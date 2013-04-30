LG Expands L-Series range with debut of Optimus L9

The LG Optimus L9 will continue LG’s stylish L-Series line-up of smartphones. Following the successful launches of the Optimus L3, Optimus L5, and Optimus L7 in 2012, the Optimus L9 is set to continue the success of the L-Series range.



Inheriting LG’s premium L-Style design philosophy, the Optimus L9 has a 9.1mm thin body with a slimming metallic streak, and is shaped in a modern square format that provides a comfortable grip, making the most of its slim and stylish design.



The large 4.7-inch IPS (In-Plane Switching) display on the Optimus L9 delivers clear and true-to-life images with incredible detail for a heightened viewing experience. The high-density 2,150mAh battery powers the attractive handset, and users will experience innovative built- in features designed to make it delightfully easyand functional to use.



The Optimus L9 was developed to be smart, and with LG’s differentiated User Experience (UX) features such as Quick Translator™, the My Style Keypad™ function, and the increasingly popular QuickMemo™, this is certainly the case.



The Quick Translator™ app translates not only words, but also entire sentences and phrases with a simple scan from over 44 foreign languages. Using Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, it recognises letters upon scanning with the camera and utilises an electronic dictionary or online translation engine to translate words, sentences, or phrases.



The MyStyle Keypad™ function comfortably adjusts the key formation of the keypad according to whether the user is texting with one hand (right or left-handed) or with two hands, thus providing a versatile and comfortable user experience.



With the inclusion of LG’s QuickMemo™, the Optimus L9 also lets users capture images, write memos, and share ideas by simply using their fingers to write a message on the screen. This is a perfect solution for those times when you can’t seem to find a pen anywhere, or for when you want to have some fun and share captured images along with notes on the images with friends and family.



“The Optimus L9 is a great smartphone and will appeal to discerning and extremely style driven consumers that are after a well featured premium handset with Android software,” said Riccardo Perawiti, NZ Business Manager - Mobile, LG New Zealand.

“LG will continue to offer differentiated value throughout our handset range and the Optimus L9 is a fantastic example of the great feature set and technology we can deliver in a compelling price package. Our impressive product line-up will see LG continue to advance its smartphone presence in the New Zealand market.”



Key Specifications:

• Operating System: Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

• Processor: 1GHz Dual-Core

• Main Display: 4.7-inch IPS Display

• Memory: 1GB DDR2 (RAM) / 4GB e-MMC

• Camera: 8MP rear / VGA front

• Battery: 2,150mAh SiO+

• Size: 131.9 x 68.2 x 9.1mm

• Colours: Available in Black

• Available from the Early May, 2013

• RRP: $499

• Retailers: Telecom



