Mobile Innovation Meets Avant-Garde Design
Auckland, New Zealand, October 24, 2007 - LG Electronics (LG), a pioneer in consumer electronics and mobile phones, and PRADA, one of the world's leading brands in the luxury goods industry , unveil the first completely touch screen mobile phone. The PRADA Phone by LG (KE850) is a real breakthrough in the industry, as it is a unique, sophisticated and elegant mobile phone with the first complete advanced touch interface.
LG and PRADA have worked closely together on every aspect of the product, from handset development to marketing combining the attention to detail and uncompromising quality of PRADA design with the trademark technological innovation of LG mobile.
PRADA's involvement extends beyond exterior aesthetics to the key elements of the user experience such as the advanced touch interface, ring tones, pre-loaded content, mobile phone accessories and the exclusive leather case, inspired by the classic Italian craftsmen tradition.
"We at LG are exceptionally proud of the PRADA Phone by LG" says Dr. Scott Ahn, President & CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. He continues, "The two companies have worked together seamlessly towards a truly shared vision, to develop one of the most beautifully stylish handsets the market has ever seen."
Visiting LG Headquarters in Seoul, Korea, Mr. Patrizio Bertelli, President and CEO of PRADA, said: "As we do with ready-to-wear and accessories, we were looking at a break-through. Consistent with our approach, we are not branding an existing product; rather, Miuccia and I have been working with LG to give this new phone a very strong character and unique style, both in its contents and in its design. We, just like our partners at LG, are known for the attention to detail and uncompromising quality of our products. And we find these characteristics in the new mobile phone."
The PRADA Phone by LG introduces the world's first advanced touch interface which eliminates the conventional keypad making the overall usage experience a highly tactile one. An extra wide LCD screen maximizes visual impact, allowing the user to benefit from several key features of the phone, including the 2 megapixel camera featuring Schneider-Kreuznach lens, video player and document viewer capacity. Above all, these features contribute to the phone's beautifully sleek and simplistic appearance.
Glowing icons on the face of the phone disappear when not in use to reveal a pure, un-adulterated black exterior. The phone is ultra thin (just 12 mm), nonetheless it hosts an array of additional multimedia functions, including an MP3 player and a music multitasking function for messaging. It also boasts an external memory slot, allowing the user to increase memory capacity for images, music and film clips.
The PRADA Phone by LG is available from Vodafone retailers throughout New Zealand at a recommended retail price of $1,299.00.
For further information on LG mobile handsets, please visit www.lgpradaphone.com
Features
- Capacitive Touch Screen
- Music Player (MP3, ACC, ACC+, WMA, RA)
- Music Multitasking (Messaging)
- Video Player (MPEG4, H.263, H.264)
- Macromedia Flash UI
- Document Viewer (ppt, doc, xls, pdf, txt )
Specifications
- EDGE Tri-Band (900/1800/1900)
- 98.8 54 12 mm
- 2M CMOS Camera / LED Flash
- External Memory Slot (Micro SD)
- Innerpack Battery 800mAh
- Bluetooth 2.0, USB 2.0, USB Mass storage
###
About PRADA
PRADA is one of the world's leading brands in design, production and distribution of luxury ready-to-wear, handbags, small leather goods, footwear, eyewear and fragrances. PRADA, together with Miu Miu, Church's and Car Shoe, is part of the PRADA Group, which operates 237 stores in major markets around the world and distributes its products through a network of selected, high-end multi-brand shops and luxury department stores.
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 06657.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 82,000 people working in over 120 operations including 80 subsidiaries around the world. Comprising four business units -- Mobile Communications, Digital Appliance, Digital Display and Digital Media with 2006 global sales of US $38.6 billion -- LG Electronics is the world?s largest producer of CDMA handsets, air conditioners, optical storage products, DVD players and home theater systems.
LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is the world?s leading provider of UMTS (WCDMA),
CDMA and GSM handsets, which have been designed to improve the value of customer life. With a total range of wired and wireless solutions, the company is rapidly establishing a global presence and growing its international market share in 3G handsets. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.
For further information, please contact:
LG Electronics Contacts
Elaine Koller
Senior Account Director
Cathy Campbell Communications
Tel : +64 (0)9 368 5100
Mobile Phone : +64 (0)21 744988
Email : elaine@ccc.net.nz
PRADA Contacts
Kim Stringer
Tel: +44 207 3992030
Fax: +44 207 3992050
kim.stringer@prada.com
Alessio Vannetti
Tel: +39 02 5419 21
Fax: +39 02 5419 2930
alessio.vannetti@prada.com
