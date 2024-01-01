Nueva Señalización Estándar UHD de alta visibilidad UH5J-H

About Cookies on This Site

98UH5J-H

Nueva señalización estándar UHD de alta visibilidad

Una pantalla que muestra los contenidos de la reunión se instala en la pared de la sala de reuniones.

* Todas las imágenes en esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Brillo de pantalla adecuado

Con un brillo recomendado de 500 cd/m² para la pantalla en interiores, la serie UH5J-H presenta el contenido de manera clara y atrae la atención del público, lo que la hace la pantalla más idónea para el marketing en salas de reuniones, aeropuertos, venta minorista, centros comerciales, etc.

La UH5J-H tiene un brillo de 500 nits, por lo que es claramente visible, incluso bajo una luz fuerte.

* Las imágenes reales disponibles pueden diferir de las imágenes que se muestran a modo de ejemplo.

Alto rendimiento con webOS

La plataforma webOS de LG mejora la conveniencia del usuario con una GUI (interfaz gráfica de usuario) intuitiva y herramientas de desarrollo de aplicaciones simples.

Se pueden realizar varias tareas al mismo tiempo con la GUI intuitiva.

Revestimiento de protección

En distintos lugares, la serie UH5J-H no puede evitar la exposición a entornos que contengan polvo, humedad, etc., lo que puede obstaculizar el rendimiento con el tiempo. El revestimiento de protección en el tablero de alimentación reduce los riesgos, protegiendo la serie UH5J-H de la sal, el polvo, el polvo de hierro, la humedad, etc.

La UH5J-H tiene un revestimiento de protección en el tablero de alimentación para proteger la pared de video incluso en un ambiente salado o húmedo.

* Las imágenes reales (pantalla de señalización) disponibles pueden diferir de las imágenes que se muestran a modo de ejemplo.

La UH5J-H tiene certificación IP5x, por lo que está protegida contra el polvo y tiene menos riesgo de degradación del rendimiento.

Diseño con certificación IP5x

La certificación a prueba de polvo IP5x garantiza que el producto esté protegido contra el polvo, lo que elimina el riesgo de degradación del rendimiento.

El sistema de control AV ayuda a los usuarios a controlar la UH5J-H.

Compatible con el sistema de control AV

La serie UH5J-H está certificada por Crestron Connected® para una alta compatibilidad con los controles profesionales de AV con el fin de conseguir una integración perfecta y un control automatizado*, lo que aumenta la eficiencia de la gestión empresarial.

* Control basado en la red
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

Tecnología de paneles

IPS

Tipo de luz de fondo

Direct

Relación de aspecto

16:9

Resolución nativa

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Frecuencia de actualización

60hz

Brillo

500nit (Typ.)

Relación de contraste

1,200:1

Dinámica CR

1,000,000:1

Gama de colores

BT709 95%

Ángulo de visión (AxV)

178º x 178º

Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

1.07 mil millones de colores

Tiempo de respuesta

8ms (G to G)

Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

Haze 28%

Vida útil

50,000 horas (típ.)

Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

24/7

Retrato/Paisaje

Sí/Sí

Transparencia

N/D

QWP (Placa de cuarto de onda)

N/D

CONECTIVIDAD

Entrada HDMI

SÍ (3ea)

Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

2.2/1.4

DP In

SÍ (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

Entrada DVI-D

SÍ (HDCP 1.4)

Entrada RGB

NO

Entrada de audio

Entrada RS232C

Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

SÍ (1ea)

Entrada de infrarrojos

Entrada USB

USB 2.0 tipo A (1ea)

Salida de HDMI

Salida de DP

NO

Salida de audio

USB táctil

NO

Salida de altavoz externo

NO

Salida RS232C

Salida RJ45 (LAN)

NO

Salida de infrarrojos

NO

Conexión en cadena

Entrada: HDMI, DP / Salida: HDMI

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

Color del marco

Black

Ancho del marco

Even bezel : 14.9 mm

Peso (Cabezal)

166 Kg

Peso empaquetado

104.5 Kg (With Pallet)

Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

2,191.8 x 1,246.8 x 86.1mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

Dimensión del monitor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad)

N/D

Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

2,342 x 1,386 x 420 mm

Manija

Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

800 x 400 mm

Peso (Cabezal + Soporte)

N/D

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

Memoria interna (eMMC)

16 GB

Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

Sensor de temperatura

Sensor de brillo automático

Sensor de píxeles

NO

Sensor de proximidad

NO

Sensor de corriente

NO

Sensor BLU

NO

Sensor de humedad

NO

Sensor de aceleración (giroscopio)

Indicador de encendido

NO

Llave local de operación

VENTILADOR (Incorporado)

NO

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

webOS 6.0

Programación de contenidos locales

Administrador de grupo

USB Plug & Play

Conmutador

Imagen del logotipo de arranque

Imagen sin señal

Sincronización RS232C

Sincronización de red local

Sincronización de retroiluminación

NO

PIP

PBP

SI (4PBP)

Compartir pantalla

Etiqueta de video

SÍ (4 etiquetas de video)

Reproducir vía URL

Rotación de pantalla

Rotación de entrada externa

Reproducción sin obstáculos

Configuración del modo mosaico

Configuración de clonación de datos

SNMP

Método ISM

ID de configuración automática

Estado del envío

Administrador de control

Certificación Cisco

Crestron Connected

Ahorro de energía inteligente

modo PM

Despertador en LAN

Network Ready

Faro

HDMI-CEC

Configuración del servidor de SI

webRTC

Pro:Idiom

Compensación de brillo

NO

Ajuste de blanco y negro por escala de grises

NO

Inversión de escaneo

NO

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

Temperatura de funcionamiento

0 °C to 40 °C

Humedad de funcionamiento

10 % to 80 %

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Tipo de alimentación

Energía integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Típ.

420 W

Máx.

620 W

BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

1,434 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2,117 BTU/Hr(Max)

Ahorro de energía inteligente (70%)

294 W

DPM

0.5W

Apagado

0.5W

SONIDO

Altavoz (incorporado)

SÍ (10W x 2)

CERTIFICACIÓN

Seguridad

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP/Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / YES

ePEAT (solo en los Estados Unidos)

NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

Compatible con tipo OPS

NO

Potencia OPS integrada

NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

SuperSign CMS

SuperSign Control+

SuperSign WB

Nube SuperSign

Promota

Sí (No disponible para UE/CIS)

CMS móvil

Connected Care

IDIOMA

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESORIO

Básico

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Opcional

Eliminar

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

Compatibilidad de superposición táctil

N/D

Calibración inteligente

N/D

Inclinación (boca arriba)

N/D

Inclinación (boca abajo)

N/D

Calificación IP

N/D

Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

Protección de energía

N/D

Luz solar directa

N/D

Para obtener a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.