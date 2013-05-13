LG Direct Drive Motor receives certification from the VDE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday 14 May, Auckland, New Zealand – LG ELECTRONICS (LG) announced that its Direct Drive motor, used in its innovative washing machines, has been recognised for its durability byone of Europe’s largest scientific and technical associations, VDE (Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker). Based on the testing of 4.2 wash cycles a week and 220 cycles a year, VDE determined that LG’s Direct Drive motor would last for at least 20 years and approximately 4,400 cycles.

“This recognition reflects LG’s growing reputation for producing appliances that are reliable and durable” said Glen Chean, National Marketing Manager for LG Electronics in New Zealand. “We’re delighted to have been given this endorsement. LG has continually strived to develop products and technologies that would stand the test of time,”

All LG front and top-loading washing machines are equipped with the advanced Direct Drive motor and is further backed by a 10-year Direct Drive motor warranty.

The best-selling brand of front load washing machines in the United States for six consecutive years*, LG was the one of the first manufacturers to attach a Direct Drive motor directly to the front load washing machine’s drum reducing energy consumption as well as noise and vibration.

*based on Stevenson TraQline data for residential front load laundry from 2007 to 2012 as measured yearly January 1st to December 31st.

