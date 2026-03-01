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LG xboom Stage501 by will.i.am | Portable Party Speaker with Powerful Sound & AI Karaoke Master
xboom Stage 501
iF Design Award - Winner
xboom Signature Sound, refined by will.i.am
Drawing on his expertise in music and technology, will.i.am professionally refined xboom’s sound to achieve greater balance and a warmer tone. Through careful tuning, xboom Stage 501 delivers powerful, bold sound with clarity and control—designed to elevate every party and make each moment feel uniquely yours.
Crafted with Peerless heritage for confident, balanced sound
The xboom Signature Sound—tuned by will.i.am—is delivered through premium drivers developed with Peerless, a century-old Danish audio manufacturer known for high-end acoustic engineering. Two 5.25-inch woofers provide controlled low-end impact, while dual 2.5-inch full-range units maintain clarity—working together to fill party-scale spaces with powerful, well-balanced sound.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes.
Turn any song into karaoke with AI
Enjoy karaoke instantly without using an app. AI-powered vocal separation cleanly removes only the vocal parts from any song, transforming your music into a clear karaoke backing in real time. With the Key Changer, you can adjust the song’s key in steps to match your vocal range—directly from the speaker—then move seamlessly from original vocals to instrumental-only playback. Just press and sing.
LG xboom Stage 501 speaker showing AI Karaoke Master features, with AI Key Changer and Voice Remover controls used to turn any song into karaoke.
*Microphone not included. Sold separately.
Set the vibe your way, wherever the party goes
xboom Stage 501 lets you shape the moment with four mounting modes—Horizontal Type, Tilt Type, Vertical Type, and Pole Type. Each mode is engineered to deliver clear sound and optimized coverage, so the sound always fits the vibe of the party. A rotatable center logo aligns with horizontal or vertical placement, keeping the design clean and intentional no matter how you set the stage.
Max 25h Playtime, from day to night and beyond
Designed for long-lasting party sessions, xboom Stage 501 keeps the energy going across extended use.
Its 99Wh super-capacity replaceable battery allows quick swaps, making long party sessions easier to manage.
LG xboom Stage 501 wireless bluetooth speaker, 25h battery for on party speaker sessions
*Max 25h playtime is based on internal testing conducted in Play Time Enhance mode, at 50% volume, with lighting turned off. Actual battery performance may vary depending on usage conditions and settings.
*Replaceable battery not included. Sold separately.
One-hand portability to bring your stage anywhere
The easy grip handle supports both horizontal and vertical carrying for added flexibility. Through optimized internal design, xboom Stage 501 is easy to move and quick to set up—making party-scale sound more portable and effortless wherever you go.
LG xboom Stage 501 speaker carried vertically and horizontally with one hand, highlighting one-hand portability and effortless, easy carrying wherever you go
Tailored sound for your space with Space Calibration Pro
Automatic EQ recalibration via a built-in gyro sensor ensures optimal sound in any environment. Whether placed indoors or outdoors, xboom Stage 501 adapts to its surroundings to maintain clear, vibrant sound across every venue.
*This content includes material generated by AI.
AI Sound for music & voice clarity
The AI algorithm analyzes audio content in real time to adjust EQ profiles, balancing bass for music playback and enhancing clarity for podcasts or news.
LG xboom Stage 501 party speaker showing LED lighting, illustrating AI Sound, automatically adjusting EQ for Bass Boost and clearer voice playback.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
AI lighting syncs with music
Lighting designed to sync with your music. AI analyzes different genres and adjusts the lighting to match your playlist. The dual-bar lighting adds vibrant colors to your party.
*The video is for demonstration purposes
IPX4 water-resistant
Bring it to outdoor gatherings and water-side moments with confidence. Designed to handle splashes and light exposure, xboom Stage 501 lets you focus on the party—not the environment.
LG xboom Stage 501 IPX4 speaker, a water-resistant bluetooth speaker allowing you to enjoy music outdoors without worrying about water
*IPX4 protects against splashing water from any direction for a minimum of 10 minutes.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
*This feature is available when Party Link is set in the Smart Button menu within the LG ThinQ app.
All Spec
GENERAL
Number of Channels
2.2ch
Output Power
220W (AC Mode)160W (Battery Mode)
AUDIO FORMAT
AAC
Yes
MP3
Yes
SBC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Version
5.4
Aux in (3.5Φ)
Yes
Mic in (6.3Φ)
Yes (2)
USB-A
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Auracast
Yes
Battery Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes
Google Fast Pair
Yes
Lighting
Yes
Multipoint
Yes
Party Link (Dual mode)
Yes
Party Link (Multi mode)
Yes
Security lock
Yes
Space Calibration Pro
Yes
Speaker phone
Yes
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
USB Audio (USB-C)
Yes
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Carton Box
655 x 369 x 351 mm
Speaker
298.0 x 593.8 x 293.6 mm
WEIGHT
Gross Weight
13.17 kg
Net Weight
11.7 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
BATTERY
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
3
Battery Life (Hrs)
Max 25h
Detachable Battery
Yes
EQ
AI Sound
Yes
Bass Boost
Yes
Clear Voice
Yes
Custom EQ(App)
Yes
Standard
Yes
KARAOKE
Reverb
Yes
DJ Effects
Yes
Key Changer
Yes
Vocal Remover
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
Power-on mode
85 W
Stand-by mode
0.3W↓
POWER SUPPLY
DC Output (USB C Type)
Yes
SOUND MODE
Play Time Enhance
Yes
Sound Field Enhance
Yes
SPEAKER
Midrange Unit
2.5 inch x 2
Woofer Unit
5.25 inch x 2
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