LG Steam Wasmachines

Stoom verwijdert 99.9% van de allergenen

Stoom verwijdert 99.9% van de allergenen

LG Steam wasmachines verminderen 99.9% van de meest voorkomende allergenen, zoals huisstofmijt, die allergieën of ademhalingsproblemen kunnen veroorzaken.

Stoom verwijdert 99.9% van de allergenen

Bescherm de kleding van je familie met LG Steam

Bescherm de kleding van je familie met LG Steam

Hou je favorite kleding hygiënisch en extra schoon.

Bescherm de kleding van je familie met LG Steam

Bescherm de kleding van je familie met LG Steam

Verwijder Onzichtbare Allergenen

99.9% MINDER ALLERGENEN

Verwijder Onzichtbare Allergenen

De anti-allergie cyclus gebruikt water en warmte om ​​super-desinfecterend stoom te creëren die kleding grondig reinigt, tot 99,9% van de allergenen verwijdert en ook nog zacht houdt. Bekroond met het keurmerk van de British Allergy Foundation, simpelweg de perfecte keuze.

Maak baby kleding extra grondig schoon

BABY STEAM CARE

Maak baby kleding extra grondig schoon

Het Baby Steam Care-programma past gedurende 20 minuten de intense hitte van stoom toe. Dit verwijdert alle hardnekkige vlekken of vuil voordat de wascyclus begint. Nu weet je zeker dat je babykleertjes grondig worden gereinigd.

Verwijdert Kreukels en Vieze Geurtjes in 20 Minuten

STEAM REFRESH™

Verwijdert Kreukels en Vieze Geurtjes in 20 Minuten

Verfris je kleding in een mum van tijd. Steam Refresh™ maakt gebruik van de kracht van stoom om kreukels en geurtjes uit jouw kleding te verwijderen binnen slechts 20 minuten, waardoor je frisse, schone kleding krijgt.

*Steam Refresh™ alleen beschikbaar in Steam+™ en TrueSteam™ modellen

Verzacht Je Kleding met Water

STEAM SOFTENER™

Verzacht Je Kleding met Water

Steam Softener™ verzacht de stof met 100% zuiver water en zonder chemicaliën, waardoor de kleding zacht wordt en lekker aanvoelt voor de huid.

*Steam Softner™ alleen beschikbaar in Steam+™ en TrueSteam™ modellen
*Deze afbeeldingen benadrukken de voordelen van het product voor een beter begrip. Daarom kunnen ze afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.
*Stoomfuncties kunnen per model verschillen. Zie model details voor aankoop.

WASHING MACHINES

