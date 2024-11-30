We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HT202SF 5.1 Home Theater systeem
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Product Type
DVD Home Theater
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Totaal
200W
-
Front
30W x 2
-
Center
30W
-
Surround
30W x 2
-
Subwoofer
50W
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI
Nee
-
Component
Ja
-
iPod Aansluiting
Nee
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Portable In
Nee
-
Composite
Nee
MULTIMEDIA
-
iPod dock - gemaakt voor iPod
Nee
AFSPEELBARE DISCFORMATEN
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
DTS CD, Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
FM/MW
-
Preset-geheugen (aantal)
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Nee
AFMETINGEN (BXHXD) MM
-
Reciever
360x63x307
-
Front speaker
93.7x104.6x92
-
Center speaker
93.7x104.6x92
-
Surround speaker
93.7x104.6x92
-
Subwoofer
81x351x278
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente