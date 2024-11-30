We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
60" Plasma TV | Dynamic 3D | Smart TV | Full HD | 5MLN:1 contrast ratio | Magic Remote | WiFi built-in
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
Plasma
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
60
-
Design scherm
Razor Frame Design
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Resolutie
Ja
BEELD
-
PMI
0
-
---
Ja
-
Contrast Ratio
5.000.000:1
-
600Hz Sub Field Driving
Ja
-
TruBlack Filter
Ja
-
Protective Skin Glass
Ja
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
TUNER
-
DVB-T
Ja
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-S
Nee
-
DVB CI+
Ja
3D
-
3D Type
Actieve 3D
SMART TV NETCAST
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Ja
-
App Store
Ja
-
Premium Content
Ja
-
Full Webbrowser
Ja
-
Social Center
Ja
-
3D World
Ja
SMART TV WEBOS
-
webOS
Ja
-
Launcher
Ja
-
Today Board
Ja
-
LG Store
Ja
-
Live Menu
Nee
NETWERK
-
WiFi
Ingebouwd
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
-
LG Cloud
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digitaal
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift (Time Machine II)
Ready
-
----
Ja
MEDIA
-
Video
DivX HD
-
Foto
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
MPEG-1 Layer I&II , AC-3, DDP ,LPCM , ADPCM, WMA Standard, WMA10 Professional
-
---
2.0
TELETEXT
-
---
2000
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
1
-
HDMI
2
-
USB
2
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
1 (Component & Stereo Audio)
-
Scart (Full)
1 (Composite)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI
2
-
RGB / VGA / D-sub
1
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ja
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
S-Con
-
Modi
3 Modi
ACCESSOIRES
-
--
ag-s350
ECO
-
Smart Energy Saving
Plus
-
Energieklasse
B
-
Voeding
220V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik
183W
-
Eco flower
Ja
-
Annual on-mode power (Jaarlijks energieverbruik)
267 kWh/Annum
-
Luminance ratio (lichtopbrengst %)
65%
-
Aanwezigheid van lood
Ja, Deze televisie bevat alleen lood in bepaalde componenten waar technologisch geen alternatieven mogelijk zijn welke volledig in lijn zijn met de bestaande EU richtlijnen.
-
Kwik (mg)
0 mg
AFMETINGEN
-
Verpakking
1545 x 950 x 325 mm
-
Set met voet
1386.8 x 897 x 346.0 mm
-
Set zonder voet
1386.8 x 897 x 53.4 mm
GEWICHT
-
incl. Verpakking
46.6 kg
-
Set met voet
40.2 kg
