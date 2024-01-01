We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1000 watts RMS, 3D Blu-ray HTS, Aramid Fiber Cone Speaker, LG Smart 3D, USB Direct Recording, Smartphone remote app
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
3D Blu-ray Home Theater System
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Ch
5.1 Channel
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Output
19 pin standard,Type A Version 1.4
-
Digital Optical In
3V (p-p)1
-
Portable In
.5 Vrms 3.5 stereo jack
-
Power Supply
1 Bus Power supply (USB): DC 5V = 2.1 A
-
Mic
2 Mic in-put
-
Terminal Type
1 Terminal type: LAN
SOUND MODE
-
Front Speaker
167Wx2(4Ω)
-
Center Speaker
167W(4Ω)
-
Surround
167Wx2(4Ω)
-
Sub-Woofer
167W(3Ω)
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
RADIO
-
FM Radio
Yes
PHYSICAL SIZE (W X H X D) MM
-
Main
360 x 60.5 x 299 mm
