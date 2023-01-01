About Cookies on This Site

Serie Ultra Alto Brillo

GSEH060-GR

Serie Ultra Alto Brillo

(2)
Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Serie Ultra Alto Brillo

Un LED grande está instalado en la pared exterior del sexto piso de un edificio. Incluso bajo la fuerte luz del sol, el contenido de la pantalla es claramente visible.

* Todas las imágenes en esta página son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Ultra Alto Brillo

Con un gran brillo de 8500 nits, ofrece contenido claramente y atrae la atención del público, que es la pantalla adecuada para la visibilidad en exteriores.

Bajo la fuerte luz del sol, la pantalla LED de 5000 nits se vuelve borrosa por la luz y no se puede ver con claridad, mientras que la pantalla LED de 8500 nits es claramente visible.

El gabinete GSEH es 1,5 veces más grande que el gabinete de LED convencional.

Instalación Rápida

La serie GSEH es 1,5 veces más grande que un armario LED convencional, por lo que es mucho más fácil colocar una pantalla del mismo tamaño.

* El tamaño normal es de 1,536 × 1,536 m excepto GSEH060 (1,152 × 768 mm
* El tamaño del gabinete de LED convencional (p. ej., serie GSED) es de 1,0 × 1,0 m
Muestra la imagen ampliada de una bisagra en L que se encuentra en la parte trasera del producto.

Fácil Mantenimiento

Tanto la parte delantera como la trasera son compatibles. Cuando se requiere el servicio trasero, la puerta en sí se puede quitar con una bisagra en forma de L, lo que permite realizar el mantenimiento en un espacio más estrecho.

Compatibilidad con LG Software Solutions

Cuando se conecta con el controlador del sistema CVEA de LG, la serie GSEH es compatible con LG software solutions , incluidos SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a operar su propio negocio correctamente.

"El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie GSEH instalada en un lugar diferente mediante el uso de una solución de monitoreo de LG basada en la nube. El controlador del sistema con webOS permite que la serie GSEH sea compatible con las soluciones de software de LG".

* La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' difiere según la región y debe comprarse por separado. Por lo tanto, comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
* Los elementos que LG ConnectedCare puede monitorear: placa principal (temperatura, estado de la señal, versión de FPGA, estado de la conexión Ethernet), tarjeta receptora (temp. , LED Power)
* La interfaz gráfica de usuario real puede variar en las diferentes versiones de webOS.
* El servicio SuperSign CMS debe comprarse por separado.

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

Nombre del modelo

GSEH060-GR

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

1,152x768x217

Material del bastidor

Aluminum

Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

192x128

Superficie del bastidor (m2)

0.88

Planitud del bastidor (mm)

±1.0

Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

192x192

Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

32x32

N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

6x4

Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

27,777

Configuración de píxeles

Single SMD

Distancia entre píxeles

6

Acceso al servicio

Front or Rear (select one only)

Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

42

Peso por módulo (kg)

0.54

Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

47.73

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

Uniformidad del brillo

0.97

Temperatura del color (K)

3,200~9,300

Uniformidad del color

±0.05Cx,Cy

Relación de contraste

4,000:1

Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

8,500

Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

160

Ángulo de visión (vertical)

130

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

50 / 60

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

942

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

2,355

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

2,676

Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

276

Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

690

Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

784

Alimentación (V)

100 to 240

Tasa de actualización (Hz)

3,840

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

Índice IP Frontal

IP65

Índice IP Trasero

IP54

Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

100,000

Humedad de funcionamiento

0~90%RH

Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

-30℃ to +50℃

ESTÁNDAR

Certificación

CE, FCC, ETL

ENTORNO

Entorno

RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

Controlador

CVEA

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

Corte de esquina a 90 grados

O

Para obtener a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.