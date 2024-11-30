We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" HD Ready 1080p LCD-TV
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
LCD
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
42
-
Smart energie saving
Basic
BEELD
-
Backlight technologie
EEFL
-
FullHD 1080P
Ja
-
Resolutie
1920x1080
-
Trumotion
Nee
-
Contrastverhouding
50.000:1
-
Kijkhoek graden
178°/178°
-
Reactie snelheid
5ms
TUNER
-
Analoog (PAL/SECAM/NTSC)
Ja
-
DVB-T
Ja
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB CI+ Ziggo gecertificeerd
Nee
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Aspect ratio correctie
Ja (8 modes)
-
Kleur temperatuur controle (Cool/Medium/Warm)
Ja
-
Expert mode / ISF ready
Ja
-
AV Mode (bioscoop/game/sport)
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Nee
GELUID
-
Vermogen
10W+10W
-
Clear Voice II
Ja
-
Invisible speaker
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
1000
EXTRA
-
Intelligent Sensor
Nee
-
AV-input navigatie
Ja
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Ja
DIVX
-
Divx HD
Nee
AANSLUITINGEN
-
AV in
Ja (x1)
-
HDMI/HDCP-ingang
Ja (x3)
-
USB 2.0
Ja (x1)
-
RF in
Ja (x1)
-
Scart 1 (full wired, RGB)
Ja (x1)
-
Scart 2
Ja (x1)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + audio
Ja (x1)
-
Digitale audio uit (optical)
Ja (x1)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15-pins)
Ja (x1)
-
PC audio-in
Ja (x1)
-
Hoofdtelefoon uit
Ja (x1)
-
CI-slot
Ja (x1)
-
RS232C (control / SVC)
Ja (x1)
ECO
-
Power on (W)
210W
AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen inclusief voet (BxHxD)
1028x715.4x297
-
Afmetingen exclusief voet (BxHxD)
1028x658.6x87.8
-
Gewicht (Inclusief voet)
17
-
Gewicht (zonder voet)
15.5
