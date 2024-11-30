Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
24" All-in-One Thin Client voor de gezondheidszorg

24" All-in-One Thin Client voor de gezondheidszorg

24CK560N-3A

24" All-in-One Thin Client voor de gezondheidszorg

Alle specificaties

FUNCTIE

  • Multi - Afmetingen (inch)

    23,8"

  • Multi - Type paneel

    IPS

  • Multi - Kleurengamma (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Multi - Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)

    16,7 mln

  • Multi - Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0,2745 x 0,2745

  • Multi - Beeldverhouding

    16:9

  • Multi - Resolutie

    1920 x 1080

  • Multi - Helderheid

    250 cd/m2 (Typ)
    200 cd/m2 (Min)

  • Multi - Contrastverhouding (origineel)

    1000 : 1 (Typ)

  • Multi - (DFC)

    Mega

  • Multi - Responstijd (GTG):

    5ms (hoog)

  • Multi - Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178 / 178 (CR≥10)

  • Multi - Oppervlaktebehandeling (weerspiegeling/niet-weerspiegeling)

    Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H

FREQUENTIE

  • HDMI - H-frequentie

    30~83kHz

  • HDMI - V-frequentie

    PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-frequentie)

    30~83kHz

  • DisplayPort (V-frequentie)

    56~75Hz

RESOLUTIE

  • Signaalingang - D-Sub

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - DVI-D

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - DisplayPort

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - HDMI

    1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz

  • Signaalingang - Component

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - Video

    Nee

  • Signaaluitgang - DVI-uitgang

    Nee

  • Signaaluitgang - DisplayPort uitgang

    Alleen extern: 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz
    Uitbreidingsmodus: 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

PC

  • Processor

    AMD Pairie Falcon GX-212JJ

  • Besturingssysteem

    Non OS

  • Managementconsole

    Nee

  • Systeemgeheugen

    4GB DDR4

  • Graphics

    Geïntegreerde graphics

  • Opslagruimte

    32GB (M.2 SSD)
    M.2 2280/2242 SSD ondersteund (SATA/PCIe ondersteund)

  • Displaysteun

    4096x2160@50Hz, 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 uitgang)

  • ODD

    Nee

  • TPM (Trust Platform Module)

    Software TPM

  • Expansieslot

    M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1: 32GB SSD, Slot 2: Wifi + Bluetooth-kaart)
    *Opmerking: Slot 1 is geschikt voor zowel SATA en PCIe NVMe SSD‘s.
    SO-DIMM x 1 (Slot 1: 4GB DDR4)

  • VDI-ondersteuning

    Nee

  • Certificaten(gebaseerd of US standaards)

    Nee

INTERFACE

  • Netwerk - Draadloos netwerk

    Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 1x1 AC (AGN ondersteuning, BT 4.0 + LE Combo), interne antenne

  • Netwerk - BT

    BT4.0

  • Netwerk - LAN

    1 x RJ45 : Ethernet 10/100/1000 (Wake on LAN ondersteuning)

  • Netwerk - Glasvezel

    Nee

  • Netwerk - LTE Communicatie

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - D-Sub

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - DVI

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - DisplayPort

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - mini DisplayPort

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - HDMI

    Ja (1.4)

  • Signaalingang - Thunderbolt (Ver)

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - DC-in

    Ja

  • Signaalingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Verticaal

  • Signaaluitgang - DVI-uitgang

    Nee

  • Signaaluitgang - HDMI-uitgang

    Nee

  • Signaaluitgang - DisplayPort uitgang

    Ja (1.2)

  • Audio-ingang - Audio-ingang pc

    Nee

  • Audio-ingang - Mic-in

    Ja

  • Audio-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Zijkant

  • Audio-uitgang - RCA

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - Hoofdtelefoonuitgang

    Ja

  • Audio-uitgang - Lijnuitgang

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - Optische uitgang

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Zijkant

  • USB

    4 x USB2.0, 2 x USB3.0

  • DC-in

    Ja

LUIDSPREKER

  • Type

    2kan stereo

  • Audiovermogen (watt)

    2 x 3W

VERMOGEN

  • Input/Output - Type

    Adapter

  • Input/Output - Invoer

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Input/Output - Uitgang

    65 watt

  • Input/Output - Batterij

    N.v.t.

  • Consumption - Slaapmodus (max)

    1,0 watt

  • Consumption - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)

    0,6 watt

  • Consumption - Lang inactief (Display UIT)

    6,0 watt

  • Consumption - Kort inactief (Display AAN)

    30 watt

  • Consumption - TEC (kWh)

    96,5 kWh

BEDIENINGSTOETS

  • Toetsnummer

    7

  • Beschrijving toets

    MENU, ◀, ▶, OK/INVOER, ▼, ▲, VOEDING

  • Toetstype

    Tact

  • LED-kleur (Aan-modus)

    Wit

  • LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)

    LED UIT

  • [ Toetslocatie ]

    Voor

OSD

  • Taal - Aantal talen

    18

SPECIALE FUNCTIES

  • PC-functies - Webcam

    Nee

  • PC-functies - SD kaartsleuf

    Nee

  • PC-functies - Enz.

    Nee

  • Afbeelding - Beeldmodus

    Ja

  • Afbeelding - Verhouding

    Ja

  • Afbeelding - PBP/PIP

    Nee

  • Afbeelding - Leesmodus

    Ja

  • Geluid - Maxx Audio

    Ja

  • General Function-sRGB

    Nee

  • General Function - DDC/CI

    Ja

  • General Function - HDCP

    Ja (1.4)

  • General Function - Intelligent auto (Automatische aanpassing)

    Ja

  • General Function - Afstandsbediening

    Nee

  • General Function - Slot

    Ja

  • General Function - Plug-and-play

    Ja

  • General Function - Responstijd

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Kleurkalibratie

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Dubbele bediening

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Dubbele slimme oplossing (dubbel web, dubbel display, slimme resolutie)

    Nee

  • Speciale functie - Flicker Safe

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Bewegingsenergiebesparing

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Off Timer

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Zesassige regeling

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Slimme energiebesparing

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Superresolutie+

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - True Color Pro / kleurenzoeker

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - OSC (On Screen Control, schermbediening / gesplitst scherm)

    Ja

  • Speciale functies - Voeding opladen

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Touch

    Nee

KLEUR

  • Voor

    Mat wit (textuur)

  • Afdekplaat achteraan

    Mat wit (textuur)

  • Standaard

    Mat wit (textuur)

  • Voet

    Mat wit (textuur)

BEVEILIGING

  • Kensington-slot

    Ja

STANDAARD

  • Voet afneembaar

    Ja

  • Zwenkhoek

    Ja ('0°~355° (±5°))

  • Hoogtebereik (mm)

    130mm

  • Hoogte omlaag (mm)

    70mm

  • Draaien

    Ja (bidirectioneel, 90º)

  • Mini-PC-beugel voorzien

    Nee

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting - BxDxH - Set (met standaard, mm)

    553,8 x 512,9 x 240 (mm)

  • Afmeting - BxDxH - Set (zonder standaard, mm)

    553,8 x 333,1 x 67,6 (mm)

  • Afmeting - BxDxH - Doos (mm)

    626 x 194 x 474 (mm)

  • Afmeting - BxDxH - VESA / Wandmontage (mm)

    100 x 100 (wandmontage)

  • Gewicht - Set (met standaard, kg)

    6,1 Kg

  • Gewicht - Set (zonder standaard, kg)

    3,95 Kg

  • Gewicht - Doos (kg)

    8,25 Kg

  • Vulling - Individueel (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)

    Nee

  • Vulling - Pallet (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)

    440/924/1,008

WIKKEL

  • Verpakkingsmateriaal

    EPS

  • Stapeltype

    Voorzijde omlaag

  • Verpakkingstype voor standaard

    Los

  • Drukwerk op doos

    Flexo

  • Handvat

    Uitsparing voor hand

STANDAARD

  • TCO (Ver.)

    Nee

  • UL(cUL)

    Medisch UL

  • TUV-GS

    Nee

  • TUV-Ergo

    Nee

  • TUV-Type

    Nee

  • CB

    Medisch CB

  • FCC-B

    Ja

  • CE

    Medisch CE

  • CCC (voor China)

    N.v.t.

  • BSMI (voor Taiwan)

    N.v.t.

  • EPA

    Nee

  • ISO 9241-307

    Nee

  • EPEAT

    Nee

  • Windows

    Nee

  • DisplayPort

    Nee

  • ROHS, REACH

    Ja

  • Wifi

    Nee

  • Bluetooth

    Nee

  • PVC-vrij

    Nee

  • IEC60601

    Ja

  • WEEE

    Nee

  • EN

    Nee

  • ANSI,AAM(US)

    Nee

  • FDA

    Ja

  • CE MDD

    Ja

  • IP(voor/achter)

    Nee

  • Vandalismebestendig

    Nee

ACCESSOIRE

  • Stroomadapter

    Ja

  • Netsnoer

    JA

  • CD (handleiding / software)

    Ja (handleiding op papier)

  • Eenvoudige installatiehandleiding

    Nee

  • Externe kalibrator

    Nee

  • VESA-beugel

    NEE

  • Externe antenne (wifi)

    Nee

ENZ.

  • Garantie

    3 jaar

  • Temperatuurbereik

    Bedrijfstemperatuur: 10°C ~ 40°C
    Opslag: -20°C ~ 60°C

  • Vochtigheidsbereik

    Bedrijfstemperatuur: 20%~80%
    Opslagruimte : 10%~85%

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

