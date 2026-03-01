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LG xboom Stage501 by will.i.am | Portable Party Speaker with Powerful Sound & AI Karaoke Master

LG xboom Stage501 by will.i.am | Portable Party Speaker with Powerful Sound & AI Karaoke Master

STAGE501
Front view of LG xboom Stage501 by will.i.am | Portable Party Speaker with Powerful Sound & AI Karaoke Master STAGE501
front view with lighting on
front view with lighting off
left-perspective view with lighting on
right-perspective view with lighting on
rear view
top view with lighting-on
top view from back with lighting off
horizontal front view
horizontal front view with lighting on
battery and port close-up
cable port close-up
USP card: xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am crafted by Peerless
USP card: Turn any song into karaoke with AI
USP card: Versatile placement
Front view of LG xboom Stage501 by will.i.am | Portable Party Speaker with Powerful Sound & AI Karaoke Master STAGE501
front view with lighting on
front view with lighting off
left-perspective view with lighting on
right-perspective view with lighting on
rear view
top view with lighting-on
top view from back with lighting off
horizontal front view
horizontal front view with lighting on
battery and port close-up
cable port close-up
USP card: xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am crafted by Peerless
USP card: Turn any song into karaoke with AI
USP card: Versatile placement

Key Features

  • xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am
  • AI Karaoke Master
  • Peerless unit
  • Max 25h playtime
  • AI Sound
  • 4 mounting types
More
if Design Award logo

xboom Stage 501

iF Design Award - Winner

xboom-bluetooth-speaker-stage501-2026-feature-mobile-01.jpg

xboom-bluetooth-speaker-stage501-2026-feature-mobile-01.jpg

xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am, built for parties

1) LG xboom Stage 501, a powerful party speaker with signature sound tuned by Peerless and built-in lighting 2) LG xboom Stage 501, hand adjusting controls on party speaker to turn any song into AI-powered karaoke 3) LG xboom Stage 501, a party speaker shown in different setups demonstrating versatile 4-way mounting modes 4) LG xboom Stage 501, a party speaker highlighting up to 25 hours of battery playtime, from day to night and beyond

1) LG xboom Stage 501, a powerful party speaker with signature sound tuned by Peerless and built-in lighting 2) LG xboom Stage 501, hand adjusting controls on party speaker to turn any song into AI-powered karaoke 3) LG xboom Stage 501, a party speaker shown in different setups demonstrating versatile 4-way mounting modes 4) LG xboom Stage 501, a party speaker highlighting up to 25 hours of battery playtime, from day to night and beyond

xboom Signature Sound, refined by will.i.am

Drawing on his expertise in music and technology, will.i.am professionally refined xboom’s sound to achieve greater balance and a warmer tone. Through careful tuning, xboom Stage 501 delivers powerful, bold sound with clarity and control—designed to elevate every party and make each moment feel uniquely yours.

Illuminated LG XBOOM Stage 501 speaker with Will.i.am standing behind it, featuring the text 'xboom by will.i.am

Illuminated LG XBOOM Stage 501 speaker with Will.i.am standing behind it, featuring the text 'xboom by will.i.am

Crafted with Peerless heritage for confident, balanced sound

The xboom Signature Sound—tuned by will.i.am—is delivered through premium drivers developed with Peerless, a century-old Danish audio manufacturer known for high-end acoustic engineering. Two 5.25-inch woofers provide controlled low-end impact, while dual 2.5-inch full-range units maintain clarity—working together to fill party-scale spaces with powerful, well-balanced sound.

Video showing xboom Stage 501's Peerless units

Illuminated LG XBOOM Stage 501 speaker with Will.i.am standing behind it, featuring the text 'xboom by will.i.am



*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes.

Turn any song into karaoke with AI

Enjoy karaoke instantly without using an app. AI-powered vocal separation cleanly removes only the vocal parts from any song, transforming your music into a clear karaoke backing in real time. With the Key Changer, you can adjust the song’s key in steps to match your vocal range—directly from the speaker—then move seamlessly from original vocals to instrumental-only playback. Just press and sing.

LG xboom Stage 501 speaker showing AI Karaoke Master features, with AI Key Changer and Voice Remover controls used to turn any song into karaoke.

*Microphone not included. Sold separately.

Set the vibe your way, wherever the party goes

xboom Stage 501 lets you shape the moment with four mounting modes—Horizontal Type, Tilt Type, Vertical Type, and Pole Type. Each mode is engineered to deliver clear sound and optimized coverage, so the sound always fits the vibe of the party. A rotatable center logo aligns with horizontal or vertical placement, keeping the design clean and intentional no matter how you set the stage.

1) LG xboom Stage 501 party speaker with LED lighting in vertical placement, creating an upright party setup 2) LG xboom Stage 501 party speaker with LED lighting in a tilted position, with a person dancing beside it for dynamic party vibes 3) LG xboom Stage 501 party speaker with LED lighting placed horizontally for wide sound and visual coverage 4) LG xboom Stage 501 party speaker with LED lighting mounted on a pole for elevated sound and lighting effects

1) LG xboom Stage 501 party speaker with LED lighting in vertical placement, creating an upright party setup 2) LG xboom Stage 501 party speaker with LED lighting in a tilted position, with a person dancing beside it for dynamic party vibes 3) LG xboom Stage 501 party speaker with LED lighting placed horizontally for wide sound and visual coverage 4) LG xboom Stage 501 party speaker with LED lighting mounted on a pole for elevated sound and lighting effects

Max 25h Playtime, from day to night and beyond

Designed for long-lasting party sessions, xboom Stage 501 keeps the energy going across extended use.

Its 99Wh super-capacity replaceable battery allows quick swaps, making long party sessions easier to manage.

LG xboom Stage 501 wireless bluetooth speaker, 25h battery for on party speaker sessions

*Max 25h playtime is based on internal testing conducted in Play Time Enhance mode, at 50% volume, with lighting turned off. Actual battery performance may vary depending on usage conditions and settings.

*Replaceable battery not included. Sold separately.

One-hand portability to bring your stage anywhere

The easy grip handle supports both horizontal and vertical carrying for added flexibility. Through optimized internal design, xboom Stage 501 is easy to move and quick to set up—making party-scale sound more portable and effortless wherever you go.

LG xboom Stage 501 speaker carried vertically and horizontally with one hand, highlighting one-hand portability and effortless, easy carrying wherever you go

Tailored sound for your space with Space Calibration Pro

Automatic EQ recalibration via a built-in gyro sensor ensures optimal sound in any environment. Whether placed indoors or outdoors, xboom Stage 501 adapts to its surroundings to maintain clear, vibrant sound across every venue.

*This content includes material generated by AI.

AI Sound for music & voice clarity

The AI algorithm analyzes audio content in real time to adjust EQ profiles, balancing bass for music playback and enhancing clarity for podcasts or news.

LG xboom Stage 501 party speaker showing LED lighting, illustrating AI Sound, automatically adjusting EQ for Bass Boost and clearer voice playback.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

AI lighting syncs with music

Lighting designed to sync with your music. AI analyzes different genres and adjusts the lighting to match your playlist. The dual-bar lighting adds vibrant colors to your party.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

IPX4 water-resistant

Bring it to outdoor gatherings and water-side moments with confidence. Designed to handle splashes and light exposure, xboom Stage 501 lets you focus on the party—not the environment.

LG xboom Stage 501 IPX4 speaker, a water-resistant bluetooth speaker allowing you to enjoy music outdoors without worrying about water

*IPX4 protects against splashing water from any direction for a minimum of 10 minutes.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

xboom stage 501 speaker illustrating audio connection between multiple speakers via Party Link with Auracast at home

xboom stage 501 speaker illustrating audio connection between multiple speakers via Party Link with Auracast at home

Auracast™ audio broadcasting for multi-speaker connection

Using Bluetooth LE Audio, Auracast™ broadcasts audio to multiple speakers at once, expanding sound coverage and creating a unified listening zone for group gatherings.

*This feature is available when Party Link is set in the Smart Button menu within the LG ThinQ app.

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.2ch

  • Output Power

    220W (AC Mode)160W (Battery Mode)

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

  • Aux in (3.5Φ)

    Yes

  • Mic in (6.3Φ)

    Yes (2)

  • USB-A

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Auracast

    Yes

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Google Fast Pair

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Party Link (Dual mode)

    Yes

  • Party Link (Multi mode)

    Yes

  • Security lock

    Yes

  • Space Calibration Pro

    Yes

  • Speaker phone

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • USB Audio (USB-C)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Carton Box

    655 x 369 x 351 mm

  • Speaker

    298.0 x 593.8 x 293.6 mm

WEIGHT

  • Gross Weight

    13.17 kg

  • Net Weight

    11.7 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery Charging time (Hrs)

    3

  • Battery Life (Hrs)

    Max 25h

  • Detachable Battery

    Yes

EQ

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • Bass Boost

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Yes

  • Custom EQ(App)

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

KARAOKE

  • Reverb

    Yes

  • DJ Effects

    Yes

  • Key Changer

    Yes

  • Vocal Remover

    Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode

    85 W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.3W↓

POWER SUPPLY

  • DC Output (USB C Type)

    Yes

SOUND MODE

  • Play Time Enhance

    Yes

  • Sound Field Enhance

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Midrange Unit

    2.5 inch x 2

  • Woofer Unit

    5.25 inch x 2

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