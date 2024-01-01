Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
1000 watts RMS, 3D Blu-ray HTS, Aramid Fiber Cone Speaker, LG Smart 3D, USB Direct Recording, Smartphone remote app

BH6330H

1000 watts RMS, 3D Blu-ray HTS, Aramid Fiber Cone Speaker, LG Smart 3D, USB Direct Recording, Smartphone remote app

BH6330H

1000 watts RMS, 3D Blu-ray HTS, Aramid Fiber Cone Speaker, LG Smart 3D, USB Direct Recording, Smartphone remote app

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    3D Blu-ray Home Theater System

AUDIO PERFORMANCE

  • Ch

    5.1 Channel

CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Output

    19 pin standard,Type A Version 1.4

  • Digital Optical In

    3V (p-p)1

  • Portable In

    .5 Vrms 3.5 stereo jack

  • Power Supply

    1 Bus Power supply (USB): DC 5V = 2.1 A

  • Mic

    2 Mic in-put

  • Terminal Type

    1 Terminal type: LAN

SOUND MODE

  • Front Speaker

    167Wx2(4Ω)

  • Center Speaker

    167W(4Ω)

  • Surround

    167Wx2(4Ω)

  • Sub-Woofer

    167W(3Ω)

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

RADIO

  • FM Radio

    Yes

PHYSICAL SIZE (W X H X D) MM

  • Main

    360 x 60.5 x 299 mm

