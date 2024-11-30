We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1Ch 3D Blu-ray™ Home Theater Systeem met 400W vermogen, DLNA, NetCast, Smart Control en External HDD Playback.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Basis info
2.1 Home Theater
-
INFINIA Design
Nee
-
Product Type
Blu-Ray Home Theater
-
Draadloze actieve subwoofer
Nee
-
3D
Ja
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
2.1 Home Cinema
-
Totaal
400W
-
Front
136W x 2
-
Center
-
-
Surround
141W x 2
-
Subwoofer
170W
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Component
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - coax
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
Ja
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11
Nee
-
iPod Aansluiting
Nee
-
Compatibel met iPhone
Nee
-
iPod Video Support
Nee
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Portable In
Ja
-
Composite
Ja
-
Audio-in L/R
Ja
-
Scart
Nee
MULTIMEDIA
-
Netcast/YouTube
Ja
-
Wireless LAN
Nee
-
DLNA
Ja
-
CIFS
Ja
-
USB-opname (2 , alleen CD)
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Nee
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
iPod dock - gemaakt voor iPod
Nee
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)
Ja
-
M4V
Ja
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
Dolby digital plus
Nee
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS-HD (Master-Audio)
Nee
-
Dolby Prologic II
Nee
RADIO
-
Band
FM
-
Preset-geheugen (aantal)
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
