (typ.)
Snelheid
180Hz refreshrate
IPS 1ms (GtG) responstijd
Technologie
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
Geüpgrade snelheid
Nieuwe standaard
180Hz refreshrate.
Scherp beeld
vanuit elke hoek.
*Selecteer 'Faster Mode' om '1ms reactietijd' uit te voeren. Gameaanpassing → Reactietijd → Faster mode).
*De kijkhoek van deze IPS-display is 178 graden.
Technologie voor
perfect gamen
*De prestaties van deze functie is vergeleken met de modellen die geen gebruik maken van de synchronisatietechnologie..
*Fouten of vertragingen kunnen optreden door de netwerkverbinding.
Ontworpen voor gamers
Bekroonde gaming-GUI
*Om de nieuwste OnScreen Control te downloaden, gaat u naar LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
Gamers kunnen in realtime reageren op belangrijke momenten in de game dankzij de verlaagde input lag van Dynamic Action Sync.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helpt gamers bij het ontdekken van snipers die in een donker hoekje zijn verscholen of het snel ontwijken van flashbangexplosies.
*De functie "Crosshair" is niet beschikbaar als FPS-teller is geactiveerd.
*De FPS-teller kan een waarde weergeven die hoger is dan de maximale refreshrate van het scherm.
Belangrijkste specs
-
Maat (Inch)
27
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Ronding
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Reactie Tijd
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Maat (Inch)
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Oppervlak Behandeling
Anti-Glare
-
Reactie Tijd
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3108 x 0.3108
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99%
-
Ronding
NO
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95%
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Color Bit
8bit
-
Maat (cm)
68.5
VERBINDING
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Ingebouwde KVM
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
JA(1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
JA(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Alleen Audio)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
-
USB-C (Data overdracht)
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
NO
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
JA
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Auto Helderheid
NO
-
Color Weakness
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
JA
-
Kleur gekalibreerd in Fabriek
JA
-
PIP
JA
-
PBP
NO
-
Flicker Safe
JA
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Zwart stabilizatie
JA
-
Crosshair
JA
-
Overige (Kenmerken)
NO
-
Reader Mode
JA
-
FPS Counter
JA
-
VRR
NO
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
JA
-
Auto Input Switch
JA
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
Camera
NO
-
Microfoon
NO
-
HDR Effect
JA
MECHANISCH
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtueel Randloos Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
-
OneClick Stand
NO
AUDIO
-
Bluetooth Verbinding
NO
-
DTS Headphone:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
NO
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]
707 x 164 x 453
-
Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.2 x 454.2 x 224.8
-
Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7
-
Gewicht in doos [kg]
7.9
-
Gewicht met Stand [kg]
5.8
-
Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]
5.1
INFO
-
Product naam
UltraGear
-
Jaar
2024
STROOM
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
22W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
21W
-
Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)
Minder dan 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
19W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Minder dan 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V, 2.1A
ACCESSOIRES
-
Adapter
JA
-
Calibratie Rapport (Document)
JA
-
Display Port
JA
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
HDMI (Kleur/Lengte)
NO
-
Overige (Accessoires)
Muis houder, Body Top Dekking, Gebruikers Schroef
-
Stroomkabel
JA
-
Afstandbediening
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
USB-C
NO
SW APPLICATIE
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
STANDAARD
-
UL (cUL)
JA
-
CE
JA
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
JA
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
