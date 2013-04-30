LG Optimus L5II begins global rollout

LG’s Optimus L SeriesII family of devices welcomed another member with the launch of the Optimus L5II, showcasing LG’s Latest UX Innovations and High Style Aesthetics.

The core design elements of the Optimus L5II includes Seamless Layout crafted to fit comfortably in the hand, sleek and balanced design with Laser Cut Contour, Radiant Rear Design made of premium materials and Smart LED Lighting around the home button with various colours to alert users. LG’s Smart LED Lighting alerts the user to missed calls and messages – among other notifications – with various colours. What’s more, LG’s premium user experience (UX) features get a boost from Android’s operating system, Jelly Bean 4.1.2, along with a polished user interface, vivid display and long-lasting battery.

New UX enhancements include Quick Button, which enables users to launch the QuickMemo™ app with a single push of a button. With the inclusion of LG’s QuickMemo™, the Optimus L5II also lets users capture images, write memos, and share ideas by simply using their fingers to write a message on the screen. This is a perfect solution for those times when you can’t seem to find a pen anywhere, or for when you want to have some fun and share captured images along with notes on the images with friends and family.

LG made user safety a top priority as part of its enhanced UX and equipped theOptimus L5II with Safety Care™. Safety Care™ provides real-world assistance when it is needed the most, allowing the user to alert pre-selected recipients in urgent situations with three useful functions that include Emergency Call Forwarding, Phone Non-Usage and My Location Notice.

“The Optimus L5II will offer consumers another great option among devices in the premium 3G market,” said Riccardo Perawiti, NZ Business Manager - Mobile, LG New Zealand. “We believe that the Optimus L5II will prove to be irresistible to people looking for a feature-rich smartphone that complements their unique and individual styles.”

Key Specifications:

Operating System: Android Jelly Bean 4.1.2

Processor: 1 GHz Single Core

Display: 4.0-inch WVGA

Memory: 4 GB / 512 MB RAM

Camera: 5.0MP with LED Flash

Battery: 1,700mAh

Size: 117.5 x 62.2 x 9.3mm

Colours: Available in Titanium

Available mid May, 2013

RRP: $299

Retailers: Telecom

For more information or images, please contact Lily & Louis:

Jacqui Ansin Jade Hart

09 360 4466 09 360 4466

021 503 335 021 346 667

jacqui.ansin@lilyandlouis.com jade.hart@lilyandlouis.com