We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1Ch Smart 3D Blu-ray™ Home Theater Systeem | 427W | LG Smart
2.1Ch Smart 3D Blu-ray™ Home Theater Systeem | 427W | LG Smart
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Basis info
Multimedia 2.1 Blu-Ray Home Theater
-
Smart 3D
Ja
-
Product Type
Blu-Ray Home Theater
-
Draadloze actieve subwoofer
Nee
-
3D
Ja
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
2.1 Home Cinema
-
Totaal
427W
-
Front
141W x 2
-
Subwoofer
145W
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI
Ja (1x uit / 0 x in)
-
Component
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - coax
2
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11
Nee
-
iPod Aansluiting
Ja
-
Compatibel met iPhone
Ja
-
USB 2.0
1
-
Portable In
1
-
Composite
1
-
Audio-in L/R
1
MULTIMEDIA
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Wireless LAN
Nee
-
DLNA
Ja
-
USB-opname (2 , alleen CD)
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
iPod dock - gemaakt voor iPod
Nee
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)
Ja
-
M4V
Ja
-
WMV
Ja
-
FLV
Ja
-
3GP
Ja
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
Dolby digital plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS-HD (Master-Audio)
Ja
-
Dolby Prologic II
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
-
FLAC
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Receiver
360x60.5x297
-
Front speaker
88x202x87
-
Subwoofer
133x352x325
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente