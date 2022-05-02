LG Helps Women Wear Their Best

As the whole world celebrates Women’s Month, we find ourselves looking back throughout history about the role women played and how it has evolved today. It’s an uphill battle, but year after year, the gender gap is slowly getting narrower. The goal of equality, freedom, and empowerment is within reach.

Technology plays a large role in breaking down stereotypes. New innovations and groundbreaking advances in technology give anyone the ability to do jobs and chores that were otherwise gendered. Housework, for example, has always been a role assigned to women by default. LG has invested in numerous products aimed at giving women the freedom to explore their lives, outside the regular household chores.

LG, one of the trailblazers in technology and innovation, remains steadfast in its goal of simplifying work to make life good. Through the simplicity and hassle-free nature of LG home appliances, everyone, especially women, are given more time and freedom to pursue and live the kind of life they want. LG continuously commits to creating innovative products to support women.

In its Women’s Month campaign, LG focuses on how its clothing care solutions, consisting of washing machines and dryers, can bring out the best version of you. Instead of looking at laundry as a chore, LG makes doing the laundry complement your lifestyle while caring for your wash against wear and tear. With intuitive controls and precise settings, you can do the laundry with a click of a button and live your best life.The LG Styler is key to looking sharp in every outfit, especially for the ladies with a passion for fashion. It refreshes and removes odors from fabrics, and utilizes LG's TrueStreamTM technology to help reduce allergens and wrinkles in clothing. This steamy assistant also has a dehumidifying function that can freshen up her walk-in wardrobe, keeping her ready to dress for success anytime, stepping out in style.

Speaking more about the initiative, LG Managing Director Seungjae Kim said “Women’s Month is all about empowerment and freedom. We celebrate women all over the world and we hope that our innovations have played a part in achieving their goals. With the help of today's technologies, LG celebrates these amazing women with modern solutions to help boost their quality of life.”

