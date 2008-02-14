LG Electronics Steams Ahead With Eco-Friendly Washer Technology

Stylish new steam washer and dryers available now in New Zealand

LG Electronics, a pioneer in home appliance technology, has unveiled its latest invention. The Combined Steam Washer and Dryer from LG is set to revolutionise the laundry process, offering the latest advancement in eco-friendly steam technology.

Available in white matte and striking gloss black - a finish and style that gets men talking about the laundry! LG?s stylish new combined Steam Washer and Dryers seamlessly automate the entire laundering process, providing a simple, convenient and more hygienic way to wash and dry clothes.

Where traditional high heat washing processes waste energy heating up water, the Steam Washer and Dryer uses steam for improved washing performance with just a fraction of the energy.

The all in one LG Combined Steam Washer and Dryer optimises the use of living space making it the perfect wash and dry solution no matter the size of the laundry. LG?s new steam technology also reduces creasing in garments decreasing the need for ironing.

LG's latest technology does its bit for New Zealand's asthma and allergy sufferers. Utilising steam technology in the washing process, the Combined Washer and Dryer range provides asthma and allergy friendly benefits.