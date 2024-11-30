We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dankzij het geavanceerde LG home cinema systeem krijgt u een superieur geluid!
Dankzij het geavanceerde LG home cinema systeem krijgt u een superieur geluid!
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Basis info
Wireless Multimedia 5.1 Blu-Ray Home Theater
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Full web browsing
Ja
-
Fast booting
< 5 sec
-
Blu-ray
Ja
-
Product Type
5.1 Ch Home Cinema System
-
Draadloze subwoofer
Nee
-
Draadloze actieve subwoofer
Nee
-
3D
Ja
-
Private sound mode
Ja
-
2D to 3D converter
Ja
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
5.1 Home Cinema
-
Totaal
1200W
-
Front
194W x 2
-
Center
194W
-
Surround
Nee
-
Subwoofer
230W
-
Aramid Fiber Speaker
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI In
2
-
Component
Nee
-
HDMI Uit
1
-
Audio-ingang - coax
Ja
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
1
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11
Ja
-
iPod Aansluiting
Nee
-
Compatibel met iPhone, iPod & iPad
Nee
-
iPod Video Support
Nee
-
USB 2.0
2
-
Portable In
Nee
-
Composite
Nee
-
Audio-in L/R
Ja
-
Scart
Nee
MULTIMEDIA
-
Wifi Direct
Ja
-
Miracast
Ja
-
NFC
Nee
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Wireless LAN
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
MHL
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
PLEX
Ja
-
CIFS
Ja
-
USB-opname
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
iPod dock
Nee
-
Wifi Display
Ja
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
Ultra HD (4K) upscaling
Ja
-
Quick booting/Loading
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD / DVD ± R / ± RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)
Ja
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
Dolby digital plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS-HD (Master-Audio)
Ja
-
Dolby Prologic II
Nee
-
WMA
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
-
FLAC
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
FM
-
Preset-geheugen (aantal)
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Nee
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente