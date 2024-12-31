We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Thin Client box
Alle specificaties
PC
-
Processor
Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1,5GHz, tot 2,5GHz burst), zonder ventilator
-
Besturingssysteem
Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB
-
Managementconsole
Ja
-
Systeemgeheugen
8GB (2x4GB) DDR4, 2666MHz, 2 SODIMM slots
-
Graphics
Geïntegreerde graphics
-
Opslagruimte
128GB, M.2 SSD
-
Displaysteun
Tot 3 monitoren:
2560x1600@60Hz (via 1e DisplayPort 1.2 uit)
3840x2160@60Hz (via 2e DisplayPort 1.2 uit)
3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)
-
ODD
N.v.t.
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
Hardware TPM 2.0
-
Expansieslot
M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1: 128GB SSD, Slot 2 : Wifi + Bluetooth-kaart)
*Opmerking: Slot 1 moet SATA ondersteunen
SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1: 4GB DDR4, Slot 2: 4GB DDR4)
-
VDI-ondersteuning
Vmware View, Citrix Receiver, MS RDP
-
Certificaten(gebaseerd of US standaards)
Citrix, Microsoft RDP, VMware, PCoIP SW Ready (TBD)
INTERFACE
-
Netwerk - Draadloos netwerk
Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, externe antenne)
-
Netwerk - BT
BT5.0
-
Netwerk - LAN
1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)
-
Netwerk - LTE Communicatie
Nee
-
Signaalingang - D-Sub
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DVI
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DisplayPort
Nee
-
Signaalingang - mini DisplayPort
Nee
-
Signaalingang - HDMI
Nee
-
Signaalingang - Thunderbolt (Ver)
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DC-in
Ja
-
Signaalingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Horizontaal
-
Signaaluitgang - DVI-uitgang
Nee
-
Signaaluitgang - HDMI-uitgang
Nee
-
Signaaluitgang - DisplayPort uitgang
2 x DisplayPort 1.2 uit
-
Audio-ingang - Audio-ingang pc
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - Mic-in
1 x 3,5mm audio-mic combojack (CTIA-type)
-
Audio-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Horizontaal (voorzijde)
-
Audio-uitgang - RCA
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
1 x 3,5mm audio-mic combojack (CTIA-type)
-
Audio-uitgang - Lijnuitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - Optische uitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Horizontaal (voorzijde)
-
USB
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A (voorzijde)
4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A (achterzijde)
1x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C met DP1.2 (achterzijde)
-
DC-in
Ja
LUIDSPREKER
-
Type
Monoluidspreker
-
Audiovermogen (watt)
1,2W
VERMOGEN
-
Input/Output - Type
Adapter
-
Input/Output - Invoer
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Input/Output - Uitgang
65 watt
-
Input/Output - Batterij
Nee
-
Consumption - Slaapmodus (max)
1,2 watt (In DV-stadium)
-
Consumption - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
1,0 watt (In DV-stadium)
-
Consumption - Lang inactief (Display UIT)
6,0 watt (In DV-stadium)
-
Consumption - Kort inactief (Display AAN)
6,0 watt (In DV-stadium)
-
Consumption - TEC (kWh)
27,0 kWh (In DV-stadium)
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetsnummer
1
-
Beschrijving toets
Vermogen
-
Toetstype
Tact
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Wit (PC-voeding/HDD)
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
LED UIT
-
[ Toetslocatie ]
Voor
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
PC-functies - Webcam
Nee
-
PC-functies - SD kaartsleuf
Nee
-
PC-functies - Enz.
Nee
-
Afbeelding - Beeldmodus
Nee
-
Afbeelding - Verhouding
Nee
-
Afbeelding - PBP / PIP
Nee
-
Afbeelding - Leesmodus
Nee
-
Geluid - Maxx Audio
Nee
-
General Function - sRGB
Nee
-
General Function - DDC/CI
Nee
-
General Function - HDCP
Nee
-
General Function - Intelligent auto (Automatische aanpassing)
Nee
-
General Function - Afstandsbediening
Nee
-
General Function - Slot
Nee
-
General Function - Plug-and-play
Nee
-
General Function - Responstijd
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Kleurkalibratie
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Dubbele bediening
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Dubbele slimme oplossing (dubbel web, dubbel display, slimme resolutie)
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Flicker Safe
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Bewegingsenergiebesparing
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Off Timer
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Zesassige regeling
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Slimme energiebesparing
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Superresolutie+
Nee
-
Speciale functies - True Color Pro / kleurenzoeker
Nee
-
Speciale functies - OSC (On Screen Control, schermbediening / gesplitst scherm)
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Voeding opladen
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Touch
Nee
KLEUR
-
Voor
Mat zwarte (textuur)
-
Afdekplaat achteraan
Mat zwarte (textuur)
-
Standaard
Mat zwarte (textuur)
-
Voet
N.v.t.
BEVEILIGING
-
Kensington-slot
Ja
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting - BxDxH - Set (met standaard, mm)
N.v.t.
-
Afmeting - BxDxH - Set (zonder standaard, mm)
199mm x 35mm x 137mm
-
Afmeting - BxDxH - Doos (mm)
260mm x 101mm x 164mm
-
Afmeting - BxDxH - VESA / Wandmontage (mm)
100 x 100, 75 x 75 (wandmontage)
-
Gewicht - Set (met standaard, kg)
0,82kg
-
Gewicht - Set (zonder standaard, kg)
0,8kg
-
Gewicht - Doos (kg)
1,685kg
-
Vulling - Individueel (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)
Nee
-
Vulling - Pallet (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)
3,000/6,300/7,560
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
A-groef
-
Stapeltype
Verticaal
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Nee
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo
-
Handvat
Nee
STANDAARD
-
TCO (Ver.)
Nee
-
UL(cUL)
JA
-
TUV-Ergo
JA
-
TUV-GS
JA
-
TUV-Type
JA
-
CB
JA
-
FCC-B
JA
-
CE
JA
-
CCC (voor China)
N.v.t.
-
BSMI (voor Taiwan)
N.v.t.
-
EPA
Ja(7.0)
-
ISO 9241-307
Nee
-
EPEAT
Ja (Bronze,US/DG) - TBD
-
Windows
Nee
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
ROHS, REACH
ROHS, REACH
-
Wifi
Nee
-
Bluetooth
Nee
-
PVC-vrij
NEE
-
IEC60601
NEE
-
WEEE
Ja
-
EN
Nee
-
ANSI,AAM(US)
Nee
-
FDA
Nee
-
CE MDD
Nee
-
IP (voor/achter)
Nee
-
Vandalismebestendig
Nee
ACCESSOIRE
-
Stroomadapter
Ja
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
CD (handleiding / software)
Ja (handleiding op papier)
-
Eenvoudige installatiehandleiding
Nee
-
Externe kalibrator
Nee
-
VESA-beugel
Horizontaal/verticaal voet en
VESA / Wandmontage
-
Externe antenne (wifi)
Ja
ENZ.
-
Garantie
3 jaar
-
Temperatuurbereik
Bedrijfstemperatuur: 10°C ~ 40°C
Opslag: -20°C ~ 60°C
-
Vochtigheidsbereik
Bedrijfstemperatuur: 20%~80%
Opslagruimte : 10%~90%
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
