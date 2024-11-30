We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" All-in-One Thin Client voor de gezondheidszorg
Alle specificaties
FUNCTIE
-
Multi - Afmetingen (inch)
23,8"
-
Multi - Type paneel
IPS
-
Multi - Kleurengamma (CIE1976)
72%
-
Multi - Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
16,7 mln
-
Multi - Pixel Pitch (mm)
0,2745 x 0,2745
-
Multi - Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Multi - Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Multi - Helderheid
250 cd/m2 (Typ)
200 cd/m2 (Min)
-
Multi - Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000 : 1 (Typ)
-
Multi - (DFC)
Mega
-
Multi - Responstijd (GTG):
5ms (hoog)
-
Multi - Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178 / 178 (CR≥10)
-
Multi - Oppervlaktebehandeling (weerspiegeling/niet-weerspiegeling)
Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H
FREQUENTIE
-
HDMI - H-frequentie
30~83kHz
-
HDMI - V-frequentie
PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-frequentie)
30~83kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-frequentie)
56~75Hz
RESOLUTIE
-
Signaalingang - D-Sub
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DVI-D
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DisplayPort
Nee
-
Signaalingang - HDMI
1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
-
Signaalingang - Component
Nee
-
Signaalingang - Video
Nee
-
Signaaluitgang - DVI-uitgang
Nee
-
Signaaluitgang - DisplayPort uitgang
Alleen extern: 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz
Uitbreidingsmodus: 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
PC
-
Processor
AMD Pairie Falcon GX-212JJ
-
Besturingssysteem
Non OS
-
Managementconsole
Nee
-
Systeemgeheugen
4GB DDR4
-
Graphics
Geïntegreerde graphics
-
Opslagruimte
32GB (M.2 SSD)
M.2 2280/2242 SSD ondersteund (SATA/PCIe ondersteund)
-
Displaysteun
4096x2160@50Hz, 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 uitgang)
-
ODD
Nee
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
Software TPM
-
Expansieslot
M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1: 32GB SSD, Slot 2: Wifi + Bluetooth-kaart)
*Opmerking: Slot 1 is geschikt voor zowel SATA en PCIe NVMe SSD‘s.
SO-DIMM x 1 (Slot 1: 4GB DDR4)
-
VDI-ondersteuning
Nee
-
Certificaten(gebaseerd of US standaards)
Nee
INTERFACE
-
Netwerk - Draadloos netwerk
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 1x1 AC (AGN ondersteuning, BT 4.0 + LE Combo), interne antenne
-
Netwerk - BT
BT4.0
-
Netwerk - LAN
1 x RJ45 : Ethernet 10/100/1000 (Wake on LAN ondersteuning)
-
Netwerk - Glasvezel
Nee
-
Netwerk - LTE Communicatie
Nee
-
Signaalingang - D-Sub
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DVI
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DisplayPort
Nee
-
Signaalingang - mini DisplayPort
Nee
-
Signaalingang - HDMI
Ja (1.4)
-
Signaalingang - Thunderbolt (Ver)
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DC-in
Ja
-
Signaalingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Verticaal
-
Signaaluitgang - DVI-uitgang
Nee
-
Signaaluitgang - HDMI-uitgang
Nee
-
Signaaluitgang - DisplayPort uitgang
Ja (1.2)
-
Audio-ingang - Audio-ingang pc
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - Mic-in
Ja
-
Audio-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Zijkant
-
Audio-uitgang - RCA
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
Audio-uitgang - Lijnuitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - Optische uitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Zijkant
-
USB
4 x USB2.0, 2 x USB3.0
-
DC-in
Ja
LUIDSPREKER
-
Type
2kan stereo
-
Audiovermogen (watt)
2 x 3W
VERMOGEN
-
Input/Output - Type
Adapter
-
Input/Output - Invoer
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Input/Output - Uitgang
65 watt
-
Input/Output - Batterij
N.v.t.
-
Consumption - Slaapmodus (max)
1,0 watt
-
Consumption - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
0,6 watt
-
Consumption - Lang inactief (Display UIT)
6,0 watt
-
Consumption - Kort inactief (Display AAN)
30 watt
-
Consumption - TEC (kWh)
96,5 kWh
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetsnummer
7
-
Beschrijving toets
MENU, ◀, ▶, OK/INVOER, ▼, ▲, VOEDING
-
Toetstype
Tact
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Wit
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
LED UIT
-
[ Toetslocatie ]
Voor
OSD
-
Taal - Aantal talen
18
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
PC-functies - Webcam
Nee
-
PC-functies - SD kaartsleuf
Nee
-
PC-functies - Enz.
Nee
-
Afbeelding - Beeldmodus
Ja
-
Afbeelding - Verhouding
Ja
-
Afbeelding - PBP/PIP
Nee
-
Afbeelding - Leesmodus
Ja
-
Geluid - Maxx Audio
Ja
-
General Function-sRGB
Nee
-
General Function - DDC/CI
Ja
-
General Function - HDCP
Ja (1.4)
-
General Function - Intelligent auto (Automatische aanpassing)
Ja
-
General Function - Afstandsbediening
Nee
-
General Function - Slot
Ja
-
General Function - Plug-and-play
Ja
-
General Function - Responstijd
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Kleurkalibratie
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Dubbele bediening
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Dubbele slimme oplossing (dubbel web, dubbel display, slimme resolutie)
Nee
-
Speciale functie - Flicker Safe
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Bewegingsenergiebesparing
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Off Timer
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Zesassige regeling
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Superresolutie+
Ja
-
Speciale functies - True Color Pro / kleurenzoeker
Nee
-
Speciale functies - OSC (On Screen Control, schermbediening / gesplitst scherm)
Ja
-
Speciale functies - Voeding opladen
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Touch
Nee
KLEUR
-
Voor
Mat wit (textuur)
-
Afdekplaat achteraan
Mat wit (textuur)
-
Standaard
Mat wit (textuur)
-
Voet
Mat wit (textuur)
BEVEILIGING
-
Kensington-slot
Ja
STANDAARD
-
Voet afneembaar
Ja
-
Zwenkhoek
Ja ('0°~355° (±5°))
-
Hoogtebereik (mm)
130mm
-
Hoogte omlaag (mm)
70mm
-
Draaien
Ja (bidirectioneel, 90º)
-
Mini-PC-beugel voorzien
Nee
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting - BxDxH - Set (met standaard, mm)
553,8 x 512,9 x 240 (mm)
-
Afmeting - BxDxH - Set (zonder standaard, mm)
553,8 x 333,1 x 67,6 (mm)
-
Afmeting - BxDxH - Doos (mm)
626 x 194 x 474 (mm)
-
Afmeting - BxDxH - VESA / Wandmontage (mm)
100 x 100 (wandmontage)
-
Gewicht - Set (met standaard, kg)
6,1 Kg
-
Gewicht - Set (zonder standaard, kg)
3,95 Kg
-
Gewicht - Doos (kg)
8,25 Kg
-
Vulling - Individueel (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)
Nee
-
Vulling - Pallet (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)
440/924/1,008
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Voorzijde omlaag
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Los
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo
-
Handvat
Uitsparing voor hand
STANDAARD
-
TCO (Ver.)
Nee
-
UL(cUL)
Medisch UL
-
TUV-GS
Nee
-
TUV-Ergo
Nee
-
TUV-Type
Nee
-
CB
Medisch CB
-
FCC-B
Ja
-
CE
Medisch CE
-
CCC (voor China)
N.v.t.
-
BSMI (voor Taiwan)
N.v.t.
-
EPA
Nee
-
ISO 9241-307
Nee
-
EPEAT
Nee
-
Windows
Nee
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
ROHS, REACH
Ja
-
Wifi
Nee
-
Bluetooth
Nee
-
PVC-vrij
Nee
-
IEC60601
Ja
-
WEEE
Nee
-
EN
Nee
-
ANSI,AAM(US)
Nee
-
FDA
Ja
-
CE MDD
Ja
-
IP(voor/achter)
Nee
-
Vandalismebestendig
Nee
ACCESSOIRE
-
Stroomadapter
Ja
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
CD (handleiding / software)
Ja (handleiding op papier)
-
Eenvoudige installatiehandleiding
Nee
-
Externe kalibrator
Nee
-
VESA-beugel
NEE
-
Externe antenne (wifi)
Nee
ENZ.
-
Garantie
3 jaar
-
Temperatuurbereik
Bedrijfstemperatuur: 10°C ~ 40°C
Opslag: -20°C ~ 60°C
-
Vochtigheidsbereik
Bedrijfstemperatuur: 20%~80%
Opslagruimte : 10%~85%
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
-
