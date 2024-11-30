Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Wat is er zo goed aan LG wasmachines?

De wasmachine in de wasruimte.

Energieklasse A-10%

Energie- en kostenbesparingen

Dekens en kussens liggen naast de wasmachine, en op het kussen staat een pijl die het gewicht van het kussen met 2 kg verhoogt.

2kg grotere capaciteit

Meer capaciteit

Er wordt een wit stuk stof getoond dat in de trommel van de voorste laadkant van de wasmachine wordt gewassen.

Deep-learning AI DD™

Detecteren en aanpassen

Er stroomt wasmiddel in het wasmiddelreservoir van de wasmachine.

ezDispense™​

Precieze hoeveelheden wasmiddel

* De LG AI Direct Drive motor past je wasprogramma, water- en energieverbruik aan op je was. Zo verspil je minder energie.

Triple A

Video onderbrekenTriple AErvaar de triple A-voordelen van LG-wasmachines

Gemarkeerd met "Triple A" voor energie-efficiëntie, centrifugeerprestaties, en geluidsniveau.

Energie-efficiëntie

A

Rang

Centrifugeerprestaties

A

Rang

A

Geluid

Rang

*1) Interne LG-laboratoriumtest op basis van EN60456:2016/A11:2020 met F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energie-, centrifugeer- en geluidswaarden zijn volgens EU 2019/2014. 3) Het resultaat kan afhankelijk zijn van de gebruiksomgeving.

Het label A-10% voor hoge energie-efficiëntie en de grafiek van de energie-efficiëntie worden naast de wasmachine getoond. Achter de wasmachine wordt de groene pijl in opwaartse richting getoond.

Hoge energiezuinigheid

A-10% energiezuinigheid: de slimme manier om te besparen

Bespaar kosten en energie met een uitstekende wasbeurt.

*10% lager in de energie-efficiëntie-index vergeleken met de minimumdrempel van energie-efficiëntieklasse A, zoals bepaald door EU-verordening 2019/2014.

Dekens en kussens liggen naast de wasmachine, en op het kussen staat een pijl die het gewicht van het kussen met 2 kg verhoogt.

Meer capaciteit

Dezelfde grootte, meer inhoud

Was in één keer 2 kg meer kleding in een wasmachine van hetzelfde formaat dankzij een grotere trommelinhoud.

*Trillingssensor alleen inbegrepen bij 615/565 dieptemodel. (behalve dunne type)
*Het nummer van de wrijvingsdemper en de gewichtsbalans kan per model verschillen.
*Verhoogde capaciteit - 3kg in 615mm(Diepte), 2kg in 565mm/475mm(Diepte) 615 Diepte: F4Y9LDP2W vs F14U1JBSK2 / 565 Diepte: F4Y7RYW2W vs FH4U2VCNW2 / 475 Diepte: F2Y7FYPYH vs F2J8HYP2W

Deep-learning AI DD™

Optimaliseer de reinigingsprestaties en bescherm je kleding

Automatische detectie voert het optimale waspatroon uit op basis van het gewicht en de zachtheid van de stof.

*Getest door Intertek op januari 2023. Al Wasprogramma met 3 kg lading vergeleken met Katoencyclus (F4Y7RYW0W). De resultaten kunnen afhankelijk van de kleding en de omgeving verschillen.
*AI-detectie is niet geactiveerd wanneer de optie Stoom is geselecteerd.

ezDispense™

Nauwkeurige en toch flexibele dosering

Geeft automatisch de juiste hoeveelheid wasmiddel af. De wasmiddel- en wasverzachtervakken kunnen samen gebruikt worden voor tot 35 ladingen wasmiddel.

Er stroomt wasmiddel in het wasmiddelreservoir van de wasmachine.

*De productafbeeldingen in de video zijn alleen ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het echte product.
*Was tot 20 keer met het normale doseerniveau (5 kg lading). Getest door het interne LG-lab. Katoencyclus met "Normaal" wasmiddelniveau.
*Was tot 35 ladingen wanneer je zowel het wasmiddel- als het wasverzachtervak als wasmiddel gebruikt. Getest door het interne LG-lab. Resultaten kunnen verschillen afhankelijk van de omgeving.

TurboWash™360˚

Grondige reiniging in 39 minuten

Je kleding wordt in slechts 39 minuten goed en grondig gewassen met TurboWash™ 360˚.

*Getest door Intertek, gebaseerd op IEC 60456 : editie 5.0. TurboWash39 cyclus met 5 kg IEC-laadvermogen in vergelijking met de conventionele katoencyclus met TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). De resultaten kunnen verschillen afhankelijk van de omgeving.

Steam™

Stoom allergenen uit je stoffen

Draag met een gerust hart al je kleding, wetende dat de allergenen worden verminderd dankzij LG Steam™.

Een zachte witte badjas en een knuffeldier worden getoond met stoom in de trommel van de wasmachine.

*Allergy Care-cyclus goedgekeurd door BAF (British Allergy Foundation) vermindert het allergeen van huisstofmijt.

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 