Thin Client box

Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

Thin Client box

CL600W-1C

Thin Client box

(0)
Printen

Alle specificaties

PC

  • Processor

    Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1,5GHz, tot 2,5GHz burst), zonder ventilator

  • Besturingssysteem

    Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB

  • Managementconsole

    Ja

  • Systeemgeheugen

    8GB (2x4GB) DDR4, 2666MHz, 2 SODIMM slots

  • Graphics

    Geïntegreerde graphics

  • Opslagruimte

    128GB, M.2 SSD

  • Displaysteun

    Tot 3 monitoren:
    2560x1600@60Hz (via 1e DisplayPort 1.2 uit)
    3840x2160@60Hz (via 2e DisplayPort 1.2 uit)
    3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)

  • ODD

    N.v.t.

  • TPM (Trust Platform Module)

    Hardware TPM 2.0

  • Expansieslot

    M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1: 128GB SSD, Slot 2 : Wifi + Bluetooth-kaart)
    *Opmerking: Slot 1 moet SATA ondersteunen
    SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1: 4GB DDR4, Slot 2: 4GB DDR4)

  • VDI-ondersteuning

    Vmware View, Citrix Receiver, MS RDP

  • Certificaten(gebaseerd of US standaards)

    Citrix, Microsoft RDP, VMware, PCoIP SW Ready (TBD)

INTERFACE

  • Netwerk - Draadloos netwerk

    Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, externe antenne)

  • Netwerk - BT

    BT5.0

  • Netwerk - LAN

    1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

  • Netwerk - LTE Communicatie

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - D-Sub

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - DVI

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - DisplayPort

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - mini DisplayPort

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - HDMI

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - Thunderbolt (Ver)

    Nee

  • Signaalingang - DC-in

    Ja

  • Signaalingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Horizontaal

  • Signaaluitgang - DVI-uitgang

    Nee

  • Signaaluitgang - HDMI-uitgang

    Nee

  • Signaaluitgang - DisplayPort uitgang

    2 x DisplayPort 1.2 uit

  • Audio-ingang - Audio-ingang pc

    Nee

  • Audio-ingang - Mic-in

    1 x 3,5mm audio-mic combojack (CTIA-type)

  • Audio-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Horizontaal (voorzijde)

  • Audio-uitgang - RCA

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - Hoofdtelefoonuitgang

    1 x 3,5mm audio-mic combojack (CTIA-type)

  • Audio-uitgang - Lijnuitgang

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - Optische uitgang

    Nee

  • Audio-uitgang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Horizontaal (voorzijde)

  • USB

    2 x USB 2.0 Type-A (voorzijde)
    4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A (achterzijde)
    1x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C met DP1.2 (achterzijde)

  • DC-in

    Ja

LUIDSPREKER

  • Type

    Monoluidspreker

  • Audiovermogen (watt)

    1,2W

VERMOGEN

  • Input/Output - Type

    Adapter

  • Input/Output - Invoer

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Input/Output - Uitgang

    65 watt

  • Input/Output - Batterij

    Nee

  • Consumption - Slaapmodus (max)

    1,2 watt (In DV-stadium)

  • Consumption - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)

    1,0 watt (In DV-stadium)

  • Consumption - Lang inactief (Display UIT)

    6,0 watt (In DV-stadium)

  • Consumption - Kort inactief (Display AAN)

    6,0 watt (In DV-stadium)

  • Consumption - TEC (kWh)

    27,0 kWh (In DV-stadium)

BEDIENINGSTOETS

  • Toetsnummer

    1

  • Beschrijving toets

    Vermogen

  • Toetstype

    Tact

  • LED-kleur (Aan-modus)

    Wit (PC-voeding/HDD)

  • LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)

    LED UIT

  • [ Toetslocatie ]

    Voor

SPECIALE FUNCTIES

  • PC-functies - Webcam

    Nee

  • PC-functies - SD kaartsleuf

    Nee

  • PC-functies - Enz.

    Nee

  • Afbeelding - Beeldmodus

    Nee

  • Afbeelding - Verhouding

    Nee

  • Afbeelding - PBP / PIP

    Nee

  • Afbeelding - Leesmodus

    Nee

  • Geluid - Maxx Audio

    Nee

  • General Function - sRGB

    Nee

  • General Function - DDC/CI

    Nee

  • General Function - HDCP

    Nee

  • General Function - Intelligent auto (Automatische aanpassing)

    Nee

  • General Function - Afstandsbediening

    Nee

  • General Function - Slot

    Nee

  • General Function - Plug-and-play

    Nee

  • General Function - Responstijd

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Kleurkalibratie

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Dubbele bediening

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Dubbele slimme oplossing (dubbel web, dubbel display, slimme resolutie)

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Flicker Safe

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Bewegingsenergiebesparing

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Off Timer

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Zesassige regeling

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Slimme energiebesparing

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Superresolutie+

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - True Color Pro / kleurenzoeker

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - OSC (On Screen Control, schermbediening / gesplitst scherm)

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Voeding opladen

    Nee

  • Speciale functies - Touch

    Nee

KLEUR

  • Voor

    Mat zwarte (textuur)

  • Afdekplaat achteraan

    Mat zwarte (textuur)

  • Standaard

    Mat zwarte (textuur)

  • Voet

    N.v.t.

BEVEILIGING

  • Kensington-slot

    Ja

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting - BxDxH - Set (met standaard, mm)

    N.v.t.

  • Afmeting - BxDxH - Set (zonder standaard, mm)

    199mm x 35mm x 137mm

  • Afmeting - BxDxH - Doos (mm)

    260mm x 101mm x 164mm

  • Afmeting - BxDxH - VESA / Wandmontage (mm)

    100 x 100, 75 x 75 (wandmontage)

  • Gewicht - Set (met standaard, kg)

    0,82kg

  • Gewicht - Set (zonder standaard, kg)

    0,8kg

  • Gewicht - Doos (kg)

    1,685kg

  • Vulling - Individueel (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)

    Nee

  • Vulling - Pallet (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)

    3,000/6,300/7,560

WIKKEL

  • Verpakkingsmateriaal

    A-groef

  • Stapeltype

    Verticaal

  • Verpakkingstype voor standaard

    Nee

  • Drukwerk op doos

    Flexo

  • Handvat

    Nee

STANDAARD

  • TCO (Ver.)

    Nee

  • UL(cUL)

    JA

  • TUV-Ergo

    JA

  • TUV-GS

    JA

  • TUV-Type

    JA

  • CB

    JA

  • FCC-B

    JA

  • CE

    JA

  • CCC (voor China)

    N.v.t.

  • BSMI (voor Taiwan)

    N.v.t.

  • EPA

    Ja(7.0)

  • ISO 9241-307

    Nee

  • EPEAT

    Ja (Bronze,US/DG) - TBD

  • Windows

    Nee

  • DisplayPort

    Nee

  • ROHS, REACH

    ROHS, REACH

  • Wifi

    Nee

  • Bluetooth

    Nee

  • PVC-vrij

    NEE

  • IEC60601

    NEE

  • WEEE

    Ja

  • EN

    Nee

  • ANSI,AAM(US)

    Nee

  • FDA

    Nee

  • CE MDD

    Nee

  • IP (voor/achter)

    Nee

  • Vandalismebestendig

    Nee

ACCESSOIRE

  • Stroomadapter

    Ja

  • Netsnoer

    JA

  • CD (handleiding / software)

    Ja (handleiding op papier)

  • Eenvoudige installatiehandleiding

    Nee

  • Externe kalibrator

    Nee

  • VESA-beugel

    Horizontaal/verticaal voet en
    VESA / Wandmontage

  • Externe antenne (wifi)

    Ja

ENZ.

  • Garantie

    3 jaar

  • Temperatuurbereik

    Bedrijfstemperatuur: 10°C ~ 40°C
    Opslag: -20°C ~ 60°C

  • Vochtigheidsbereik

    Bedrijfstemperatuur: 20%~80%
    Opslagruimte : 10%~90%

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

