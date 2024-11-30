We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" UltraGear™ UHD 4K gamingmonitor met VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000
Alle specificaties
INFO
-
Productnaam
UltraGear
-
Jaar
Y22
SCHERM
-
Grootte (Inch)
31.5
-
Grootte (cm)
80
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Schermtype
IPS
-
Local Dimming
30 Zone
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
-
Helderheid (min.)
360 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (typ.)
450 cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurengamma (typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Kleurendiepte (aantal kleuren)
1,07B
-
Contrastverhouding (min.)
700:1
-
Contrastverhouding (typ.)
1000:1
-
Reactietijd
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refreshrate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
Ja
-
Dolby Vision™
Nee
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 1000
-
HDR-effect
Ja
-
Mini-LED technologie
NEE
-
Nano IPS™ technologie
JA
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
Ja
-
Kleurgekalibreerd in de fabriek
Ja
-
HW kalibratie
JA
-
Auto-helderheid
Nee
-
Flicker safe
Ja
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
Kleurzwakte
Nee
-
Superresolutie +
NEE
-
Motion Blur Reduction technologie
Nee
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC compatibel
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
Ja
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Ja
-
Richtkruis
Ja
-
FPS-teller
Ja
-
OverClocking
Ja
-
Gebruikerstoets
Ja
-
Autom. Ingangskeuze
NEE
-
RGB LED-verlichting
Hexagon-verlichting
-
PBP
Nee
-
PIP
Nee
-
Smart Energy Saving
JA
-
Camera
Nee
-
Mic.
Nee
-
Andere (functies)
Hexagon-verlichting, DTS HP:X (4-polig H/P Uitgang)
SW-TOEPASSING
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Ja
-
Dual Controller
Nee
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Ja
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NEE
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
Nee
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
HDMI
Ja(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Ja(1ea)
-
DP-versie
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
USB-C
Nee
-
Daisy Chain
Nee
-
USB Upstream-poort
Ja (1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream-poort
JA (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Ingebouwd KVM
Nee
-
LAN (RJ-45)
Nee
-
SPDIF uitgang (optische digitale audio-uitgang)
NEE
-
Audio in
NEE
-
Mic In
Nee
-
Hoofdtelefoon uitgang
4-polig (Geluid+Mic)
-
Lijn uit
Nee
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
Nee
-
Bluetooth-connectiviteit
Nee
-
DTS HP:X
Ja
-
Maxx Audio
NEE
-
Rich Bass
Nee
-
Type
Externe Voeding (Adapter)
-
AC-ingang
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Energieverbruik (Typ.)
85W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
200W
-
Energieverbruik (Energy Star)
Nvt.
-
Energieverbruik (slaapstand)
Minder dan 0.5W
-
Energieverbruik (DC uit)
Minder dan 0.3W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen van de weergavepositie
Kantelen/Hoogte/Draaien
-
Wandmontage
100 x 100 mm
AFMETING/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting met standaard (B x H x D)
718.8 x 601 x 278.0 mm (boven)
718.8 x 491 x 278.0 mm (beneden)
-
Afmeting zonder standaard (B x H x D)
718.8 x 421.0 x 60.2 mm
-
Afmeting verpakking (W x H x D) [mm]
1044 x 168 x 550 mm
-
Gewicht met standaard [kg]
11.6
-
Gewicht zonder standaard [kg]
9.3
-
Gewicht in verpakking [kg]
15.8
STANDAARD
-
TCO
NEE
-
EPA
NEE
-
TUV-Type
JA
-
TUV-GS
NEE
-
TUV-Ergo
NEE
-
CB
JA
-
UL (cUL)
JA
-
FCC-B
JA
-
EPEAT (USA)
NEE
-
EPEAT (Duitsland)
NEE
-
ERP
JA
-
CE
JA
-
BIS (voor India)
JA
-
VCCI (voor Japan)
JA
-
BSMI (voor Taiwan)
JA
-
KC (voor Rep. of Korea)
JA
-
CCC (voor China)
JA
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
USB-C (USB-IF)
NEE
-
USB-C (VESA)
NEE
-
VESA wall mount standaard
NEE
ACCESSOIRES
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
DVI-D
NEE
-
HDMI
JA (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
JA
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
USB-C
NEE
-
USB A to B
JA
-
Afstandsbediening
NEE
-
Andere (accessoires)
Muishouder
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
