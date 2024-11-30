We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV OLED77G4 & DS95QR 9.1.5 channel soundbar
-
LG Soundbar with Dolby Atmos® 9.1.5 Channel - DS95QR
-
77 Inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV 2024
Belangrijkste specs
-
Aantal kanalen
-
9.1.5
-
Output Power
-
810 W
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Ja
-
DTS:X
-
Ja
-
IMAX Enhanced
-
Ja
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Ja
-
Main
-
1 200 x 63 x 135 mm
-
Rear Speaker
-
159 x 223 x 142 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm
Alle specificaties
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Ja
-
Standard
-
Ja
-
Music
-
Ja
-
Cinema
-
Ja
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Ja
-
Sports
-
Ja
-
Game
-
Ja
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Ja
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/96kHz
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
HDMI In
-
2
-
HDMI Uit
-
1
-
Bluetooth Versie
-
5
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
-
Ja
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Ja
-
USB
-
1
-
Werkt met Alexa
-
Ja
-
Spotify Connect
-
Ja
-
Tidal Connect
-
Ja
-
AirPlay 2
-
Ja
-
Werkt met Google Assistant
-
Ja
-
Chromecast
-
Ja
-
Optisch
-
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
-
Ja
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Ja
-
VRR / ALLM
-
Ja
-
120Hz
-
Ja
-
HDR10
-
Ja
-
Dolby Vision
-
Ja
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Ja
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Ja
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Ja
GENERAL
-
Aantal kanalen
-
9.1.5
-
Aantal Speakers
-
17 EA
-
Output Power
-
810 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
-
Ja
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Ja
-
DTS:X
-
Ja
-
IMAX Enhanced
-
Ja
-
AAC
-
Ja
-
AAC+
-
Ja
-
MQA
-
Ja
GEMAK
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Ja
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
-
Ja
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Ja
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Ja
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Ja
DIMENSIES (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
1 200 x 63 x 135 mm
-
Rear Speaker
-
159 x 223 x 142 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm
GEWICHT
-
Main
-
5,03 kg
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
-
4,08 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
10,0 kg
-
Bruto Gewicht
-
25,3 kg
ACCESSOIRE
-
Garantiebewijs
-
Ja
-
Optische Kabel
-
Ja
-
HDMI kabel
-
Ja
-
Muurbeugel
-
Ja
-
Remote Control
-
Ja
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0,5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
78 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)
-
0,5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)
-
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0,5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
40 W
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
Belangrijkste specs
-
Schermtype
-
4K OLED
-
Verversingssnelheid
-
Standaard 100Hz
-
Kleurengamma
-
OLED Color
-
Beeld processor
-
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
Ondersteund G-Sync (Nvidia)
-
Ja
-
Ondersteund FreeSync (AMD)
-
Ja
-
Audio-vermogen
-
60W
-
Luidsprekersysteem
-
4.2 Kanaal
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Ja
-
TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)
-
1 712 x 982 x 24,8
-
TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)
-
37,4
Alle specificaties
BEELD (DISPLAY)
-
Schermtype
-
4K OLED
-
Schermresolutie
-
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Verversingssnelheid
-
Standaard 100Hz
-
Kleurengamma
-
OLED Color
BEELD (VERWERKING)
-
Beeld processor
-
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
-
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Ja (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selectie
-
Ja (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Helderheidsregeling
-
Ja
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Ja
-
Dimming Technologie
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Beeldmodus
-
10 modi (Gepersonaliseerde Picture Wizard, Levendig, Standaard, APS (automatische energiebesparing), Film, Sport, Games, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert (Heldere kamer) , (ISF) Expert (Donkere kamer))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
GAMING
-
Ondersteund G-Sync (Nvidia)
-
Ja
-
Ondersteund FreeSync (AMD)
-
Ja
-
HGIG Modus
-
Ja
-
Game Optimizer
-
Ja (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Ja
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Ja (tot 144Hz)
TOEGANKELIJKHEID
-
Hoog contrast
-
Ja
-
Grijswaarden
-
Ja
-
Kleuren omkeren
-
Ja
AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN
-
TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)
-
1 712 x 982 x 24,8
-
TV-afmetingen met standaard (BxHxD mm)
-
1 712 x 1 039 x 321
-
TV-standaard (BxD mm)
-
501 x 321
-
TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)
-
37,4
-
TV-gewicht met standaard (kg)
-
44
-
Gewicht verpakking (kg)
-
49,0
-
VESA-montage (BxH mm)
-
300 x 300
BARCODE
-
BARCODE
-
8806096014431
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Ja
-
AI Geluid
-
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Ja (AI Voice Remastering)
-
Geschikt voor WiSA
-
Ja (Tot 2.1 Kanaal)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Ja
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Ja
-
Gelijktijdige audio-uitvoer
-
Ja
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Ja (2-Way Playback)
-
Audio-vermogen
-
60W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Ja
-
Audio-formaten
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Raadpleeg handleiding)
-
Luidsprekerrichting
-
Neerwaarts
-
Luidsprekersysteem
-
4.2 Kanaal
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Ondersteuning
-
Ja (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Ingang
-
1x
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Ja
-
SPDIF (Optische digitale audio-uitgang)
-
1x
-
CI ingang
-
1x
-
HDMI Ingang
-
4x (ondersteunt 4K 120Hz, xRC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 poort))
-
RF Ingang (Antenne/Kabel)
-
2x
-
USB Ingang
-
3x (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
SMART TV
-
Werkt met Apple Airplay2
-
Ja
-
Besturingssysteem (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
Gezinsinstellingen
-
Ja
-
ThinQ
-
Ja
-
Geschikt voor USB Camera
-
Ja
-
Always Ready
-
Ja
-
Amazon Alexa
-
Ja (Ingebouwd)
-
Volledige webbrowser
-
Ja
-
Handsfree spraakbediening
-
Ja
-
Intelligente spraakherkenning
-
Ja
-
LG Channels
-
Ja
-
Magic Remote afstandsbediening
-
Meegeleverd
-
Multi View
-
Ja (maximaal 4 weergaven)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Ja (LG ThinQ)
STROOM
-
Voeding (Spanning, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by stroomverbruik
-
Onder 0,5W
ACCESSOIRES INBEGREPEN
-
Afstandsbediening
-
Magic Remote MR24
-
IR Blaster-kabel
-
Ja
-
Stroomkabel
-
Ja (bijgevoegd)
-
Batterijen voor afstandsbediening
-
Ja (AA 2x)
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
