Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Optimus L5II begins global rollout

CORPORATE 04/30/2013
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

LG’s Optimus L SeriesII family of devices welcomed another member with the launch of the Optimus L5II, showcasing LG’s Latest UX Innovations and High Style Aesthetics.

 

The core design elements of the Optimus L5II includes Seamless Layout crafted to fit comfortably in the hand, sleek and balanced design with Laser Cut ContourRadiant Rear Design made of premium materials and Smart LED Lighting around the home button with various colours to alert users. LG’s Smart LED Lighting alerts the user to missed calls and messages – among other notifications – with various colours. What’s more, LG’s premium user experience (UX) features get a boost from Android’s operating system, Jelly Bean 4.1.2, along with a polished user interface, vivid display and long-lasting battery.

 

New UX enhancements include Quick Button, which enables users to launch the QuickMemo app with a single push of a button. With the inclusion of LG’s QuickMemo, the Optimus L5II also lets users capture images, write memos, and share ideas by simply using their fingers to write a message on the screen. This is a perfect solution for those times when you can’t seem to find a pen anywhere, or for when you want to have some fun and share captured images along with notes on the images with friends and family. 

 

LG made user safety a top priority as part of its enhanced UX and equipped theOptimus L5II with Safety Care. Safety Care provides real-world assistance when it is needed the most, allowing the user to alert pre-selected recipients in urgent situations with three useful functions that include Emergency Call ForwardingPhone Non-Usage and My Location Notice.

 

“The Optimus L5II will offer consumers another great option among devices in the premium 3G market,” said Riccardo Perawiti, NZ Business Manager - Mobile, LG New Zealand. “We believe that the Optimus L5II will prove to be irresistible to people looking for a feature-rich smartphone that complements their unique and individual styles.”

 

Key Specifications:

                             

  • Operating System: Android Jelly Bean 4.1.2
  • Processor: 1 GHz Single Core
  • Display: 4.0-inch WVGA
  • Memory: 4 GB / 512 MB RAM
  • Camera: 5.0MP with LED Flash
  • Battery: 1,700mAh
  • Size: 117.5 x 62.2 x 9.3mm
  • Colours: Available in Titanium

 

Available mid May, 2013

RRP: $299

Retailers: Telecom

For more information or images, please contact Lily & Louis:

 

Jacqui Ansin                                     Jade Hart

09 360 4466                                     09 360 4466

021 503 335                                     021 346 667

jacqui.ansin@lilyandlouis.com           jade.hart@lilyandlouis.com

Back To List