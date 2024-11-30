We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Functies
Galerij
Specs
Recensies
Ondersteuning
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente
LG UHD UR81 65 inch 4K Smart TV & DS60Q soundbar
LG UHD UR81 65 inch 4K Smart TV & DS60Q soundbar
*Niet combineerbaar met de cashback.
*De in het onderstaande productoverzicht gebruikte afbeeldingen dienen slechts ter illustratie.
* Raadpleeg de fotogalerij bovenaan de pagina voor een nauwkeurige weergave.
-
65 inch LG LED UHD UR81 4K Smart TV - 65UR81006LJ
-
LG Soundbar with Dolby Atmos® 2.1 Channel - DS60Q
Alle specificaties
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
Belangrijkste specs
-
Aantal kanalen
-
2.1
-
Output Power
-
300 W
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Ja
-
Main
-
760 x 63 x 90 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
171 x 390 x 261 mm
Alle specificaties
GENERAL
-
Aantal kanalen
-
2.1
-
Output Power
-
300 W
-
Aantal Speakers
-
3 EA
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Ja
-
Music
-
Ja
-
Cinema
-
Ja
-
Game
-
Ja
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
-
Ja
-
AAC
-
Ja
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Optisch
-
1
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Uit
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
Bluetooth Versie
-
4.2
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Ja
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
-
Ja
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Ja
-
HDR10
-
Ja
-
Dolby Vision
-
Ja
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Ja
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Ja
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Ja
GEMAK
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Ja
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Ja
DIMENSIES (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
760 x 63 x 90 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
171 x 390 x 261 mm
GEWICHT
-
Main
-
1,98 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5,3 kg
-
Bruto Gewicht
-
9,02 kg
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0,5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
20 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0,5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
30 W
ACCESSOIRE
-
Optische Kabel
-
Ja
-
HDMI kabel
-
Ja
-
Muurbeugel
-
Ja
-
Remote Control
-
Ja
-
Garantiebewijs
-
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente